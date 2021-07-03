I'm grateful that Leonard Nimoy isn't alive to see Shatner go to work for Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/frnOnSaM8F — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) July 1, 2021

Back in the early 1970s, when Trekkie volunteers were putting together our first conventions, it was widely known that William Shatner (a) would show up almost anywhere for a sufficiently large fee, but (b) would be sufficiently demanding and prickly that his prestige value just might *not* be worth it. (In his defense, he had already put in years as a struggling actor, and we nerds weren’t always the easiest to work with, either.)

Lo and behold, almost fifty years later, a new generation discovers that… some things don’t change. Except, of course, that the publicity around Mr. Shatner’s latest gig has already been all RT could hope and more. Shows what a difference professionalism makes…

William Shatner has taken to Twitter to trade blows with journalists who called him out for hosting a new show on the Kremlin’s notorious state-funded network, RT https://t.co/EcK4Ox72JS — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 1, 2021





But these dumb aging celebrity cash grabs are useful peeks behind the curtain, as the same talking points are trotted out to defend them, mostly by the same lobbyists and PR firms on the Kremlin payroll. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) July 1, 2021

What this does is build community and trust through loosely described "infotainment," so that when RT runs a misleading broadcast about BLM, vaccines, January 6, the Occupy Movement, etc., there's already a modicum of brand trust with people who watched previous content. (2/) — Nina Jankowicz (@wiczipedia) July 1, 2021