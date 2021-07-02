News: Trump isn't joining Jason Miller's new social media platform, Gettr — won't have any financial stake or participation, I'm told. Apparently the ex president still has plans for a separate platform. Unclear what exactly.

Remember when I was talking about Guo Wengui yesterday? Here he is again. Oh, and he’s also a member of Mar-a-Lago. Go figure. https://t.co/qaNHm6HWAh

NEW: "Gettr," the new social media network led by Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller, is backed by a fugitive Chinese billionaire who once invited Steve Bannon to live on his yacht https://t.co/BRfVqYCMwF

It used to take longer than 24 hours for a top-level GOP grift to completely collapse, but there’s so much competition & so little pride in their craft these days:

… On Thursday, Miller announced the launch of “Gettr,” a new social media app aimed at conservatives that promises to be “cancel-free.” Trump fans wary of social media censorship on more prominent platforms like Twitter and Facebook started to sign up for the platform after Politico reported on the existence of the new site.

ADVERTISING

What’s not made clear to Gettr’s new users, though, is that the site received initial funding from a foundation owned by Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui and his family. In an interview with The Daily Beast on Thursday, Miller said Guo’s “family foundation” provided Gettr with early funding.

“Some of the initial seed money has come from his family foundation,” Miller said of Guo, who also goes by the name Miles Kwok.

Guo isn’t a direct investor in Gettr, according to Miller, and doesn’t have a seat on its board or other formal role. The Trump adviser said the company was backed by a “consortium of international investors,” but declined to name them, beyond the Guo foundation, or the total amount of money that has been invested in the new social-media property so far. But while Miller downplayed Guo’s connection, sites associated with the billionaire have suggested that Gettr is Guo’s brainchild…

Two weeks ago, a bizarre ad for Gettr was posted on GTV’s video channel. The video features actors in stock footage reacting with delight to images of Gettr’s website that have been superimposed over the footage. The ad promises that Gettr will be “gossipy” and feature “virus truth,” an apparent reference to Guo’s claims that the Chinese government was behind the coronavirus pandemic. Videos of Guo appear prominently in the ad, suggesting that the billionaire would be one of the site’s main attractions.

Guo, a vocal critic of the Chinese government who is wanted in that country on corruption charges, has developed close ties to top Trump allies. The billionaire paid former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon at least $1 million dollars, and teamed up with him to promote a Chinese doctor’s claims that the coronavirus was created by the Chinese government. When federal authorities arrested Bannon on fraud charges in August 2020, they found him on a yacht owned by Guo…