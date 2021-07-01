Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: The Grownups Take Charge

Thursday Morning Open Thread: The Grownups Take Charge

by | 61 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


Ahead of the vote, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers in the chamber, “We will be judged by future generations as to how we value our democracy.” She said she preferred that an independent panel lead the inquiry but Congress could wait no longer to begin a deeper look at the insurrection that was the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years.

As the vote was called, Pelosi stood in the House gallery with several police officers who fought the rioters and with the family of an officer who died, hugging several of them. One of the officers, Michael Fanone of Washington’s Metropolitan Police, said he was angry at Republicans for voting against an investigation after he almost lost his life to protect them.

“I try not to take these things personally, but it’s very personal for me,” Fanone said.

Tensions in Congress have only worsened since the January day that Trump’s supporters laid siege, hunted for lawmakers and temporarily halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. A brief sense of shared outrage has given way to partisan sniping and attempts among some Republicans to downplay the events. Most Republicans have made clear they want to move on from the insurrection — and former President Trump’s role — though many of them had fled the violent mob themselves…

During the debate at the Capitol, Democrats expressed frustration with Republicans who have complained that the investigation would be partisan after their party blocked the bipartisan panel.

“I think for some on the other side, nothing that gets to the truth will ever be good enough, because they do not want the truth,” said Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, who led the debate ahead of the vote…

    61Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      I’m not sure I want Nancy to pick “friendly” Republicans. No way will the panel ever be seen as bipartisan, so why try? There are plenty of excellent, persistent Democrats who should be named to the panel.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Immanentize

      @debbie: Pelosi could always take McCarthy’s 5 suggestions, veto two, and put Kinzinger and Cheney in to replace them.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg surrendered himself this morning to the Manhattan DA. He faces a judge this afternoon.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 1, 2021

      Hope he enjoys lock-up

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Immanentize

      @debbie: Pelosi is probably too straight to do it with TWO suggestions, but she might if McCarthy suggests a nut job or straight up obstructionist.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Low Key Swagger

      I understand the process is a long one.  I want them to get it right, and I want to see any elected officials that collaborated with these insurrectionists brought to justice.   If we (Democrats) are going to do this, it has to be all or nothing.  Subpoenas enforced.  Witnesses protected.  Perjurers jailed.  Even then, there’s going to be a RW media blitz about witchhunts.
      But, public opinion matters and the American public has little to no patience.   It’s already been six months and the Far Right has done an effective job of muddying the waters.  I am not optimistic.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Spanky

      Pelosi is under NO obligation to seat McCarthy’s picks. She offered him the chance at suggesting Republicans as a courtesy, something they don’t at all deserve.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      It’s a good thing that this committee is moving forward. Has anyone heard anything lately about a committee to investigate the botched handling of the pandemic? So much malfeasance to investigate, but there’s no way out except through.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      It’s funny that he bragged about “never taking a vacation”. It may just have been the ordinary bullshit these people do about how they all supposedly work 80 hours a week, but if your accountant “never takes a vacation” you should bring a second one in and look at the books. “Never taking a vacation” is a recognized badge of fraud/embezzlement. You want an accountant who is completely comfortable with someone else looking at the work.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Michael [email protected]
      ·
      Jun 26
      *Actual* Critical Race Theory: Racism is so normal, the dominant society will interpret an attack on racism as an attack on society itself.

      Society, itself:

      Right Wing [email protected]
      · Jun 25
      Pat Robertson says critical race theory is “a monstrous evil” that is urging people of color to “rise up and overtake their oppressors” so that once they’ve “gotten the whip handle,” they’ll then “instruct their white neighbors how to behave.” https://bit.ly/35ONID7

      Reply
    20. 20.

      debbie

      @Low Key Swagger:

      Muddying? Rep. Clyde’s insistence that they were just tourists convinced no one. I think every a Republican opens his/her mouth, they sink themselves further.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      A Ghost to Most

      The insurrection was not bipartisan, so I see no compelling reason that the investigation be that way.  Less ratfuckery will ensue. The Rs screwed themselves by rejecting the joint committee.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      There’s a kind of amusing effort on the Right to pretend this is ACTUALLY about state K-12 history/social studies standards. They’re about improving standards! They all of a sudden developed a burning interest in state curriculum guidelines.

      Apparently 5 or 6 of them are capable of shame. Slapping some paint on that shit.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Feathers

      @Kay:  There was a study done which showed that meritocracy bred corruption, because if people needed to be qualified to get jobs, the only way to guarantee your children’s success is by having lots of money to smooth their way.

      My takeaway from this would be that a functional meritocracy is incompatible with high levels of inequality. Also that prestige granting institutions, like competitive universities, must grow with the population size. Affordable housing as well.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      PsiFighter37

      @JPL: McCarthy is so goddamn stupid. I think it’s a given that both Cheney and Kinzinger end up on the committee, and the rest can be Democrats. I am a-okay with that. Don’t need some asshole like Gym Jordan saying moronic things and wasting time.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Amir Khalid

      I have an online-shopping grumble.
      After the vendor cancelled the sale of my dream guitar, online market Lazada refunded the RM1,900 price to my e-wallet. I found out yesterday that I can withdraw this money only to a Maybank account. If I want to top up my e-wallet by the amount necessary to buy the guitar from another vendor, I can do so only from a Maybank account. I am not a Maybank customer; I pay for my Lazada purchases by online debit from an account at a different bank.

      My only option, it seems, is to keep what’s in the wallet for other purchases while I pay for the guitar via an additional RM2,400 debit. Grumble.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      sab

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: And Dick Cheney got a heart transplant at age 71, when most waiting lists cut you off at 65. Somewhere in America somebody much younger who needed a heart didn’t get it because he had connections.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jeffro

      @JPL: so, Nancy Smash should just add Cheney and Kinzinger to the committee, and loudly, publicly note that “..we WOULD have liked to seat more Republicans, we had a few more seats available, but Minority Leader McCarthy THREATENED them into not serving…kind of amazing when you think about it…”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jeffro

      @Feathers: expanding access to prestige-granting institutions like universities…also affordable housing

      YES

      these two are just huge, huge issues (along with pushing for more progressive taxes in general) if we’re ever going to help move this country forward.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kay

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      I agree. It’s good work. It’s fascinating that once they identify the organized far Right groups you can actually see how they led the violence. You can spot them. It’s not even difficult. The pattern forms before your eyes.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Soprano2

      @Kay:  “Never taking a vacation” is a recognized badge of fraud/embezzlement.

      The people I’ve known who work at banks and handle money are required to take at least a continuous week of vacation every year, and this is why. My employer found out the woman at the cash desk at City Hall had probably stolen $6,000 and was falsifying the reports when she went on vacation. They couldn’t charge her with stealing, though, because multiple people had access to that money.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      It’s be kind of funny if he goes to jail for embezzling money from Trump instead of committing crimes for Trump.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Amir Khalid

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      You can say that again. Would it be so hard for Lazada to allow a choice of banks for e-wallet withdrawals and top-ups? Harrumph!

      (For those who don’t know, Lazada is a German company that operates online markets in Asia and elsewhere — a sort of lower-league Amazon.)

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Immanentize

      @Kay: contrary to things I jokingly post sometimes, I am not a big conspiracy guy. They are all way too complex and depend on so many tricks, turns and people who keep a secret.

      But on January 6, the President was at the rally. The VP was at the Congress building — I know enough about Pres. Security to know that someone, probably several someones (SS, NSA, FBI and more) were monitoring and likely recording every communication on a cell phone or radio during the entire event. Currently a conspiracy of silence?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Gin & Tonic

      Back home after a delightful (but short) visit with my grandchildren. You really can forget about all this BS when you’re with the kiddos.

      But they couldn’t sit still for the 120+ minutes it took for Ukraine to beat Sweden. Can’t have everything, I guess.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: That never occurred to me, but you’re right. If you were cooking the books, you’d never want anyone else to look at them.

      @Baud: Oh please FSM, let that be the case! I hope the crooked CFO of the crooked org embezzled many millions from the crime family!

      Reply
    56. 56.

      mrmoshpotato

      During the debate at the Capitol, Democrats expressed frustration with Republicans who have complained that the investigation would be partisan after their party blocked the bipartisan panel.

      “Well, ya stupid slapdicks…” responded Speaker Pelosi.

      Reply

