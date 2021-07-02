On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
arrieve
Continuing with Genovesa.
The lava rocks and pools.
A juvenile great frigatebird.
This was another wonderful example of bird behavior I got to witness. That young frigatebird looking so intently at mom was anxious to be fed.
The female started to feed the chick, and a male frigatebird swooped in, grabbed her beak, and tried to steal the baby’s food.
This happened several times — as soon as the baby got its beak inside its mother’s the male flew in and kept it from getting fed.
Finally the male left them alone and the chick was able to eat.
And finally two more young frigatebirds because they are just so cute.
