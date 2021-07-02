Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: The Jan. 6 Commission Sets Up

Per the Washington Post, official paper for the company town whose monopoly interest is politics:

Addressing reporters after the group held its first meeting Thursday afternoon, Thompson said that the selected lawmakers plan to begin by inviting police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 to testify at a hearing.

“The select committee is determined to assemble a comprehensive and authoritative report on the events constituting the January 6th insurrection, the relevant causes of the insurrection and policy recommendations necessary to prevent any reoccurrence of this nightmare in the future,” Thompson said. “Although we eagerly await the arrival of our five other colleagues, many of us hope to begin the process with a hearing in which Capitol Police officers themselves could be able to testify about their experiences.”

Beginning the committee’s work in such a manner “makes a positive statement” to those who put their lives on the line to defend the Capitol and those who work there, Thompson said, noting that the hearing has not yet been scheduled…

Pelosi designed the Jan. 6 select committee to have 13 members, five of whom would be appointed “after consultation with” McCarthy. That means she will maintain the power to overrule any McCarthy pick whom Democrats consider objectionable.

“It was our hope that we could have done this with the bipartisan outside commission,” Pelosi said at a news conference Thursday morning. “Maybe one day that will be possible. . . . But I’m very proud. And, as I say, decisions are liberating. They enable you to go to the next step. And the next step for us has always been to seek and find the truth.”…

If Liz Cheney shook my hand, I would count my fingers afterwards… but it’s certainly interesting that Darth Cheney’s favorite daughter has chosen to ally with the ‘enemies’ of the current Republican leadership. My assumption is that there’s lots of power & profit left in the shell of the Permanent GOP, even if the corporation has to be stripped for parts, and Liz Cheney intends to be at the head of the raiding party. After all, the contest to yelp loudest for the wayward affections of The Deplorables and their Leader-in-Exile is not only overcrowded — and unwinnable — it’s undignified.

Worse comes to worst for her, she’s ensured her respectable removal to the sane side of the aisle, or at least a position as a principled Independent (which, after all, has worked very nicely for a certain Senator Sanders from another quirky small-population state). A tiny cynical corner of my brain wonders how much of the material in Daddy Cheney’s infamous man-sized safe catalogs reasons against hanging out with certain members of the existing Republican leadership, but that’s up to the alphabet agencies to parse…

    1. 1.

      Baud

      It kind of sucks being a Democrat. With so many decent people on our side, it’s harder to stand out like Liz Cheney.

    2. 2.

      Low Key Swagger

      Good morning. I like what Pelosi said about “taking the next step” I’m surrounded by people who appear to be unable to make a single damn decision. I’m a planner, but I try my best to not wait to have every box checked before I take that important first step.

    3. 3.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I’ll pop in here for a bit of OT fun.

      Some of the people on my Facebook timeline have been hooting and laughing over the declassified OSS 1944 Simple Sabotage Field Manual on disrupting organizations in countries occupied by the Nazis.

      http://svn.cacert.org/CAcert/CAcert_Inc/Board/oss/oss_sabotage.html?fbclid=IwAR3Cvfe1xlMfeBAqSWE0U68gmSoLcb0FD8AO7f55tYc4BmoEywdFU5cqVKY

      Reading it is like being at any court hearing, local government hearing, HOA or church council meeting I’ve ever attended. The management section is even better.

      The guys who drew it up had to be drinking and guffawing the entire time.

    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      I read somewhere that McCarthy already walked back his threat to strip apostates of their committee assignments, but who knows? The orange hand that’s rammed up his ass might make McCarthy’s face hole form the opposite words today.

      Y’all, I gotta confess, I don’t believe in karma or cosmic justice of any stripe. But I do believe that an organization that keeps doing stupid, embarrassing and self-destructive things to appease an unhinged, untrustworthy, incompetent and self-obsessed fool will eventually rue the fucking day.

    5. 5.

      mali muso

      TGIF!  Glad to see Nancy Smash is moving ahead with this.  The wheels of justice and all that.  Hope they keep grinding…

      Last day at work before I head out for 2 whole weeks! I’ve got plenty to tie up today and just hope that I haven’t forgotten anything that will become urgent halfway through my time off.

    6. 6.

      Patricia Kayden

      Subpoena Kevin McCarthy.  What is he hiding? Why is he covering up for insurrectionists?

    7. 7.

      sanjeevs

      Labour won the Batley and Spen by-election by 323 votes.

      The odious George Galloway tried to split the Labour vote and attracted some nasty thugs to his campaign.

      The winner is the sister of Jo Cox, the Labour MP assassinated by a Brexit supporter.

    8. 8.

      Raven

      Anybody got any lynch?

    10. 10.

      WereBear

      If a soulless corporate shill like Liz Cheney, daughter of He-Without-a-Heartbeat-Named-Dick, is ditching the GOP… that warms my utterly functioning heart, which wishes the QOP no good whatsoever.

    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      Good, good. In spite of McQarthy’s efforts, the work will go on.

      Relatedly, …

      The fight to save voting rights is not over.

      — Chuck Schumer (@chuckschumer) July 1, 2021

      Forward!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    14. 14.

      Low Key Swagger

      @Betty Cracker: HUGE pet peeve of mine.  I really hate it when people say “Karma will get them” or employ it when something bad befalls someone deserving.  Way too arbitrary. Feels lazy somehow.

