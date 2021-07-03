Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Weekend Horrorshow Viewing:The NYTimes ‘Day of Rage’ Video

Weekend Horrorshow Viewing:The NYTimes ‘Day of Rage’ Video

by | 68 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Full disclosure: I haven’t watched the full video myself yet. But it’s a long weekend, so…

    3. 3.

      A Ghost to Most

      CNN just reported an ongoing standoff with armed seditionists in Wakefield, Mass. They reportedly were saying that laws don’t apply to them. Did we skip ahead to August?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Full disclosure: I haven’t watched the full video myself yet. But it’s a long weekend, so…

      Same, AL. I’ve carved out time to watch and process it this weekend. Won’t be easy, but must be done.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      The original seems to be paywalled at the FTFNYT, so I haven’t tried very hard to see it.  It’s good that they took the time to collect and tabulate the available video.  I assume that the FBI and others have been doing similar things for months (given the clips that the FBI has collected, asking for more information).

      But it’s kinda old news. E.g. NewYorker 12 min video (from January 17) (also paywall, but easy to get around via Private Browsing window).

      Repost – Comedy bloggers went undercover to attend the Stop the Steal rally (39:56)

      Etc.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      On July 4, 2018, a delegation of seven Republican U.S. Senators and one Republican member of the House of Representatives spent the Independence Day holiday in Moscow.

      Of the eight, six are up for re-election in 2022. They’re all pretty well entrenched in GOP strongholds, of course, but wouldn’t it be a pretty thing to dislodge even one or two of these treasonous scum? Anyone on the ground who knows whether that’s even thinkable? They celebrated America’s birthday in Russia. Voters shouldn’t be allowed to forget that.

      The Moscow Eight (a refresher):

      Richard Shelby (AL) — 87 yrs old. In Senate since 1987 (finishing his sixth term). Will not seek re-election in 2022.

      Steve Daines (MT) — 58 yrs old. In Senate since 2015 (in his second term). Not up for re-election until 2026.

      John Kennedy (LA) — 69 yrs old. In senate since 2017 (completing his first term). Up for re-election in 2022.

      John Hoeven (ND) — 64 yrs old. In Senate since 2011 (completing his second term). Up for re-election in 2022.

      Ron Johnson (WI) — 66 yrs old. In Senate since 2011 (completing his second term). Up for re-election in 2022.

      Jerry Moran (KS) — 67 yrs old. In Senate since 2011 (completing his second term). Up for re-election in 2022.

      John Thune (SD) — 60 yrs old. In Senate since 2005 (completing his third term). Up for re-election in 2022.

      Kay Granger (TX-12) — the only woman and only House member in the Moscow CoDel. 78 yrs old. Member of Congress since 1997 (currently in her 13th term). Up for re-election in 2022.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      A Good Woman

      I watched it. Absolutely horrifying to realize how dangerous this was.  It is worth your time. If it were up to me I would send it to every single GOP legislator and demand they identify the ‘tourists.’

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      If you have to pull over to refuel in Wakefield MA on a trip from Rhode Island to Maine then you did not plan things very well.

      — Course Catalog (@Course_Catalog) July 3, 2021

      Reply
    22. 22.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @A Good Woman: Agreed. I don’t care if it’s “painful” watching; it’s IMPORTANT. It’s clear that there was planning and coordination among some elements of the insurrectionists and that the outcome could have been so much worse. Our country and legislators came within a whisker of catastrophe.

      I was able to watch behind the paywall. FTFNYT deserves kudos for this excellent piece of reporting.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Another Scott: Not old news at all. It has been compiled in a way that reveals just how coordinated the attacks were and how dangerous, well beyond previous analyses.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      debbie

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I wonder if the group is related to the black sovereign citizens here. They were discovered to have a relatively large bomb-making operation in the middle of a middle class neighborhood. Unfortunately, they weren’t discovered until one of their members blew his hands off while working on one.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      germy

      Legal troubles mount for Adam Honeycutt, a Florida defendant in US Capitol breach

      Honeycutt was accused of unlawfully entering Capitol & posting photos of broken Senate property

      Now he's pleaded guilty to an unrelated firearms charge stemming from raid on his house after Jan 6 pic.twitter.com/3E0dPYvSwf

      — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 2, 2021

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mike in NC

      Expecting random acts of domestic terrorism tomorrow. Maybe to be followed by a statement from The Desk of # 45: “Proud Boys, stand down and stand by”.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      MomSense

      I think the GQP Congress critters are following the post -school shooting playbook on the Jan 6 insurrection.  They were stalling, stalling, stalling and then downplaying hoping that with time people would lose interest and they wouldn’t face as much pressure to do something about it.  I also think they are trying to save some of their members who were accomplices to it.
      This is why we need to promote the hell out of the FTFNYT video and other videos even if we personally don’t need to be reminded of what happened.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      The Moar You Know

      Decades of easy treatment of right wing violent agitators and light jail sentences for those same right wingers committing crimes against the state (while Communists and similar left wingers were literally sentenced to decades in jail for the same offenses) were what led directly to the end of Weimar Germany as a functioning government and to a place where the remnants of that existing government was left with no choice but to appoint Hitler chancellor.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Geminid

      @O. Felix Culpa: There was some obvious coordination. I hope prosecutors can work their way to upper level coordinators. These might include people like Roger Stone and some of those who met at the trump hotel the night before.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @MomSense: I agree. I also think it is hubris for us to think we already know all about what happened. We have educated guesses and surmises, but there’s a ton of evidence that remains to be unearthed. Based on the FTFNYT video, I think that Congress–and by extension, our democracy–was in far greater danger than any of us realized.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      JPL

      The NYTimes video is worth seeing because of the time line.   It also shows pictures of the massive crowds.   It was not just a few hundred people.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Another Scott

      @Geminid: We’ve known for months that there was all kinds of coordination, from groups that were lying the whole time.

      E.g. CNBC from January 9:

      A web of pro-Trump dark money groups helped organize the rally that led to a deadly riot on Capitol Hill.

      […]

      The rally, officially known as the “March to Save America,” was largely organized by a 501(c)(4) group known as Women for America First. The organization was certified by the Internal Revenue Service as a nonprofit that can engage in limited political activities. These groups are known as dark money organizations as they do not publicly disclose their donors.

      However, America First Policies, a pro-Trump policy advocacy dark money group, did disclose in 2019 that they contributed to Women for America First. America First’s 990 disclosure form from that year shows they contributed $25,000 to Women for America First.

      America First Policies, which is also a 501(c)(4) that does not disclose its donors, is chaired by Linda McMahon, a longtime Trump ally and former head of the Small Business Administration. The 2019 filing shows America First Policies ended up raising over $30 million. They were not involved with the planning of the rally itself.

      Women for America First is chaired by Amy Kremer, a longtime political operative that was once the head of the Tea Party Express, an organization that was created to support the conservative Tea Party movement. Kylie Jane Kremer, the executive director of Women for America First, is named on the rally’s permit as the person in charge. The permit was first obtained by The Washingtonian.

      The permit for the event says that the anticipated number of attendees was 5,000 people. Yet, in Women for America First’s denunciation of the violence that took place on Capitol Hill, they say that “hundreds of thousands of Americans” came to Washington to attend their rally.

      […]

      It’s fine that people are paying more attention, or paying attention again, but I don’t see anything new myself.

      Again, YMMV.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      JPL

      @germy: hmmm     Although it is illegal to carry loaded weapons in the state, closing the highway for hours seems to be an over reaction.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @JPL:

      It was not just a few hundred people.

      Exactly. The day-of footage gave (me) the impression of several hundred people behaving badly. The NYT video makes it clear that thousands were involved, attacking at multiple points all around the Capitol. It’s astonishing that there were (relatively) so few deaths, especially among law enforcement. The investigative committee has to find out why the police were so wildly understaffed and poorly equipped and why it took the National Guard over four hours to show up, among other things.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MomSense

      @O. Felix Culpa
      I agree with you. My personal hypothesis is that this was well coordinated and that Trump loyalists in key decision making roles knowingly understaffed the capitol and delayed the National Guard response in order to buy time for the insurrectionists.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      MomSense

      Even if you decide not to watch the video – share it in whatever social and social media circles you have.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Another Scott

      @O. Felix Culpa: You got me.

      Still, I’m not going to watch it.  I don’t need to see fancy clips of various RWNJs to know that RWNJs were riling people up to try to turn TFG into a dictator.

      I work in DC.  I know what was happening, how dangerous it was, and who was behind it.  If others find the video compilation valuable, that’s fine.

      YMMV.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      NotMax

      @MomSense

      No question whatsoever it was pre-arranged. People don’t bring along the variety of gear they had just to stand around and listen to speakers. It’s not like there are kiosks selling body armor, bats, irritant sprays, DIY gallows kits, etc. along the Mall where they could stock up on the way to the Capitol.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @MomSense: I share your hypothesis and I hope that the investigative committee makes it super-clear to the public, if true.

      On a completely other note, we’re planning a delayed holiday in Maine next year (July), mid-coast, a bit north of Portland. Are you anywhere in the vicinity for a meet-up, if this vacation gets to happen?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @NotMax:

      It’s not like there are kiosks selling body armor, bats, irritant sprays, DIY gallows kits, etc. along the Mall where they could stock up on the way to the Capitol.

      Pshaw. All the best tourist traps sell weapons for the unwary witless. ;)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      MomSense

      @NotMax:

      They also stripped offices of their panic buttons in advance.  This was planned.

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      Yes!  I would love to meet up.  We have been talking about a lobster meet up this summer with Imm.  I think we will have to change the menu item, though.   Climate change has ruined Maine lobster.  Lobster rolls are selling for $35-$42 right now.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MomSense: one story that’s kind of drifted away was they found James Clyburn’s unmarked office– “hideaways”, I think they call them. I think Hill reporters, who spend a lot of time in that complex, said at the time  it takes a long while to learn your way around all the corridors where those offices are

      ETA: Climate change has ruined Maine lobster.  Lobster rolls are selling for $35-$42 right now.

      God almighty. that’s some scary shit. Has Susan Collins noticed? Think anybody will mention it in those small town parades she’s so proud of?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      NotMax

      @O. Felix Culpa

      “Let’s see. That’s six postcards, a “Don’t Tread On Me” bumper sticker, a George Washington bobblehead doll and a 600,000 volt taser. Paper or plastic?”

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Bill Hicks

      I just watched the video. It is not behind a paywall and it is well done. You really should watch it especially as we celebrate this country this weekend. One of our greatest alumni at Bethany College where I teach is Thomas Buergenthal (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Buergenthal). He has spoken at our college many times about his experience living through Kristallnacht and the concentration camps. As a citizen of Earth, it is always tough but important to listen to him. As a citizen of the U.S., it is also important to pay attention to the events of Jan 6 despite the negative emotions that it will bring up. Disclaimer: I realize that Jan 6th is nothing compared to the holocaust, watching the video just reminded me of the talks by Buergenthal and why we should pay attention even when it hurts.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      boatboy_srq

      @SiubhanDuinne: Every last one of them is old enough to remember the Cold War.

      Every last one of them is old enough to remember when the USSR was the enemy, and old enough to know the signs when a foreign power is not friendly to their own government.

      Every last one of them is old enough to have been taught the horrors of fascism and why WW2 was so incredibly necessary to thwart fascists across the globe. At least a couple are old enough to remember that war for themselves.

      Every last one of them should be thoroughly ashamed at the respect they are giving fascists.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      germy

      @Bill Hicks:

      The footage of Gosar giving his speeches… it’s like something out of a Hitler documentary.

      The way he wags his head… that boy ain’t right

      It looked to me like he’d planned to keep talking while the rioters took control, and then he was going to lead them.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      The Thin Black Duke

      The reality of living in America is that’s it’s safer to be a white man attacking the US Capitol than it was than it was for Breonna Taylor who shot to death by cops for the crime of sleeping in her own bed.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      boatboy_srq

      @MomSense: Do you ever get the sense that indifference to school shootings was deliberate and designed for the day when armed insurrection would be a genuine threat? The US is so desensitized to the brandishing of firearms and to Reichwingnut argy-bargy that when it happens en masse the impact is diluted by the hundreds of precedents.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Bill Hicks: there were, off the top of my head, two people wearing shirts that celebrated the Holocaust on 1/6, and frankly I think it’s amazing there weren’t more deaths and severe injuries

      ETA: if it’s not clear, I mean I don’t think comparisons to the Beer Hall Putsch or even Kristallnacht are inapt

      Reply

