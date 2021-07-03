This is harrowing. Infuriating that so many are so invested in diminishing this. https://t.co/aT7VWBNc5q
— Philip Bump (@pbump) July 1, 2021
Full disclosure: I haven’t watched the full video myself yet. But it’s a long weekend, so…
This video blew my mind. No matter how clearly you think you know what happened in Washington on January 6, 2021, you will discover surprises in this remarkable piece of forensic digital work. https://t.co/TG2aSQkRgr
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 30, 2021
I've watched the video of Officer Goodman directing rioters away from the chamber while senators and reporters (including myself) were still in there several times. But every time, it hits me that we were seconds away from it being so much worse.https://t.co/vXW7AgnNNn
— Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) July 1, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings