Late Night Strictly Local News Interlude Open Thread

My neck of the woods, but I wouldn’t have bothered putting this together, if it hadn’t made the comments here via the Grauniad. Dull story, short: Two SUVs of ‘Moorish’ (i.e., Black) sovereign citizens ran out of gas on their way from Rhode Island to spend the long weekend doing militia training in the Maine woods. Massachusetts state police patrolling for drunks & other holiday mishaps were understandably suspicious of heavily armed guys in camo standing around in the rain in the middle of the night, leading to an all-day standoff.

Things could’ve been much worse, given a busy freeway on a holiday weekend, if the weather hadn’t been so dismal. There would probably have been no real media attention, if not for the dearth of content over a holiday weekend…

      Patricia Kayden

      So they were on their way to do “militia training” but were so inept that they ran out of gas before they reached their destination? Alrighty then.

      HumboldtBlue

      Ask any question about what’s most important thing in military operations and the answer is always the same — logisitics.

      Gotta have the food, the guns, the ammo and if you’re driving, the fuel. Poor planning by the staff.

      Jerzy Russian

      I went and bought a face shield from Home Depot.  I am happy to report it does not fog up when I wear an N95 mask while working on wood in the garage. All of my other safety glasses fog up when wearing a mask, so this is an improvement.

      Anne Laurie

      @Patricia Kayden: To be honest, my first thought was that these ‘Moorish’ sov-cits tend to be living on the ragged edge, and SUVs expensively suck fuel.  The dumb bastids might just’ve miscalculated whether they could nurse what was in the tank until they made it out of Massachusetts, where gas is (relatively) expensive.   Especially since they seem to have had an ’emergency’ can of gas in the other vehicle.

      Tom Levenson

      @Patricia Kayden: From Pawtucket! That’s ~80 miles from where they stopped. I’d say someone needs to have a word with whoever was in charge of logistics.

      ETA: Should read the thread before commenting. I see many of us have had the same thought.

      Juju

      Is this group part of the same group that tried to claim ownership of a house in NJ by squatting and changing the locks?  I thought there was Moors somewhere in the name of that group. I think it was a tic toc.

      Brachiator

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Gotta have the food, the guns, the ammo and if you’re driving, the fuel. Poor planning by the staff.

      When I was a kid, I had relatives who owned a mortuary. There was a gas pump in the back, which I thought was cool. Free gasoline!

      Only much later did it dawn on me that you never wanted the hearse or the vehicles carrying the main family to run out of gas on the way to the cemetery.

      hoosierspud

      It reminded me of Ignatius J. Reilly’s “Crusade for Moorish Dignity” in “A Confederacy of Dunces”.

      Juju

      @Jerzy Russian: I ran out of gas once, actually a few times, when I drove my VW bug as my main car and the gas gauge stopped working. I knew that I got roughly 250 miles for a full tank of gas, and I would write the mileage that I was at plus 250 on the interior windshield. I learned the hard way that a permanent marker and alcohol wipes was better than a water based marker for the mileage estimate, but I wasn’t  heading to militia training. So not really the same thing.

       

      stupid autocomplete

      CaseyL

      It’s discriminatory of me, and my attitude may be affected by the Nation of Islam who (whatever else you might say about them) seem to be highly intelligent and competent, but I would have assumed black militant/separatist/sov-cits would be better at planning this sort of thing than their white redneck counterparts.

      Not least because they’d be, quite rationally, more worried about encountering cops.

