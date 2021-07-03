Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Euro 2020 Quarter Finals: Ukraine v England

Euro 2020 Quarter Finals: Ukraine v England

24 Comments

This post is in: ,

Playing in Rome, with England favored. I guess that this, if any, match will attract some attention from you guys…

After this, play resumes with semi-finals next Tuesday. Bad timing for American watchers!

    24Comments

    5. 5.

      Steeplejack

      I’ve been saving this.

      So it’s England v Ukraine. One is deeply divided between ultra-nationalists and people who want to join the EU, with dodgy Russian money funding its rightwing politicians. But Ukraine has its problems too.

      — David__Osland (@David__Osland) June 30, 2021

      Reply
    10. 10.

      PsiFighter37

      I wish the numbnuts who voted for Brexit would think about why their team gets to play in European football leagues.

      Go Ukraine. I do feel bad for England having a lot of suffering at the national level, and Gareth Southgate seems like he’s done a great job with his squad, but I just loathe the English. Insufferable group of people who are going to consign their country to the dustbin of history as quick as possible.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      billcinsd

      Harry Kane with the goal off the through ball. It turns out putting in some of your better wingers can lead to goals.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @eclare:

      @Gin & Tonic:

      God Save the Queen

      Is she playing?

      You know, I think she could! I saw some photos of her taken in the last couple of days at the Windsor Horse Show. She drove herself on at least one of those days. Casually dressed, smiling ear to ear, completely laid back. I think if she wanted to kick a football around, she could go up against Ukraine with the best of them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Idle query: If I felt like watching this game, where might I do so? I don’t want to subscribe to anything.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      HumboldtBlue

      After this, play resumes with semi-finals next Tuesday. Bad timing for American watchers!

      Not if you don’t have a fucking job!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      Yay Sportsball!!  :-)

      ObOpenThread:

      This is hilarious. 10,000 people here and the ‘Team Marco’ booth can’t get ONE SINGLE PERSON to stop and talk to them. I’ve watched 500 people walk right by them in 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/NovEGZU6Zb

      — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 3, 2021

      I'll say it again: nobody likes him. Nobody. His constituent service is in the toilet. He's closed offices rather than deal with people. He is seen for the greedy, lazy, stupid wad of gum he is. But he massages South Florida and Big Sugar. That's almost enough.

      — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) July 3, 2021

      Go Val!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

