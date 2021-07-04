Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: I Shouldn’t Have Laughed When I Saw This

I Shouldn't Have Laughed When I Saw This
just a photo, not clickable video

It was either laugh, sob, or bang my head against the wall.

What’s the appropriate response when seeing this?

‘We are in a race’: GOP governors implore residents to overcome vaccine hesitancy as delta variant rises.  (Washington Post)

GOP governors implored their residents on Sunday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, as polling shows that vaccine hesitancy has been driven by Republicans and as the virus’s new, more contagious delta variant has caused recent upticks in covid-19 cases in areas with low vaccination rates.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Sunday expressed concern about possible “trouble” ahead for Arkansans if the state did not accelerate its vaccination rate. In Arkansas, about 53 percent of adults have at least one dose of the vaccine, compared with about two-thirds of adults nationally. The state has seen a recent spike in covid cases and hospitalizations, driven mostly by the delta variant.

“The solution is the vaccinations,” Hutchinson said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” adding that while many of the state’s senior citizens have gotten vaccinated, the delta variant was now hitting Arkansas’ younger, unvaccinated adults. “It is a great concern.”

I am happy to say I cannot identify these three Republican governor’s from their photos.  Name those governors.  I guess one must be Hutchinson.

Shorter version from Republican governors:  “We didn’t really care whether you lived or died, as long as a lot of the right people were dying.  But now if you don’t get vaccinated, it’s gonna make us look bad.”

Open thread.

      Mary G

      I hoped the Apocalypse would hold off until I was gone from the world, but here’s another terrifying event:

      WATCH: Large explosion reported near oil platform in the Caspian Sea; officials say it may have been caused by a mud volcano pic.twitter.com/eqwNw110bF— BNO News (@BNONews) July 4, 2021

      ETA: Link to article on nature.com about mud volcanos:

      Here's an interesting article on the dangers of mud volcanoes, which are extremely concentrated in the Caspian Sea. https://t.co/1QF54N7HQy— յﻨllყ.ოձƈĸ (@JillMack30) July 4, 2021

      SiubhanDuinne

      I think the one on the left is Jim Justice of WV. And Hutchison is in the middle with an arrow over his face. No idea who the third one is, though.

      Cheryl Rofer

      This is what Biden is working for.

      Politics is the slow boring of hard boards – Max Weber

      I think Hutchinson has been urging people to get vaccinated for some time now.

      germy

      Someone needs to secretly tape Tucker Carlson admitting “Damn right i got a fucking vaccine! I got it back in March, ya think I’m stupid like my viewers?”

      Paul M Gottlieb

      Hutchinson has been OK on vaccination from the start, Jim Justice too. But they aren’t strong enough to counter the murderous propaganda from Fox, Newmax, and the rest.

      RepubAnon

      Weird how these Republican governors just can’t understand why their followers don’t want to get vaccinated after Fox News, and Jabba the Gut told them that Covid was a hoax, and no worse than the flu…

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Good. Let their own leaders worry about them dying because of their own inexplicable choices. I don’t have any more fucks to give. They wanted herd immunity the hard way, that’s their personal choice. Freedom and all that.

      Meanwhile I’m still learning about the economic carnage of lockdown. Just found out this week about two more beloved businesses that didn’t make it.

      dmsilev

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I don’t think many will. I’m running low on empathy for the refusers to put it mildly, but I do feel sorry for all the rest of us who are put at risk because of their idiocy.

      Ken

      There was a report a couple of weeks ago of one of these governors stating that everyone should get vaccinated, on the same day he signed a law making it illegal to require people to be vaccinated.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I just read that article too. I don’t expect many converts. I read that the highest percentage of unvaccinated are young and they aren’t going to listen to these geezers. They populate my newspaper’s comment board and some apparently prefer to rely on their amazing immune systems, Vitamin D, Zinc and Ivermectin. And wishful thinking, I guess.

      Brachiator

      GOP governors implored their residents on Sunday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, as polling shows that vaccine hesitancy has been driven by Republicans and as the virus’s new, more contagious delta variant has caused recent upticks in covid-19 cases in areas with low vaccination rates.

      I had previously seen some idiots in social media claim that Biden had “failed” in his goal to get x million people vaccinated by July 4. Fortunately, many people quickly pointed out that this was not due to anything that the Biden administration did wrong in making the vaccine available, but was because of the stupidity of anti-vax morons and GOP governors who refused to take reasonable steps to deal with the pandemic.

      I will add to this people who continue to misunderstand herd immunity and who believe that exposing unvaccinated people to the virus is the same thing as getting a shot.

      boatboy_srq

      They only care when it’s the ones that would vote for them that are falling ill from this thing.

      Help the sick.

      Fvck the governors.

      Spanky

      Well, the neighborhood explosions have begun, and the cats have headed for their favorite hidy holes. Luckily they’re all indoors

      Ken

      @Jay: I think it was Texas that I was remembering, because the BJ commenter included the tweet from Abbott asking people to get vaccinated.

      boatboy_srq

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Their constituents already heeded them when they demanded The Reopening of Murica. They heeded them when they told their states that the worst was over that The Great Normalcy was returning. The hesitant are too steeped in It’s All A Deep State Plot to heed them this time.

      zhena gogolia

      @Spanky:
      I hate the fucking fourth of July

      ETA: I tried to deal with it by thinking, “They’re just so happy that Biden’s president!” It isn’t working.

