You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Readership Capture / Falconry and Me

Falconry and Me

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: 

So contrary to popular opinion, I do in fact read this website, ANNE LAURIE. And, believe it or not, I actually follow several falconry tiktoks because I just find the entire thing amazing. I would love to have that kind of a relationship with a bird of prey.

The problem, though, is I do not kill things. I haven’t touched a gun since I got out of the army, will wreck my damned car before hurting a chipmunk, and don’t even kill bugs other than stinkbugs. I just feel too guilty about even thinking about killing things, because I think animals are much smarter than anyone gives them credit and I think they have emotions and they definitely have memories.

And one of the major components of falconry is killing small adorable things. So it is never going to be in my future.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      quakerinabasement

      I have a book for you, if you can find it. “The Hawk is Dying,” by Harry Crews. It’s a work of fiction. It’s not directly about falconry, but it plays a major part in the storytelling.

      Harry was a writing instructor at U of Florida many years ago. He published a bunch of novels, plus many long-form articles for Playboy and Esquire. He was very much a gritty, redneck, hardass, mofo, but one with a great storytelling talent.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Emma from Miami

      I have the same issue. Love to watch the bird-human interaction, love watching the hawks in flight. Thinking about the prey, not so much. But I am not a vegetarian, so it feels a bit hypocritical.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Every marginally literate person knows the reference in Yeats’ “The Second Coming,”, but few know this one, from the beginning of a poem dear to my heart and central to my history, by my Poifick Master And Hero Of The Zeitgeist:

      Moored to the same ring:
      The hour, the darkness and I,
      Our compasses hooded like falcons.

      W.S. Merwin (1927-2019), “The Ships Are Made Ready In Silence”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kattails

      Cole you is a humanitarian.

      I got yelled at by a passenger in my car a couple of weeks ago because I swerved for a butterfly in the road, and feel guilty if I accidentally off a spider while trying to get it outside. I do, however, make an exception for mice. Ask me about the ghastly smell coming out of my heating-up oven because of the unknown mouse nest in the sidewall.
      However, falcons and one’s “pet” nesting birds are not a good mix. My phoebes are in for round two, in fact.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ShadeTail

      I guess our host just doesn’t have the wherewithal to be Shogun. Ah well, it’s not like Toranaga needs any more competition.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      germy

      Falconry And Me sounds like a DNA harvesting company that tells you what bird you’re closest to genetically.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty

      My nephew-in-law is very big into this sport. While it is fascinating to observe, the small animal thing is troubling. It’s amazing how much you pay for a goshawk. He trains them for other people. One was valued at $40,000.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SiubhanDuinne

      don’t even kill bugs other than stinkbugs.

      I’m pretty much the same. I hate ants, but I’ve learned to divert them with cinnamon instead of spraying them with poison. And I’ll cheerfully swat mosquitoes without compunction. But spiders are utterly fascinating, and they do good, so if I come across one I’ll just gently capture it by upturning a plastic cup over it and sliding a piece of cardboard over the mouth and then carefully depositing it outside. And yes, I brake for squirrels and chipmunks.

      Reply

