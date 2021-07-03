So contrary to popular opinion, I do in fact read this website, ANNE LAURIE. And, believe it or not, I actually follow several falconry tiktoks because I just find the entire thing amazing. I would love to have that kind of a relationship with a bird of prey.

The problem, though, is I do not kill things. I haven’t touched a gun since I got out of the army, will wreck my damned car before hurting a chipmunk, and don’t even kill bugs other than stinkbugs. I just feel too guilty about even thinking about killing things, because I think animals are much smarter than anyone gives them credit and I think they have emotions and they definitely have memories.

And one of the major components of falconry is killing small adorable things. So it is never going to be in my future.