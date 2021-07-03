Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Furry Friends: Van Buren's Furry Foursome

Van Buren lost his beloved dog less than a month ago, and last Tuesday he sent me a photo of their new pup, along with this lovely note:

I know what you mean about yesterday not being a good day. We lost our 15 year old dog, Kendall, on June 5. On the 26th we picked up this pup, who is officially Rosalita, but I’m going to call her Rosie.

She is doing fine, getting settled, and has accepted my offer of spoiling her rotten for the next 15 years.

Rosalita, who they call Rosie.  Circle of life, it seems.  I asked if he would be willing to write a little something to introduce Rosalita, and he did.

🐾

Stories of Kendall, Jackson, Fiona, and finally Rosalita

by Van Buren

When the lockdown began, we had three dogs.

Kendall was 14, a Cavachon, and as sweet and mellow as any dog ever. Kendall was a musk ox disguised as a little dog. The other dogs hated the cold, but she loved nothing more than slowly plodding through snow, nose to the ground.

Jackson was 13, a Miniature Schnauzer/ Maltese mix, who was equal parts feisty terrier and affectionate lap dog. We had had both dogs since they were puppies.

We also had Fiona, a twelve year old Lhasa Apso that we had rescued when she was 6. Fiona had been a breeder in a puppy mill, and had no idea how to be a pet, but by copying Jackson’s every move, she caught on fairly fast.

For seven years, she followed Jackson around. When he ate, she would eat. If he wanted to go outside, she wanted to go outside. And so on. To this day, she is nervous about being touched by people. If you pick her up, she has the endearing habit of shaking herself as though trying to dry off. One of my sons says she is ridding herself of the taint of human flesh.

Within a week of the lockdown, we had to take Jackson to the vet, for what turned out to be the first of a long series of visits as his organs began failing. He finally passed in September. I have had eight dogs in my life, including my childhood, and he was the one I loved the most.

Since Fiona was so attached to him, we assumed she would be affected more than Kendall by his passing, but she barely seemed to notice. She simply started following Kendall everywhere. Kendall, on the other hand, very clearly knew something was wrong. There is a picture of Kendall and Fiona in the calendar, taken the day after Jackson died. Kendall is in what we thought of as Jackson’s spot. It was like she thought that was the most likely place to find him.

On Halloween, we had to rush Kendall to the vet. She had been coping with Cushing’s disease for years, but now her liver was enlarged.  With medication, she more or less held her own, but she was losing weight, seemed to have dementia, and was becoming incontinent. I wasn’t going to repeat all the tests that we subjected Jackson to. I brought her to the vet the day after Memorial Day to ask his opinion.

The vet said he thought it was time. She was down to 16 lbs. She had been 25 a year earlier. We waited a few days until a vet could come to the house to euthanize her, just as we had done with Jackson.

That night, Fiona began barking. The only way to get her stop was to bring her into our room. She refused to be left alone, and woke up every night around 3.

She needed a companion. Thus, the frantic search that ended with the adoption of Rosalita last Saturday. Rosie is a 4 month old Dachshund and….who-knows-what mix. She is doing great adjusting, with the bizarre quirk – and I am curious if anyone else has ever had a dog do this – that she gets furious when Fiona eats.

Rosalita frantically barks and growls. It does not matter if she has food herself. She does not seem to mind if Fiona approaches her bowl. But if we give food to Fiona, she goes nuts.

As I finish this, Rosie and Fiona are sleeping at my feet, lying back to back. Fiona stays downstairs and sleeps through the night, as she has done every night since we brought Rosie home.

🐾 I think this will work out.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for the stories and the pictures. It’s wonderful that they all have their own personalities.

      Our Ellie is a mutt. She has a strange gait and her right rear leg points out from an old injury (broken pelvis and smashed femur – probably from being hit by a car or something as a puppy). She’s a great joy, but goes nuts when we’re on a walk and a motorcycle or loud truck goes by – lunging and spinning and barking with her tongue sticking out about a foot. It’s like a switch trips…

      Enjoy! And remember the good times.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mary G

      Rosalita wins the greatest furever home. I am so sorry you had to let Jackson and Kendall go and that Fiona was so affected. Rosie isn’t a replacement, but another heartbeat in the house will help you heal. She looks like a border collie to me.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Josie

      Border collie is a good guess. Of course, we will need many more pictures as she matures to be sure. Sorry about your losses, but glad you found another sister for Fiona.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      VeniceRiley

      Awww. my fianceeeee was just saying to me how she is Barney sad today. Her elderly scottie that passed recently.  She came by some of his things she had stored in cupboard and it brought it all back. He had a difficult personality as well, having been abused. She did rescue him and give him a best life.

      That’s a weird kink for sure. Can you feed them apart?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      susanna

      What a fabulous tribute to all your dogs who live/lived the life with you. And what handsome pretty doggos.

      Welcome Rosalita!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      skerry

      Welcome, Rosie!

      I have a 12 y/o Cavachon, Luke, who is really slowing down this year. He’s a lovely dog.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty

      So sorry for your multiple losses and am happy you found Rosie. I wasn’t familiar with the Cavashon breed what adorable little furballs.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Van Buren

      @VeniceRiley: I think we have to try that. Feeding Fiona first did not work, feeding Rosie first was no better. I am just not going to let Rosie see Fiona eating for the time being.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MazeDancer

      Wonderful, sweet story. Clearly, you are good at giving pups long, perfect lives. May this continue with Rosie. And, may we assume, some day, Lucky Pup 3.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nicole

      Rosie is adorable! Wishing you many years of joy with her. Funny about the food issue- maybe she fears limited resources?

      Today I saw a Xolo ( Mexican hairless dog) in the park- my daydream dog as I think they’re adorable. Dog was on a leash, and fixated on two unleashed dogs- looked like mixes, but whatever they were, they were big and muscular. They were not on the leash, against the rules in the park. The Xolo started barking obsessively at them, and the owners should probably have taken their dog right out of the park, but the big mixed dogs were ignoring, so okay. Until they stopped ignoring. They weren’t demonstrating any aggressive behavior (yet) but the Xolo clearly was. One headed towards the Xolo, presumably for an introduction, but the Xolo was barking and pulling against the leash pretty hard and I was very worried a fight would break out. I clucked to the big guy to distract him, and he came over to me instead. Super sweet and friendly dog, but man, was the owner mad at me when he came over with the fucking leash that his dogs should have been on IN THE FIRST PLACE. Put the dog on the leash and walked off without a word to me.

      That said, you don’t do things to expect a “thank you,” you do them because they’re the right thing to do. And while the Xolo was clearly the dog reactive one, it was on a leash and a good 40 pounds lighter than the other two. I don’t think the big dog would be the one to start a fight, but he certainly would be the one to finish it.

      But again, super sweet to me, so maybe he would have been just as polite with the other dog. Probably best no one had a chance to find out, though.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      quakerinabasement

      @Josie: Those markings certainly suggest border collie. That seems like a…ahem, challenging…task for the sire, either way. What a beauty, tho!

      Reply

