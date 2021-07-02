Here's your select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot: pic.twitter.com/3as5e2OlRC — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) July 1, 2021

I asked Pelosi when the committee will get started and what they would do if McCarthy doesn’t appoint immediately. “Well, we have a quorum,” she said with a smile. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 1, 2021

Per the Washington Post, official paper for the company town whose monopoly interest is politics:

… Addressing reporters after the group held its first meeting Thursday afternoon, Thompson said that the selected lawmakers plan to begin by inviting police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 to testify at a hearing. “The select committee is determined to assemble a comprehensive and authoritative report on the events constituting the January 6th insurrection, the relevant causes of the insurrection and policy recommendations necessary to prevent any reoccurrence of this nightmare in the future,” Thompson said. “Although we eagerly await the arrival of our five other colleagues, many of us hope to begin the process with a hearing in which Capitol Police officers themselves could be able to testify about their experiences.” Beginning the committee’s work in such a manner “makes a positive statement” to those who put their lives on the line to defend the Capitol and those who work there, Thompson said, noting that the hearing has not yet been scheduled… Pelosi designed the Jan. 6 select committee to have 13 members, five of whom would be appointed “after consultation with” McCarthy. That means she will maintain the power to overrule any McCarthy pick whom Democrats consider objectionable. “It was our hope that we could have done this with the bipartisan outside commission,” Pelosi said at a news conference Thursday morning. “Maybe one day that will be possible. . . . But I’m very proud. And, as I say, decisions are liberating. They enable you to go to the next step. And the next step for us has always been to seek and find the truth.”…

Other members may be added later, if McCarthy decides he wants to take part in the process. — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) July 1, 2021

JUST IN: Speaker Nancy Pelosi says GOP Rep. Liz Cheney "has patriotically agreed to serve" on the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Read more: https://t.co/a6DyTzOHKc pic.twitter.com/Pw2mwfvqRk — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 1, 2021

I'm honored to serve on the January 6th select committee. Our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics. pic.twitter.com/LpPoWhBHPx — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 1, 2021

Thing that’s notable about Lynn Cheney to me isn’t fealty to the constitution or sense of patriotism (which her actions suggest are genuine). It’s that she appears to lack a fear that debilitates most politicians: she doesn’t appear afraid of losing & having to find a new job. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 1, 2021

If Liz Cheney shook my hand, I would count my fingers afterwards… but it’s certainly interesting that Darth Cheney’s favorite daughter has chosen to ally with the ‘enemies’ of the current Republican leadership. My assumption is that there’s lots of power & profit left in the shell of the Permanent GOP, even if the corporation has to be stripped for parts, and Liz Cheney intends to be at the head of the raiding party. After all, the contest to yelp loudest for the wayward affections of The Deplorables and their Leader-in-Exile is not only overcrowded — and unwinnable — it’s undignified.

Worse comes to worst for her, she’s ensured her respectable removal to the sane side of the aisle, or at least a position as a principled Independent (which, after all, has worked very nicely for a certain Senator Sanders from another quirky small-population state). A tiny cynical corner of my brain wonders how much of the material in Daddy Cheney’s infamous man-sized safe catalogs reasons against hanging out with certain members of the existing Republican leadership, but that’s up to the alphabet agencies to parse…

“Politicians demanding loyalty pledges from peers to not investigate the storming of their workplace by people intent to kill them” is about as sick as you can get for democracy. https://t.co/ixy2QQJ8un — nick (@ntdPhD) July 1, 2021

Kevin McCarthy’s spokesman with another statement on behalf of McCarthy’s office https://t.co/dQ6ls0RCXr — Lil Brood X ?? (@pleizar) July 1, 2021