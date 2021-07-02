The matches of the 1/4 Championship UEFA EURO 2020™
The national teams of Switzerland and Spain will meet on one field, and Belgium and Italy will meet on the other.
Who will advance to the semifinals? 😇
It feels like years… but it’s been three days… ??
The #Euro2020 quarter-finals are here! ??#SWI v #ESP#BEL v #ITA
Playing at the St. Petersburg Stadium, which I assume means there will be mordant humor on Russian expat twitter. Spain seems to be the favorite, but as ever, what do I know?
🇪🇸 Spain's stand-out performer at EURO 2020 so far? 🔝
