The #EURO2020 quarter-final match Ukraine v England on Saturday, July 3 #AFPgraphics pic.twitter.com/kLla6wF2P1
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 3, 2021
Playing in Rome, with England favored. I guess that this, if any, match will attract some attention from you guys…
All roads lead to Wembley ⏳
First semifinal: Italy 🆚 Spain
Second semifinal: ❓
Will it be Ukraine or England playing in the second #EURO2020 semifinal against the winner of the Czech Republic vs Denmark match? 🤔
— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 3, 2021
After this, play resumes with semi-finals next Tuesday. Bad timing for American watchers!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings