News: Trump isn't joining Jason Miller's new social media platform, Gettr — won't have any financial stake or participation, I'm told. Apparently the ex president still has plans for a separate platform. Unclear what exactly.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 1, 2021
Remember when I was talking about Guo Wengui yesterday? Here he is again. Oh, and he’s also a member of Mar-a-Lago. Go figure. https://t.co/qaNHm6HWAh
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 2, 2021
NEW: "Gettr," the new social media network led by Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller, is backed by a fugitive Chinese billionaire who once invited Steve Bannon to live on his yacht https://t.co/BRfVqYCMwF
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 1, 2021
It used to take longer than 24 hours for a top-level GOP grift to completely collapse, but there’s so much competition & so little pride in their craft these days:
… On Thursday, Miller announced the launch of “Gettr,” a new social media app aimed at conservatives that promises to be “cancel-free.” Trump fans wary of social media censorship on more prominent platforms like Twitter and Facebook started to sign up for the platform after Politico reported on the existence of the new site.
What’s not made clear to Gettr’s new users, though, is that the site received initial funding from a foundation owned by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui and his family. In an interview with The Daily Beast on Thursday, Miller said Guo’s “family foundation” provided Gettr with early funding.
“Some of the initial seed money has come from his family foundation,” Miller said of Guo, who also goes by the name Miles Kwok.
Guo isn’t a direct investor in Gettr, according to Miller, and doesn’t have a seat on its board or other formal role. The Trump adviser said the company was backed by a “consortium of international investors,” but declined to name them, beyond the Guo foundation, or the total amount of money that has been invested in the new social-media property so far. But while Miller downplayed Guo’s connection, sites associated with the billionaire have suggested that Gettr is Guo’s brainchild…
Two weeks ago, a bizarre ad for Gettr was posted on GTV’s video channel. The video features actors in stock footage reacting with delight to images of Gettr’s website that have been superimposed over the footage. The ad promises that Gettr will be “gossipy” and feature “virus truth,” an apparent reference to Guo’s claims that the Chinese government was behind the coronavirus pandemic. Videos of Guo appear prominently in the ad, suggesting that the billionaire would be one of the site’s main attractions.
Guo, a vocal critic of the Chinese government who is wanted in that country on corruption charges, has developed close ties to top Trump allies. The billionaire paid former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon at least $1 million dollars, and teamed up with him to promote a Chinese doctor’s claims that the coronavirus was created by the Chinese government. When federal authorities arrested Bannon on fraud charges in August 2020, they found him on a yacht owned by Guo…
But there’s plenty of schadenfreude to go around, already…
if you though parler and gab sucked just wait until you see gettr, which also sucks but with a worse name https://t.co/0xcNQSA6EP
— World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 1, 2021
…[T]he debut immediately ran into confusion about whether it was the former president’s long-promised bid to offer his legions of followers their own social media haven or merely the next attempt to build a MAGA-alternative to the main platforms…
The former president has been looking for alternative ways to engage with his base online after having been booted off Twitter and suspended from Facebook. And his prior effort to engage online—through the launch of a professional blog—ended quickly amid widespread ridicule and poor readership. This new venture may also raise questions about privacy, including whether it harvests information about its users’ Twitter followers.
GETTR is one of the highest-profile projects in a larger ecosystem of pro-MAGA tech and social media platforms that have blossomed on the right, largely fueled by a sense that Big Tech is attempting to silence conservative and pro-Trump ideology from being disseminated online. In recent months, it was widely reported that the Trump team was searching for a platform on which to re-establish his online presence, either by buying a company outright and rebranding it as his exclusive platform, or becoming a featured draw…
— Brokenroad (@Brokenroad7) July 1, 2021
Team Trump's new social media platform is called "Gettr" and it's recommending that I follow Hitlerhttps://t.co/4yRGll0OGB
— Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) July 1, 2021
TraffickR, soon to be launched by Trump https://t.co/Hh1jLSXBcQ
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 1, 2021
Could you not select all the boxes with deadbeat dads?
— Right Honorable (@Rev_Menjou) July 2, 2021
QAnon fans were initially excited about new MAGA social app Gettr, but they're growing irate as moderators fail to keep lewd anime pics and the "pig poop balls" meme out of the QAnon hashtag. One of the top results now features Sonic the Hedgehog crushing a guy with his feet.
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 1, 2021
Things aren't going well on Jason Miller's new "Gettr" social media site – as overnight, the website was overrun with Nick Fuentes' white nationalist "groyper army" who seek to hijack the platform. As a result, "Gettr" has started banning some of their accounts.
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 2, 2021
cracking me up that they trashed the place in under eight hours like a bunch of crazed eccentrics racing rocket cars on the salt flats trying to set a new land speed record
— kilgore trout, dna harvester (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 1, 2021
“GAB” and “Parler,” previous efforts at persuading computerized degenerates to voluntarily segregate themselves for social harmony, are considered failures for lack of critical Donald Trump endorsement.
— DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) July 1, 2021
