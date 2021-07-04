It was either laugh, sob, or bang my head against the wall.

What’s the appropriate response when seeing this?

‘We are in a race’: GOP governors implore residents to overcome vaccine hesitancy as delta variant rises. (Washington Post)

GOP governors implored their residents on Sunday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, as polling shows that vaccine hesitancy has been driven by Republicans and as the virus’s new, more contagious delta variant has caused recent upticks in covid-19 cases in areas with low vaccination rates. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Sunday expressed concern about possible “trouble” ahead for Arkansans if the state did not accelerate its vaccination rate. In Arkansas, about 53 percent of adults have at least one dose of the vaccine, compared with about two-thirds of adults nationally. The state has seen a recent spike in covid cases and hospitalizations, driven mostly by the delta variant. “The solution is the vaccinations,” Hutchinson said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” adding that while many of the state’s senior citizens have gotten vaccinated, the delta variant was now hitting Arkansas’ younger, unvaccinated adults. “It is a great concern.”

I am happy to say I cannot identify these three Republican governor’s from their photos. Name those governors. I guess one must be Hutchinson.

Shorter version from Republican governors: “We didn’t really care whether you lived or died, as long as a lot of the right people were dying. But now if you don’t get vaccinated, it’s gonna make us look bad.”

Open thread.