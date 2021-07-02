Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Mid-Day Open Thread

Friday Mid-Day Open Thread

Here’s the latest cone on Hurricane Elsa. I’ve decided to take comfort in the idea that early tracks are almost always wrong.

Friday Mid-Day Open Thread 1

Speaking of Florida and always wrong, here’s how a super PAC is pitching FL Governor Ron DeSantis as Trump’s heir, and it’s coincidentally (wink-wink) also how Ron DeSantis is pitching Ron DeSantis as Trump’s heir as he swans around thumping his chest and focusing almost* exclusively on formulating lib-owning solutions to non-existent problems that will be covered on a Fox News “own the libs” segment.

Friday Mid-Day Open Thread 2

I think this is one of those situations where the reaction depends entirely on preexisting opinions. If you think Florida is a ridiculous, corrupt, lawless, alligator-infested hellhole where some of the very worst people in America live, you’ll find the notion laughable. If you marinate in wingnut media, it makes sense because Florida is where Orange Himself decided to squat officially, and you like that the governor owns the libs on Fox News all the time.

IMO, DeSantis would be worse than Trump because a dumb narcissist is at least predictable, whereas a smart sociopath could get up to mischief an idiot like Donald Trump couldn’t dream up. I oscillate between thinking an arrogant, uncharismatic prick like DeSantis is going nowhere and believing a DeSantis presidency is a terrifyingly real possibility. I’ll take comfort in the idea that the Beltway hacks’ early tracks are almost always wrong.

Open thread!

*Credit where it’s due: DeSantis recently signed an important piece of environmental legislation, though technically we can credit Biden and Democrats for it because it would be mostly meaningless without American Rescue Plan funding. 

    50Comments

    2. 2.

      Spanky

      I notice Deathsantis doesn’t spend a lot of time swanning around where 150 of his constituents are trapped under rubble. Wonder why that is.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      A Ghost to Most

      @Baud: Florida: enjoy it while it’s still there.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Betty Cracker @ Top:

      If you think Florida is a ridiculous, corrupt, lawless, alligator-infested hellhole where some of the very worst people in America live, you’ll find the notion laughable.

      That sentence didn’t go where I expected it to. I thought it was going to land like this:

      If you think Florida is a ridiculous, corrupt, lawless, alligator-infested hellhole where some of the very worst people in America live, you’re right.​​

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TheOtherHank

      Florida may be a “ridiculous, corrupt, lawless, alligator-infested hellhole where some of the very worst people in America live” that is chock-full of nasty non-native species. But I recently found out that capybaras are also numbered among the invaders. So that’s cool. I feel a kinship with them since they’re roundish, hairy, and like the water.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      krackenJack

      I’d gladly re-use that tag in a general election ad. Collapsing buildings, hurricanes, flooding, concluding with a picture of DeSantis subtitled “Foriduh Man.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @Lacuna Synecdoche: As a lifelong resident, I have a more nuanced view. It is all of those things you quoted. It is also amazingly diverse, breathtakingly beautiful and endlessly surprising.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Alison Rose

      My grandparents moved to Florida when I was in high school (as is the rule for retired New York Jews) and we visited them there, in Delray Beach, a few times. There were a few things I liked but mostly, my mom and I spent the whole time whispering to each other “Oh my God, when the hell do we get to leave???” It’s cliché but the humidity just drove both of us Californians insane. Plus the bugs and the whole “being surrounded by old people” thing.

      The flea market was fucking awesome though.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MattF

      This is the order preventing enforcement of that patently unconstitutional Florida social-media law. First Amendment yadda yadda.

      ETA: It’s not so much Florida as the ‘Well, y’know, palmetto bugs are actually flying cockroaches’ sort of thing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Carol

      A de Santis/Tim Scott ticket scares me because it has a good chance of winning.  Between the likely lethargy of the Democratic left and leaning-D independents, I believe a de Santis/Scott combination has an excellent chance of winning.  I believe de Santis would draw enough moderate republicans back “home” and Scott might even siphon off some otherwise D Black voters. And I agree that they would be many levels worse than the orange man if they were to win office.

      Fingers crossed that Elsa stays away from you neck of the woods.  Stay safe.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mmolleur

      The thing that separates DeSantis from Cruz, Hawley et al is that he does seem popular with the base, despite you calling him uncharismatic. No single digit ratings for Ron! IMO, he’s got that smarmy obnoxious thing that Trump had; it’s just the racism isn’t front and center. Maybe that’ll be too big a handicap; maybe he’ll move in that direction. When I was a kid, we all thought California was America’s future. Now we realize it’s Florida. PS I love it here despite the fact that the good-ole-boy-real-estate-developer club has done its best to kill off everything good about it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      catclub

      @MattF: I thought the exemption in the law – ‘for any social media platform jointly owned with a large Florida theme park’

      Hello Disneyworld! was amusing.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rp

      Is “Make America Florida” even a good slogan for the base? I would imagine that there are plenty of RW a-holes in places like Texas, Ohio, WVA, etc. who will say “why the hell would I want to be like FL?”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mmolleur

      @Spanky DeSantis is on the TeeVee about  every other day from Surfside. Just like he was with Coronavirus press conferences daily, till he decided to declare victory and open everything up. He’s definitely Trump’s protégé in that regard.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      I’ve never met a republican that thought favorably of Florida, so it’s an interesting tactic, I’ll give it that.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tom Levenson

      I am so far from expert in this that you can’t see expert from here, but I remember years ago talking to hurricane scientist Kerry Emanuel about his research on storm surges associated with particular coastal geometries. Tampa, which is the target in the track above, is vulnerable if certain conditions of tide and wind coincide. And by vulnerable, I mean, at risk of devastation. That combination remains very unlikely, but not as unlikely as it was before climate change shifted into its current, higher gear, and not impossible.

      The worst case: a 38 foot storm surge.

      I repeat. I’m not an expert. I’m not a regular reporter on this beat. The last intensive climate change/ weather reporting I did was in the 80s. Don’t listen to me; I’m just a guy who talks to folks who do know stuff.  But do listen to actual experts, and as the storm makes it’s direction clear, listen to the people who know hurricanes.

      Everyone down that way: if/when the storm people say go, go.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      taumaturgo

      “The $2500 per seat lobbyist fundraising dinner she’s holding in California in August would indicate she’s gonna keep being trash.” Sinema is a quick learner as she readily understands that she works for Exxon, not the Arizona voters. Corruption is an affliction that pervades both parties.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Splitting Image

      A few other people have beaten me to the Sharpie jokes, but the pic at the top is another reminder of how glad I am that the rantings of Orange Himself no longer have a place in the public eye.

      Also, stay safe. Hopefully the storm will blow itself out over the sea.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      cope

      @Betty Cracker: As a 30 year resident who moved here from Colorado (yes, THAT Colorado), you are right about the many and diverse positive aspects of living here. I spent my first few years ranting and railing and hating Florida but once I realized we were here for the long haul, I forced myself to find and appreciate the unique aspects of sub-tropical life. Maybe it was the first time I was snorkeling in the gin clear water of Alexander Spring and surfaced slowly next to a log along the shore on which a three foot alligator was recharging.

      In any event, everything bad and good people think about this state is true.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Martin

      I am not going to blow wishes regarding the storm. Everyone in FL, please plan, hunker down, evacuate – whatever the safest course of action is. We can’t wish our way out of climate change – we need to act on it. Please all stay safe.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Niche marketing the whole state as the land of the Trumpsters is a mistake, in my opinion. It doesn’t really matter if it’s true, it’s just dumb to put it in that box.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Tom Levenson:

      I am so far from expert in this that you can’t see expert from here, but

      I smell a new Tom Levenson book. I think you’d be incredible on the history of climate change.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      The Pale Scot

      Nothing planned this weekend?

      You could GETTR

      GETTR, the new social media platform from the brilliant minds employed by our loser ex-president Donald Trump, has a lot of problems.

      It’s a Twitter clone riddled with slapdash, half-completed features, and cringe-inducing security flaws. It’s bankrolled by a fugitive Chinese billionaire who was recently highlighted as the center of a massive misinformation network and promotes the site with cringeworthy ads.

      To be more specific, very niche porn, like furries and hentai (a quick refresher on what that is here), as well as non-pornographic but NSFW content like stock photos of old men wearing nothing but diapers. Motherboard reports that members of the QAnon movement, the rabidly pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theory that asserts Democrats and Hollywood are cannibal pedophiles that run a global sex-trafficking Satanic cult, initially flocked to the app in large numbers but are already starting to get pissed off thanks to all the moral degradation on display.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Anonymous At Work

      Here’s the latest cone on Hurricane Elsa. I’ve decided to take comfort in the idea that early tracks are almost always wrong.

      Unless you think it’s also gonna hit Category 4, or you live in a mandatory evacuation zone, how DARE YOU think a Tropical Storm is worth considering! (/sarcasm)
      The only damage Elsa will do is accelerating the cancelation of official firework celebrations. Private celebrations…well…what can stop drunken yahoos from setting off explosives, provided they still have all their fingers?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Tom Levenson

      @SiubhanDuinne: That was actually my first book, published in 1989. We know more now, but the enraging thing to me is that there’s nothing in that book that’s wrong, more than 30 years later. For writing on a fast moving area of science, that’s…unusual But the basic science of climate change is robust and has been for a very long time.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Spanky: “Drunken yahoos with explosives” aren’t limited to Florida Man.  Worst cases I’ve seen are Ohio Suburban Man and, well, Jason Pierre-Paul (who was a NY Giant at the time, but since ended up in Florida).  They are so universal a threat, I am wondering whether stimulus checks were a good idea…

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Tom Levenson

      @Tom Levenson: I’m reliably informed that the static track in the post is being amended regularly, and potential landfall may be further south. At least some of the coastal-geometry/storm surge interaction may still be in effect, even if Tampa itself dodges a direct hit. Worst cases don’t usually happen, and I deeply hope that nothing bad comes of Elsa. But again: please, everyone. This is a potentially more-dangerous-than-we’re-used-to storm and if people who are genuinely knowledgable sound the alarm, do not pass go, do not collect $200, just get while the getting’s good.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      @mmolleur: You’re right — the hardcore Trumpy base does seem to love DeSantis in a way that they don’t latch on to Trump’s other would-be successors. I didn’t get Trump’s charisma, so I don’t trust my evaluation of that quality in DeSantis either.

      That said, I think DeSantis sort of lucked into the governor’s office. He sucked up to Trump just as establishment GOP infighting in FL presented an opening. He drew an opponent who had a lot of baggage. To me at least, he seemed something of a nonentity until the pandemic gave him an issue to demagogue.

      That’s when he went full Trump and started rising in the party. I hope he fizzles just as quickly, and it’s a real possibility. A lot can happen over the next year.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JoyceH

      Open thread stuff- I’ll be getting a new sofa soon and I’ve started thinking about leather. Can those who’ve experienced a leather sofa in a house with cats and dogs tell me if that’s doable or crazy?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      germy

      Things aren't going well on Jason Miller's new "Gettr" social media site – as overnight, the website was overrun with Nick Fuentes' white nationalist "groyper army" who seek to hijack the platform. As a result, "Gettr" has started banning some of their accounts.

      — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 2, 2021

      Reply
    41. 41.

      piratedan

      i wonder where all of this “lethargy on the left” narrative is coming from?

      yes, the GOP is tilting the playing field and moving goalposts as we speak, and they are doing it brazenly..

      the last few special elections have shown good trends for the Dems and even wins…

      we’re seeing grass roots folks getting engaged and stepping up, people like you and me, WE KNOW that Democracy is under assault, the only ones who do not, are those paid to set the framing that is delivered into living rooms everyday and that model is plainly not as effective as it used to be.

      I’m not saying we can coast, in fact, I’m not seeing THAT sentiment anywhere, but this forgone conclusion that the GOP is taking back the House is plain fucking bullshit.

      There’s no Trump at the top of the ticket, there’s no gas left in that tank, and the lightning rod qualities that he had will not play in this landscape.

      These people are losing and I sense a growing resolve to help to fucking bury them.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MazeDancer

      Netflix’s “We The People” – a kind of hip Schoolhouse Rock update, done with the Obamas – debuts July 4th.

      Here is the “Bill of Rights” episode on YT.

      Great animation. Adam Lambert hitting all the impossible notes. Gonna have people singing “These are your rights…can’t take them away…”

      Which is good.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Betty Cracker:

      the hardcore Trumpy base does seem to love DeSantis in a way that they don’t latch on to Trump’s other would-be successors.

      When I was in Newburyport I saw someone flying a professional-looking “DESANTIS 2024” flag that was clearly modeled directly on the Trump 2020 flag. The clear implication was that DeSantis is Trump’s true heir.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Betty Cracker:

      the hardcore Trumpy base does seem to love DeSantis

      One of the main reasons they liked TFG is he wasn’t a politician, he wasn’t part of the political establishment and could claim to “drain the swamp”.  Even though those of us here knew he was the swamp creature.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ken

      @MattF: Someone really needs to recall him to active duty so he can have a frank and open discussion with a military board of inquiry.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      cope

      @JoyceH: Leather furniture is actually a very appropriate material for furniture if you have pets. We have only had leather furniture in our living room for the last 30 years as a multitude of dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters and such (not to mention kids) have shared our domicile. It’s easier to clean and tougher standing up to pets.

      Reply

