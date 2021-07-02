For the first time in 25 years, Bill Pullman is back with a new speech to celebrate Independence Day. Watch now and #GoFourthAmerica. Join us in supporting vaccine access everywhere in partnership with @directrelief pic.twitter.com/yt6CmU9kSP — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) June 30, 2021

COVID has fallen from America's #1 cause of death to #7 as of June 2021. The infectious disease was the 3rd leading cause of death for much of 2020, but became the leading cause of death in December 2020, reaching a peak of 3,136 deaths per day in January https://t.co/OviGhBQhEN pic.twitter.com/tWRCRpRbhq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 1, 2021

The White House said it would send out special teams to hot spots around the United States to combat the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant amid rising case counts in parts of the country where vaccination rates remain low https://t.co/1Vqk5mWax5 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2021

The US administered over 1.3 million vaccine shots yesterday, bringing the total to 327 million, or 98.4 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose back over 1.0 million shots per day. pic.twitter.com/5DlN5Cz3lg — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 1, 2021

Very good timing for the best US vaccinations in many weeks. Over 1.6 million shots with >660,000 newbies reported today. ??

Maybe awareness of Delta is helping people get on board to build the immunity wall we need right now pic.twitter.com/frn4XLjO1j — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 1, 2021

Delta is what would move me if I was still unvaccinated, but the people I know getting on board now(tiny sample admittedly) are doing so because of employer/other vaccine mandates. — ex ante lady (@exante_me) July 1, 2021

The US had 14,875 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total close to 33.5 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 12,609 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/pCaldqztvV — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 1, 2021

And you thought it was all over! Not the football, the pandemic. This infographic on where the Delta Variant is gaining ground shows you how many miles we have to go before we sleep. It is going to be a long-tailed pandemic #PreventiveMedicine #https://buff.ly/2UO1PpM pic.twitter.com/7voGTI5WxP — Gavin Giovannoni (@GavinGiovannoni) July 1, 2021

As the World Health Organization draws up plans for the next phase of its probe into how the coronavirus pandemic started, an increasing number of scientists say it isn’t up to the task and that the U.N. agency shouldn’t even be the one to investigate. https://t.co/VgxifQEx3g — The Associated Press (@AP) July 2, 2021

Delta variant sweeps Asia, prompting curbs as vaccination remains tepid https://t.co/xMQn92uSZq pic.twitter.com/T1B4NIMPCg — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2021

India's official death toll from the coronavirus reached 400,000, though experts say the actual number of dead could have reached one million or even higher, with a possible third wave approaching https://t.co/bxxDs84GBt — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2021

The WHO said that a drug to treat black fungus infections made by Gilead should have its price reduced and supplies boosted as the disease rises sharply among Covid-19 patients in India and Nepal https://t.co/Qbu3mgZ8NZ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 1, 2021

Thailand reports third day of record coronavirus deaths https://t.co/268WZcqRlg pic.twitter.com/GYiMRjPSgg — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2021

singapore vax numbers are creeping upward. total population is about 5.7 million fwiw pic.twitter.com/n5lIu48UZm — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 2, 2021

Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVID-19 curbs https://t.co/3mKOoojdQs pic.twitter.com/UFwmXgjuv1 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2021

Without ICUs, doctor in Jakarta hospital battles to help COVID-19 patients https://t.co/2e0OintEKQ pic.twitter.com/wuPcv78z8Y — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2021

Covid: Australia to halve arrivals and trial home quarantine https://t.co/hx2lebH1MB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 2, 2021

Good coverage from @washingtonpost on the Australian situation. https://t.co/Xc34BZTEWX — Scott Murdoch (@murdochsj) July 2, 2021

Russia has confirmed a new record Covid-19 death toll for the fourth day in a row https://t.co/EzB3N5708y — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 2, 2021

Europe risks new Covid wave, WHO warns https://t.co/376LqUEsEv — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 1, 2021

Over 40% of Finland’s new coronavirus cases are linked to football fans returning from Euro 2020 matches in neighboring Russia, the country’s health authority said Thursdayhttps://t.co/H0ijhvLtVe — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 2, 2021

The EU’s vaccine passport and what it means for travel https://t.co/EWXowhjgWI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 1, 2021

Britain reports 50,824 new cases of Delta variant in latest week https://t.co/znsCUpEZSa pic.twitter.com/qYaDFcsFZN — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2021

Spain records surge in Covid cases among unvaccinated young people https://t.co/DXMENQe4xE — Guardian news (@guardiannews) July 1, 2021

Investigators found two secret COVID-19 vaccine sites in Panama. The sites sparked outrage, though authorities said only 32 people received shots at them. The recipients were perceived as trying to use their privilege to cut in line. https://t.co/mydmmnStYO — The Associated Press (@AP) July 1, 2021

Evidence mounting, from multiple countries & researchers, that even mild #COVID19 infections can lead to permanent changes in the brain that affect everything from signaling to muscles & organs to cognition, memory & organization of thoughts & ideas.

(Avoidable w/#vaccination.) https://t.co/wuxBU7XmOD — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 30, 2021

The two mRNA vaccines: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech apparenty prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants, an advantage that ensures long-term protection https://t.co/nVj6iwpscX via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 1, 2021

we’ve faced such calamity over the last 18 mos. but here’s another reminder that we also got really lucky. eagerly awaited new mRNA vax from Germany turned out to be just 48% effective for symptomatic illness. Over 90% from Pfizer & modern was a godsend. https://t.co/fmp9TuWIBT — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 1, 2021

Essential workers were supposed to have priority when #Covid19 vaccines were first distributed. Instead many remain unvaccinated — not by choice, but because of barriers that impede their access to vaccines. Take the vaccines to them, these authors argue. https://t.co/RqgiMmi981 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 1, 2021