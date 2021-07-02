Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Not all heroes wear capes.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

There will be lawyers.

We have all the best words.

The math demands it!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

No one could have predicted…

Shocking, but not surprising

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Usually wrong but never in doubt

You are here: Home / Economics / Grifters Gonna Grift / Schadenfreude Open Thread: GETTR, Dunning-Kruger

Schadenfreude Open Thread: GETTR, Dunning-Kruger

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

It used to take longer than 24 hours for a top-level GOP grift to completely collapse, but there’s so much competition & so little pride in their craft these days:

On Thursday, Miller announced the launch of “Gettr,” a new social media app aimed at conservatives that promises to be “cancel-free.” Trump fans wary of social media censorship on more prominent platforms like Twitter and Facebook started to sign up for the platform after Politico reported on the existence of the new site.
ADVERTISING

What’s not made clear to Gettr’s new users, though, is that the site received initial funding from a foundation owned by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui and his family. In an interview with The Daily Beast on Thursday, Miller said Guo’s “family foundation” provided Gettr with early funding.

“Some of the initial seed money has come from his family foundation,” Miller said of Guo, who also goes by the name Miles Kwok.

Guo isn’t a direct investor in Gettr, according to Miller, and doesn’t have a seat on its board or other formal role. The Trump adviser said the company was backed by a “consortium of international investors,” but declined to name them, beyond the Guo foundation, or the total amount of money that has been invested in the new social-media property so far. But while Miller downplayed Guo’s connection, sites associated with the billionaire have suggested that Gettr is Guo’s brainchild…

Two weeks ago, a bizarre ad for Gettr was posted on GTV’s video channel. The video features actors in stock footage reacting with delight to images of Gettr’s website that have been superimposed over the footage. The ad promises that Gettr will be “gossipy” and feature “virus truth,” an apparent reference to Guo’s claims that the Chinese government was behind the coronavirus pandemic. Videos of Guo appear prominently in the ad, suggesting that the billionaire would be one of the site’s main attractions.

Guo, a vocal critic of the Chinese government who is wanted in that country on corruption charges, has developed close ties to top Trump allies. The billionaire paid former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon at least $1 million dollars, and teamed up with him to promote a Chinese doctor’s claims that the coronavirus was created by the Chinese government. When federal authorities arrested Bannon on fraud charges in August 2020, they found him on a yacht owned by Guo…

But there’s plenty of schadenfreude to go around, already…

…[T]he debut immediately ran into confusion about whether it was the former president’s long-promised bid to offer his legions of followers their own social media haven or merely the next attempt to build a MAGA-alternative to the main platforms…

The former president has been looking for alternative ways to engage with his base online after having been booted off Twitter and suspended from Facebook. And his prior effort to engage online—through the launch of a professional blog—ended quickly amid widespread ridicule and poor readership. This new venture may also raise questions about privacy, including whether it harvests information about its users’ Twitter followers.

GETTR is one of the highest-profile projects in a larger ecosystem of pro-MAGA tech and social media platforms that have blossomed on the right, largely fueled by a sense that Big Tech is attempting to silence conservative and pro-Trump ideology from being disseminated online. In recent months, it was widely reported that the Trump team was searching for a platform on which to re-establish his online presence, either by buying a company outright and rebranding it as his exclusive platform, or becoming a featured draw…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Adam L Silverman
  • Another Scott
  • bbleh
  • Bill Arnold
  • CaseyL
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Eunicecycle
  • featheredsprite
  • frosty
  • Jude
  • Kattails
  • lurker
  • Lyrebird
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • natem
  • planetjanet
  • Poe Larity
  • Punchy
  • skerry
  • Spanky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      natem

      Like Popehat I too couldn’t create a GETTR account, which is a shame because I was fully prepared to give the hackers site owners all my personal information like a good Trumpgodpatriot

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mary G

      These clowns are boring. Here is a cool thread of WWII naval cats on board their duty ships in tiny hammocks the sailors made them:

      Good news: I have gathered a bunch of photos of naval ship cats in tiny hammocks. Here are sailors of the HMS Hermione in 1941 surrounding their sleeping cat, Convoy. pic.twitter.com/X1iAaezxk5— Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) July 2, 2021

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      And yet … and yet … tout les media seem to think that this chaotic gemisch of gombeen grifters and gullible goobers (nice alliteration, right? also Gohmert, Green, Gaetz, Gosar …) is somehow an unstoppable political juggernaut.

      McConnell, Roberts … them I’m worried about, not least because they care less for these idiots than I do.  (At least I want them to have decent health care.)  But this kinda sh!t?  It is to lol.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      featheredsprite

      I actually think that Trump’s blog would have been more of a success if he had a way to interact with his followers. Instead, he used it to perform a monologue.

      And probably will on the next platform too.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      In my neck of the woods, a ‘getter’ is a material put inside a vacuum chamber that is designed to react with and suck up all of the unwanted waste …stuff that might otherwise contaminate the chamber.

      Name checks out.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jude

      Unpopular opinion: Troglodyte and scumbag extraordinaire Jason Miller forcing an abortion through immoral drugging was probably the best the world could have asked for.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      planetjanet

      Okay, coming here for a nightcap of Balloon Juice seems to have been a mistake.  I just watched a couple of episodes of the Watchmen.  My head was spinning from not understanding what was real and what was not in the movie.  But now I am reading about fugitive Chinese billionaires and thinking about mind control and white supremacists and can no longer tell reality from fiction.  Someone unplug me and force a reboot.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Elizabelle

      @Mary G:   Best thing I have seen today.

      The Royal Navy cat allegedly has “wives” in several ports.  Gibraltar among them.  What a life.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lurker

      @dmsilev: interestingly have dealt with getters (and driers and other interesting stuff) and also with get r done – not a lot of intersection there.  This site might have achieved it, but I am not about to go find out.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Eunicecycle

      I love how GETTR is already banning people. I thought they were supposed to be “cancel-free”?! I saw they have banned Baked Alaska already.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Adam L Silverman

      With Guo funding this, it means the PRC’s Ministry of State Security now has the Personally Identifying Information, as well as a ton of other information, from everyone who signed up.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Bill Arnold

      From infosec twitter[1]:

      I felt a disturbance in the Force, as if a thousand vuln researchers downloaded a hastily assembled APK and went silent as they started to reverse it. https://t.co/Btr4epzEhL
      — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) July 1, 2021

      If anyone wants GETTR’s source code, they published with source maps on. Funny, their admin page lets them add and remove trending topics. GETTR, the #FreeSpeech platform! pic.twitter.com/m4pKHlpQ15
      — Gonzo (@adgodev) July 1, 2021

      Have to say that the ratfucking of GETTR has been (apparently) competent.

      [1] APK Android Package Kit (installation file)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Punchy: There is a fair amount of circumstantial evidence, including from a now dismissed lawsuit, that Gun is an agent of the PRC. That his bio – that he is a billionaire personally wanted by Xi on trumped up charges and facing death if he returns to or is returned to the PRC – is a cover and that his mission was to leverage that cover and his wealth to infiltrate conservative groups and the GOP.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Bill Arnold

      Ants in a Web – Deconstructing Guo Wengui’s Online ‘Whistleblower Movement’ (Graphika Report, May 17 2021)- Worth a skim at least. Full of links, to web.archive.org copies; nice to see. No authors named in the report; one might presume due to fear. (web.archive.org links, too. Good to see)

      (Re ants, there is an amusingly possible metaphor, related to “A Thousand Plateaus”, Gilles Deleuze, Felix Guattari, related to their concept “rhizome”  )

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Lots of twisty passages, all alike…

      Bloomberg, via AlJazeera:

      By Ilya Banares Bloomberg
      26 May 2021

      The U.S. Justice Department has told former casino magnate Steve Wynn to register as a foreign lobbyist for China and is ready to go to court if he doesn’t comply, a person familiar with the matter said.

      The order stems from allegations that Wynn tried to persuade American officials in the summer of 2017 to send Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman with ties to former President Donald Trump, back to his home country, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing a pending inquiry.

      Reid Weingarten, Wynn’s attorney, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

      Guo, who fled China in late 2014, was charged there with corruption, bribery and fraud and is considered a fugitive by Chinese authorities. The Wall Street Journal, which reported earlier on the Justice Department inquiry on Wynn, quoted Guo as saying he was glad to hear the department is investigating Wynn and that “they should criminally indict him for serving as a greedy spy of the Chinese Communist Party.”

      […]

      So, which one is Putin paying??

      “I’m not the CCP spy, You are!!11”

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.