On The Road – arrieve – The Galapagos, part 6

On The Road – arrieve – The Galapagos, part 6

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

arrieve

Continuing with Genovesa.

Genovesa, Galapagos

The lava rocks and pools.

Genovesa, Galapagos

A juvenile great frigatebird.

Genovesa, Galapagos

This was another wonderful example of bird behavior I got to witness. That young frigatebird looking so intently at mom was anxious to be fed.

Genovesa, Galapagos

The female started to feed the chick, and a male frigatebird swooped in, grabbed her beak, and tried to steal the baby’s food.

This happened several times — as soon as the baby got its beak inside its mother’s the male flew in and kept it from getting fed.

Genovesa, Galapagos

Finally the male left them alone and the chick was able to eat.

Genovesa, Galapagos

And finally two more young frigatebirds because they are just so cute.

Genovesa, Galapagos

