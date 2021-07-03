Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

I’m going back to the respite thread.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Women: they get shit done

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

What fresh hell is this?

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I really should read my own blog.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Peak wingnut was a lie.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

This fight is for everything.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Saturday Morning Open Thread: TGI the Long Weekend

Saturday Morning Open Thread: TGI the Long Weekend

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

(America-centric, I know.)


Core dump! howled the Spousal Unit, when I read this to him:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Geminid
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • raven
  • sab
  • Ten Bears
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    3. 3.

      Ten Bears

      It has my conviction since Y2K that the Y2K nuts had it right, they just didn’t quite get their grubby little fingers wrapped all the way around it. It has also been my conviction since about that time that history, if there is a history, historians, if there are historians, will mark the appointment by an ideologically stacked court of non-elected actively partisan vigilantes of the scion of Hitler financing, old school Robber Baron money with limited intellect, less education and no experience to the highest office in the land as the End of America. We are where we are on mere momentum. That has run out.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      The slope on a graph for the proliferation of overt nutballitude runs parallel with that of the ubiquity of bottled water.

      Now, correlation is not causation. But still….

      Reply
    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On the Dan Drezner/Noah Smith tweet, I think they forgot that WW I happened in the 20th Century, too. If the current Great Power Rivalry is to descend into global warfare, it will more resemble WW I (though the combatants will surely seek to evoke WW II). It would be just as tragic, just as avoidable (or should have been). With the ICBM & nuclear weapons, it could very well be much more ruinous than WW I, though perhaps shorter in duration.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mousebumples

      @raven: Correction – Go Bucks! #FearTheDeer

      😜 In all seriousness, i expect the series to go 7,and hope my team will win at home on Monday. 🤞

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      I checked out N.Y. Daily News update on the New York City mayoral race. Primary day ballots have been counted, ranked choices allocated, and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a 14,000 vote lead over former Sanitation Comissioner K. Garcia. Counting of  ~130,000 mail-in absentee ballots has begun. The hapless Board of Elections promises an interim update this coming Tuesday, but the election outcome may not be known for two more weeks. Attorney Maya Wiley is close behind Ms. Garcia, and can still win. Voter turnout approached 1 million, much higher than in recent mayoral primaries.

      NYC internet magazine Gothamist has an interesting look at the mayoral vote, titled “A Tale of Three Cities.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      sab

      @Geminid: Ranked voting. Other places do it okay, but the NYC version seems tailor made to make people distrust the whole voting vote counting process. So I hope it never comes to Ohio, because we can fuck up anything.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      @NotMax: What are you doing up at this hour? Early even here in EDT?

      My dog has fleas, so I am awake at all sorts of odd hours when she feels compulsed to scratch maddly.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sab

      @NotMax: Also too, I like many Texans I have known, but if they cannot get a handle on things governmental we should let them secede with their awesome electrical grid.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @sab: I have reservations about RCV, but a bonehead mistake by the BOE was the major problem thus far. They mistakenly added 135,000 test ballots when they issued an interim count some days ago. The error was so obvious the Adams campaign called it out soon after. But initially, the faulty totals showed Garcia about to overtake Adams, so it was a double sensation.

      I believe the prior system mandated a runoff if no candidate exceeded 40%. Some politicians want to go back to that. I like runoffs, but this is a minority view. RCV promises a quicker result (even if absentee ballots are counted so late), and we now live in an age of impatience.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.