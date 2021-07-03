Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Everything Old Is New Again

Back in the early 1970s, when Trekkie volunteers were putting together our first conventions, it was widely known that William Shatner (a) would show up almost anywhere for a sufficiently large fee, but (b) would be sufficiently demanding and prickly that his prestige value just might *not* be worth it. (In his defense, he had already put in years as a struggling actor, and we nerds weren’t always the easiest to work with, either.)

Lo and behold, almost fifty years later, a new generation discovers that… some things don’t change. Except, of course, that the publicity around Mr. Shatner’s latest gig has already been all RT could hope and more. Shows what a difference professionalism makes…


