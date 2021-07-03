The #EURO2020 quarter-final match Czech Republic – Denmark on Saturday, July 3 #AFPgraphics pic.twitter.com/jWuNIEf032 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 3, 2021

Playing in Baku Olympic Stadium, for what I’m sure are reasons. Czechs seem to be the favorites, but of course the Danes have sentiment on their side this year.

Then and now 🔄 Four and a half years since @tomassoucek28 made his senior national team debut in a friendly match against Denmark in November 2016. It finished 1:1. How it will end on Saturday in the #EURO2020 Quarter-final? pic.twitter.com/1SGT1NXruR — Czech Football National Team (@ceskarepre_eng) July 2, 2021

Proud dane alert 🚨😄 With the unity of Denmark and what they’ve been through as a team, I believe they can go all the way. Give my latest column with @guardian a read to get my take on the #Euro2020 so far. Hope you enjoy it! https://t.co/7A8fsK815J — Pernille Harder (@PernilleMHarder) July 1, 2021

======

Elsewhere, Copa America is also in quarter-finals. I haven’t been paying attention, but this crossed political twitter:

Gabriel Jesus is given a straight red after this foul 🟥 pic.twitter.com/EgMJn4mFFI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2021



Brazil won over Chile, 1-0, despite playing with 10 men.