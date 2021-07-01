The U.S. House of Representatives approved the creation of a new Democratic-majority select committee to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, after Senate Republicans in May blocked an independent commission https://t.co/LsnckXpuaT pic.twitter.com/zsEQ64MVxF

When I heard the shot ring out in this chamber on #January6th I was immediately transported to a day more than 40 years ago, after I was shot 5x and left for dead on an airstrip, & thought 'I survived Guyana but I'm not going to survive this attack in the House of our Democracy.' pic.twitter.com/bljoAyi6mi

Republicans objecting that majority Democrats would be in charge was also the reason for the riot.

… Ahead of the vote, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers in the chamber, “We will be judged by future generations as to how we value our democracy.” She said she preferred that an independent panel lead the inquiry but Congress could wait no longer to begin a deeper look at the insurrection that was the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years.

As the vote was called, Pelosi stood in the House gallery with several police officers who fought the rioters and with the family of an officer who died, hugging several of them. One of the officers, Michael Fanone of Washington’s Metropolitan Police, said he was angry at Republicans for voting against an investigation after he almost lost his life to protect them.

“I try not to take these things personally, but it’s very personal for me,” Fanone said.

Tensions in Congress have only worsened since the January day that Trump’s supporters laid siege, hunted for lawmakers and temporarily halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. A brief sense of shared outrage has given way to partisan sniping and attempts among some Republicans to downplay the events. Most Republicans have made clear they want to move on from the insurrection — and former President Trump’s role — though many of them had fled the violent mob themselves…

During the debate at the Capitol, Democrats expressed frustration with Republicans who have complained that the investigation would be partisan after their party blocked the bipartisan panel.

“I think for some on the other side, nothing that gets to the truth will ever be good enough, because they do not want the truth,” said Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, who led the debate ahead of the vote…