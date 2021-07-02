Here’s the latest cone on Hurricane Elsa. I’ve decided to take comfort in the idea that early tracks are almost always wrong.

Speaking of Florida and always wrong, here’s how a super PAC is pitching FL Governor Ron DeSantis as Trump’s heir, and it’s coincidentally (wink-wink) also how Ron DeSantis is pitching Ron DeSantis as Trump’s heir as he swans around thumping his chest and focusing almost* exclusively on formulating lib-owning solutions to non-existent problems that will be covered on a Fox News “own the libs” segment.

I think this is one of those situations where the reaction depends entirely on preexisting opinions. If you think Florida is a ridiculous, corrupt, lawless, alligator-infested hellhole where some of the very worst people in America live, you’ll find the notion laughable. If you marinate in wingnut media, it makes sense because Florida is where Orange Himself decided to squat officially, and you like that the governor owns the libs on Fox News all the time.

IMO, DeSantis would be worse than Trump because a dumb narcissist is at least predictable, whereas a smart sociopath could get up to mischief an idiot like Donald Trump couldn’t dream up. I oscillate between thinking an arrogant, uncharismatic prick like DeSantis is going nowhere and believing a DeSantis presidency is a terrifyingly real possibility. I’ll take comfort in the idea that the Beltway hacks’ early tracks are almost always wrong.

*Credit where it’s due: DeSantis recently signed an important piece of environmental legislation, though technically we can credit Biden and Democrats for it because it would be mostly meaningless without American Rescue Plan funding.