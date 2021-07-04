Trump was luridly orange and sweaty at yesterday’s Loserpalooza rally in Sarasota. The location was fitting given the town’s history as the winter home of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus, an organization whose leader famously understood that there’s a sucker born every minute.

Thousands of suckers flooded the county fairgrounds to mill around in the hot afternoon sun, where some collapsed from heat exhaustion before storms soaked the crowd and cooled things off. Grotesqueries like Matt Gaetz and Kimberly Guilfoyle were the warm-up act prior to Trump’s arrival at 8 PM.

The traditional Airing of the Grievances bit was expanded to decry recent tribulations. Not all of Trump’s complaints landed with the audience:

"You didn’t pay tax on the car or a company apartment…you didn’t pay tax, or education for your grandchildren — I, don’t even know what do you have to put? Does anybody know the answer to that stuff?" Prosecutors call this an admission… pic.twitter.com/3Myuzy0cB9 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 4, 2021

As Feinberg notes, this is an on-camera admission that the Trump Org evaded taxes by paying for luxury apartments, cars and fancy private schools for its CFO off the books. But perhaps even more baffling is Trump’s attempt to portray the prosecution of the crime as a relatable example of government overreach. Even the assembled super-suckers didn’t appear to bite.

Maybe it’s an opening for Democrats. People want law and order? Okay, let’s address the white collar crime wave that has allowed fat cats like Weisselberg make suckers of us all for far too long. Not just more investigations and prosecutions but also new legislation that addresses the fact that many of our laws and regulations were written by wealthy criminals to effectively decriminalize corruption.

