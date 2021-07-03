Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Wetsuit optional.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Everybody saw this coming.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

What fresh hell is this?

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Euro 2020 Quarter Finals: Czech Republic v Denmark

Euro 2020 Quarter Finals: Czech Republic v Denmark

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

Playing in Baku Olympic Stadium, for what I’m sure are reasons. Czechs seem to be the favorites, but of course the Danes have sentiment on their side this year.

======

Elsewhere, Copa America is also in quarter-finals. I haven’t been paying attention, but this crossed political twitter:


Brazil won over Chile, 1-0, despite playing with 10 men.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.