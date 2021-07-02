Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

What fresh hell is this?

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

We have all the best words.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

The house always wins.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Too inconsequential to be sued

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Han shot first.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Are you … from the future?

Yes we did.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, July 1-2

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, July 1-2

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: ,

Reminder: Since (cross fingers) there won’t be much news over the holiday weekend, there will be no daily COVID-19 update tomorrow, Sunday, or Monday morning. See you back here on Tuesday — Murphy the Trickster God willing!

======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Booger
  • Catherine D.
  • debbie
  • Dog Mom
  • JR
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • satby
  • Spanky
  • WereBear
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      COVID has fallen from America’s #1 cause of death to #7 as of June 2021.

      Silly me, I thought trump was the #1 cause of death in the US.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WereBear

      Decent news for me: I tried to get my vaccine passport via the NY state app, but I wasn’t there. The pharmacy (Walgreens) which did my shots told me they have to put the info in manually, and they will do this now that I’ve asked.

      Will give it more than the 24 hours just because EVERYTHING IS SO FRUSTRATING.

      I hate to sound like an old geezer when I regard myself as neither, but why does nothing actually work anymore? (Hint: I blame Republicans.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Matt McIrvin

      One consolation concerning any new Delta COVID wave here is that unvaccinated Americans are a relatively young group, so the death rate will be much lower than it was in all our previous waves, and the ICUs will probably not fill up with dying people. But the jury is out on subtle long-term damage.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/1 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province did not report any new domestic confirmed cases.

      • Foshan did not reported any new domestic positive cases. The residential building at Medium Risk has been re-designated as Low Risk.
      • Shenzhen did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Dongguan did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential building & a college campus remain at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/1, China reported 18 new imported confirmed cases, 22 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 7 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia & 1 each the Philippines, Myanmar, Oman, Yemen (via Cairo) & Ghana (via Nairobi); 5 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the DRC (via Nairobi) & 1 each from the Philippines, Myanmar & Yemen (via Cairo)
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1, confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia: both off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Saudi Arabia & Iraq, off flights that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Mainland Chinese & 2 Taiwanese residents returning from Taiwan & a Chinese national returning from Cambodia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan
      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UAE & Germany, & a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic) coming from Nigeria; 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & Myanmar
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Nanchang in Jiangxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia; the case arrived at Zhengzhou in Henan Province on 6/2, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative on RT-PCR 5 times as well as antibodies, upon release from quarantine on 6/16 the case returned from Nanching & re-entered 7 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative twice, entered home quarantine on 6/23 & tested positive on 6/30
      • Dingxi in Gansu Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Cameroon (via France); the case arrived at Shanghai 6/15, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative on RT-PCR 4 times, upon release from quarantine on 6/25 the case flew to Lanzhou in Gansu Province & then high speed rail to Dingxi & tested positive for RT-PCR upon arrival; the case is negative for IgM antibodies & weakly positive for IgG antibodies

      Overall in China, 20 confirmed cases recovered, 19 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,722 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 436 active confirmed cases in the country (388 imported), 8 in serious condition (all imported), 474 asymptomatic cases (467 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 11,703 traced contacts are currently  under quarantine.

      As of 7/1, 1,264.149M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 19.474M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/2, Hong Kong reported 11 new positive cases, 10 imported & 1 domestic (source of infection not identified, yet).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      YY_Sima Qian

      This afternoon, I returned home from quarantine hotel. I was tested for the 4th & final time yesterday. The nurse took 4 swabs, 2 oropharyngeal & 2 nasopharyngeal (1 far up each nostril). Apparently, before being released from centralized quarantine, one needs to have samples tested at 2 different labs. I suspect it is because the newer variants may evade detection by some of the older PCR kits.

      A team of community workers (from the community office, property management, community clinic & police station) came by inspect the apartment to confirm that it is suitable for home quarantine. Before they left, they installed a magnetic sensor on front door, that gives off an audible alarm when the door is opened, as well as sends a message to the district pandemic control & prevention command. 

      My apartment has another door that opens to the terrace, with a stair case that leads to the garden downstairs &, from there, outside. I pointed this out to the team, inquiring if another sensor needs to be placed there. The response was that they had only brought one set of sensors, they will trust me not to sneak outside via the 2nd door, & that they are justing checking off the boxes of the SOP checklist. I am to message the community worker ahead of time whenever I need to open the front door to retrieve food delivery or parcel, so they can answer the district command what I am doing opening the door. In theory, I should be video chatter with them, so they can see me opening the door, retrieving the package & closing the door. I guess it is too much work for the community workers.

      The community can provide food packages (vegetables, meat, rice, noodles, etc.) during the home quarantine period, if I choose. I may end up ordering delivery most of the time.

      I have 14 days of home quarantine ahead, but hopefully it will be lifted early when the residential compound at Shenzhen is reduced to Low Risk by early next week.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      @YY_Sima Qian: So what’s the total time you will have spent in quarantine by the time you’re released? It sounds much longer than two weeks.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Dog Mom

      @WereBear: Grrr!  I got mine from them too and I haven’t yet tried to get my passport.  First shot – I had a snotty pharmacist giving me a hard time, because the info on their website was incorrect.  They seemed to ask for more health info than other places and then I end up in their marketing database – which just kind of pissed me off.  I unsubscribed but I still think they are sending me spam. (Bitching done for today!  Still very thankful for being lucky enough to be vaxxed!)

      And Thank you Anne Laurie for all the posts. . .

      Reply
    11. 11.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @satby: 14+14, which is standard for people who returned from cities w/ districts that have Medium or High Risk areas. The quarantine ends early if the Medium/High Risk areas are reduced to Low before then.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Prediction – the teams that go to unvaccinated places in red states will be hounded by state officials and “invited” to leave by local sheriffs.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      satby

      Having never seen the movie, I had no idea WTF that commercial was about. But good on the beer conglomerate for supporting vaccination access if they’re backing up a silly commercial with actual $$ donations.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Spanky

      @Matt McIrvin: The Laurie Garrett tweet says that the jury is not really out. All the evidence I’ve seen points to long-term covid problems. As I said yesterday, look for a new specialty, the covid side effects doctor.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      satby

      @YY_Sima Qian: That’s what it sounded like, and seems to be massive overkill when most other countries only require two weeks total. Has there ever been an explanation why it’s double?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Booger

      @satby: Fourth act, President Whitmore gives a rousing and emotional speech to rally the troops before donning a flight suit and personally leading  (he’s a former gulf war fighter jock, natch) a near certainly doomed fighter attack against the alien spacecraft over the SoCal desert. Emotional high point of the movie.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WereBear

      @Dog Mom: We’re kind of stuck with them because our favorite pharmacist was driven out of business and has to work there: we want to support him, and avail ourselves of his expertise.

      However, I will be communicating with corporate headquarters because the manager blithely told us she wasn’t vaccinated and she wasn’t masking…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @satby: There is a very small percentage of cases (both imported & domestic) with > 14 days of incubation period. So 14 + 7 or 14 + 14 have been standard across China since at least Q4 2020. The change is the 14 + 14 requirement for people who traveled through districts w/ Medium/High Risk areas, as opposed to traveling through the Medium/High Risk areas themselves. I believe the motivating factors are the Delta Variant & the centennial of the founding of the CCP, both make bureaucrats extra paranoid.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @WereBear: I hate to sound like an old geezer when I regard myself as neither, but why does nothing actually work anymore? (Hint: I blame Republicans.)

      Heh, I don’t mind sounding like an old geezer, probably because I am one. I regularly find myself screaming at inanimate objects, “ON! OFF! WTF IS SO HARD ABOUT THAT???” Than I will tell it about my 35 yo worm drive circular saw that “STILL F’N WORKS!!!” I blame the incessant drive to computerize everything, as tho the insertion of a microchip can improve anything just by virtue of being there.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @NotMax: It is a form of house arrest. As far as Chinese authorities are concerned, unsupervised quarantine is no quarantine at all. Experience at other countries (& in China during the early days of the pandemic) have shown that unsupervised quarantine will not be observed by a large percentage of the quarantined. The majority of people do not volunteer for quarantine.

      It’s still much better than quarantine hotel, though.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Spanky

      @OzarkHillbilly: The incessant drive to computerize everything is designed to drive the useful lifetime of the object down, while simultaneously making repair cost ridiculously expensive. Win-win for the manufacturer, whilst consumers take it up the ass.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      debbie

      Just in time for the holiday weekend, Ohio’s new cases rate jumped to more than 500 yesterday, after it had been between 100 and 200 for more than a week. Yippee.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NotMax

      @OzarkHillbilly

      Three – count ’em,. three – different products encountered within the past month which come with a screw-on lid have crooked threads inside the cap, so once opened it is impossible to properly screw it shut; it just spins.

      It ain’t exactly sliced rocket bread, manufacturers.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 6,982 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 765,949 cases. He also reports 73 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 5,327 deaths — 0.70% of the cumulative reported total, 0.76% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 66,084 active and contagious cases; 905 are in ICU, 443 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 6,278 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 694,538 patients recovered – 90.67% of the cumulative reported total.

      17 new clusters were reported today. Of the cumulative total of 2,882 clusters, 877 clusters are currently active; 2,005 clusters are now inactive.

      6,979 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 2,906 local cases: 165 in clusters, 1619 close-contact screenings, and 1,122 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 636 local cases: 149 in clusters, 276 close-contact screenings, and 211 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 605 local cases: 186 in clusters, 244 close-contact screenings, and 175 other screenings.

      Johor reports 517 cases: 360 in clusters, 96 close-contact screenings, and 61 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 440 cases: 81 in clusters, 244 close-contact screenings, and 115 other screenings.

      Penang reports 351 cases: 256 in clusters, 51 close-contact screenings, and 44 other screenings. Pahang reports 329 cases: 173 in clusters, 118 close-contact screenings, and 38 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 257 cases: 99 in clusters, 95 close-contact screenings, and 63 other screenings. Sabah reports 230 cases: 49 in clusters, 96 close-contact screenings, and 85 other screenings. Melaka reports 202 cases: 87 in clusters, 86 close-contact screenings, and 29 other screenings.

      Perak reports 182 cases: 134 in clusters, 26 close-contact screenings, and 22 other screenings. Labuan reports 131 cases: five in clusters, 80 close-contact screenings, and 46 other screenings. Kelantan reports 129 cases: 41 in clusters, 53 close-contact screenings, and 35 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 44 cases: 36 in clusters, six close-contact screenings, and two other screenings. Putrajaya reports 20 cases: 12 close-contact screenings and eight other screenings. Perlis reports no new cases today.

      Three new cases today are imported: one in Selangor, one in Kuala Lumpur, one in Negeri Sembilan.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Amir Khalid: At least looking at the overall data, it does not seem the movement restrictions in Malaysia is suppressing the wave? Rt seems to be around ~ 1.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WereBear

      @NotMax: It’s on purpose. Clever young MBA psychopaths (but I repeat myself) are whittling away at specs to save a nickle.

      Like using screws half the length they should be… skipping maintenance on machines… dropping inspections and spot checks…

      Like, I’m still paying extra for those zipper-type packaging on all kinds of food, but the jokes on me, because not only does the tear-off part not tear off, once I cut it with scissors, it won’t zip, either!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.