Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I really should read my own blog.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Han shot first.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

No one could have predicted…

Wetsuit optional.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

What fresh hell is this?

Women: they get shit done

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Let’s own this issue…

Let’s own this issue…

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

Trump was luridly orange and sweaty at yesterday’s Loserpalooza rally in Sarasota. The location was fitting given the town’s history as the winter home of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus, an organization whose leader famously understood that there’s a sucker born every minute.

Thousands of suckers flooded the county fairgrounds to mill around in the hot afternoon sun, where some collapsed from heat exhaustion before storms soaked the crowd and cooled things off. Grotesqueries like Matt Gaetz and Kimberly Guilfoyle were the warm-up act prior to Trump’s arrival at 8 PM.

The traditional Airing of the Grievances bit was expanded to decry recent tribulations. Not all of Trump’s complaints landed with the audience:

As Feinberg notes, this is an on-camera admission that the Trump Org evaded taxes by paying for luxury apartments, cars and fancy private schools for its CFO off the books. But perhaps even more baffling is Trump’s attempt to portray the prosecution of the crime as a relatable example of government overreach. Even the assembled super-suckers didn’t appear to bite.

Maybe it’s an opening for Democrats. People want law and order? Okay, let’s address the white collar crime wave that has allowed fat cats like Weisselberg make suckers of us all for far too long. Not just more investigations and prosecutions but also new legislation that addresses the fact that many of our laws and regulations were written by wealthy criminals to effectively decriminalize corruption.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • feebog
  • germy
  • MontyTheClipArtMongoose
  • Van Buren

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      In a first, MAGATS were crazy due a more reasonable explanation: the heat.

      Beats meth, anyway.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      germy

      “If you say it enough and keep saying it, they’ll start to believe you.” — Ex-President tonight in Sarasota

      — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 4, 2021

      Reply
    3. 3.

      germy

      “You didn’t pay tax on the car or a company apartment…you didn’t pay tax, or education for your grandchildren — I, don’t even know what do you have to put? Does anybody know the answer to that stuff?”

      Everyone’s interpreting this as “Trump admits tax fraud,” but I interpret it as “Trump has been running a business for nearly half a century and he still has no clue what’s taxable and what isn’t.” pic.twitter.com/enrHR7SXzI

      — Steve M. (Defund the NYC Board of Elections) (@nomoremister) July 4, 2021

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Van Buren

      As always, the real crime is what IS legal. The tax code is not 10,000 pages long so that waitresses and mechanics can avoid paying their fair share.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      feebog

      @germy

      Oh, he knew. The entire Trump crime family has been dodging taxes and creating illegal schemes for passing wealth to the next generation while avoiding taxes for many years. He knew.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.