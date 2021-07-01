Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: President Biden Visits Surfside

Thursday Evening Open Thread: President Biden Visits Surfside

41 Comments

I don’t know how much credence to put in this interview, because it so closely conforms to my worst fears. But I think it’s worth reading:

    41Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Biden, in Florida, says he thinks the federal government may have the power to pick up 100% of the cost for the county and state’s expenses on the Surfside condo collapse rescue operation.

      This will only encourage other buildings to collapse.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      How long until TFG calls DeSantis a RINO for having complimented Joe?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Gvg

      Oh for Pete’s sake, the real estate market here is only partially condo’s and few are high rise percent wise. Condo’s aren’t really popular because everyone knows they are HOA’s on steroids. Miami is more urban dense than most of the state so they have many, especially beachfront. The state is mostly houses not condo’s.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      This wasn’t the cause, but it speaks to why Florida will turn into the land of stranded assets:

      And because it needed to be this collectivized kind of decision, they couldn’t reach that kind of decision and they couldn’t make the repairs that needed to be done.

      If climate change comes to my single family house, it’s on me how to address that. And if it consumes my house, that’s my responsibility and my loss. But if you’re a 4th floor condo owner, you are in many ways reliant on the 3rd floor and 5th floor owners for your security. And if your building needs millions in repairs and some condo owners are on fixed incomes, or took a loss in the market, or blew all of their savings on a hip replacement? You can only force them to pay in to a certain degree.

      So you’re trapped. Collectively you might have the money to do the repairs, but you can’t distribute those costs evenly. So you find yourself in a cycle where you do nothing until the building falls down and now everyone has lost everything. Now, the insurance companies might have a role to play here, but if this is the canary in the coal mine – the first of many structural failures due to lack of enforcement by regulators or rising water tables, etc. they won’t be there to help for long.

      And how willing is New Jersey going to be to bail out the folks that fled the state for Florida and then neither paid into the tax base or into the maintenance of their own building?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Baud: Thanks! I’m home from the hospital and an emergency appendectomy (is there any other kind?). Yesterday I was still on the good drugs, so felt fine. Today is a little more uncomfortable, but not terrible. It’s hard convincing the little dog that he can’t prance on my stomach when I’m lying down. :)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lollipopguild

      You mean President Biden did not toss paper towels at people? ( I am kidding!) If Deathsantis runs against tfg for the 2024 nomination trump will treat him with the same love and kisses that he gave both Clinton and Obama. The nomination is trump’s “precious”.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Martin

      @Gvg: Florida has more condos than any other state – even CA. Condos are about 5% of all residences in the US. Nearly 20% in Florida. ¼ of all condos in the United States are in Florida.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      craigie

      Money quote from the Slate story:

      The state of Florida was basically considered a wasteland until developers figured out that they could sell the dream of Florida. I’m not exaggerating on this. Our economy over history has basically been a pyramid scheme of developers and people marketing the dream of Florida, to come down to Florida, it’s so beautiful, it’s so carefree. Well, now we have something to care about.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mary G

      @O. Felix Culpa: I had to build an elaborate fort with a side table and pillows when I had my hip replaced. The cat was not happy to lose her resting place and acted out in various ways.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ken

      Condos and the development of condos and the mortgage brokers that help get the financing, the insurers that insure, the realtors who sell, the investors who buy and flip—if Florida has one main driver of industry, this is it.

      Interesting, my Google Translate plugin just offered to translate that from Chamber of Commerce to English.  Wonder what will happen…

      Ever since that first con-man cheated some out-of-state ignoramus out of their life savings by selling them a tin shack sandwiched between the swamp and the ocean, shady real estate deals have been the main source of income for the collection of crooks and thieves that run Florida.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Gvg: It’s going to be a huge problem. Think about where we’re talking about. Sure, we’ve got a lot of suburbs and exurbs and semi-rural and rural areas that are all single family homes, but we have a lot of places like this building in Surfside. You’ve got a lot of the incorporated little municipalities up and down Miami beach that have these types of building ranging in height from three to five stories up to the size of the Champlain. You’ve got the same thing in Miami proper in places like Brickel. You’ve got the same thing northeast in Broward and Palm Beach counties along the coast. All the way up to Jacksonville Beach. On the west coast you’ve got at least a dozen of these on Bayshore in Tampa interspersed with the old captain’s mansions. You’ve got at least a half dozen still on Davis Islands and probably that many on Harbor Island. For non Tampa residents the former are man made islands in the bay connected to Tampa proper by a bridge that were built and then developed in the 1960s. Harbor Island is another one of these that was done in the 80s, but is not connected to the three connected by bridges Davis Islands. You’ve got dozens of these up and down the barrier islands that run from the southwest tip of St. Pete up through Clearwater.

      And let’s be honest, most of the Home Owner’s Associations down here are similar in form, structure, and function to the condo associations. When you get a HOA board that decides that it isn’t going to spend money and wants to cut corners so they can cut fees, it is not only more costly in the long run, it can take several years to fix the entire mess. Ask me how I know…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @Adam L Silverman:

      When you get a HOA board that decides that it isn’t going to spend money and wants to cut corners so they can cut fees, it is not only more costly in the long run, it can take several years to fix the entire mess.

      TIL the modern Republican Party is based on HOAs.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: That’s what I understood also, and with the (non-unanimous) blessing of the Supreme Court.  I’m kind of hoping someone will drop a phrase along the lines of “as the Holy Father and other religious leaders have stated, capital punishment is immoral…”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Gin & Tonic

      @O. Felix Culpa: Actually, there are non-emergency appendectomies – my dear wife had one. The surgeon was going to be in the neighborhood, and asked if she wanted it taken out while he was there.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      After giving brief remarks, he went from table-to-table to speak individually with the relatives — as did Dr. Biden. Biden stayed until everyone had a chance to speak w/him

      You mean he didn’t toss rolls of paper towels to grieving or have his “wife” show up wearing a billboard stating her indifference.

      BOTH SIDES!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      NotMax

      Open thread?

      As Missouri experiences a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, state officials have requested aid from newly-formed federal “surge response teams” to assist communities struggling with low vaccination rates as the virulent Delta variant spreads.
      [snip]
      Missouri state lawmakers on Wednesday threatened to effectively prohibit hospitals from requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. During a special session on Medicaid, the House briefly debated an amendment that would have stopped hospitals from challenging employees who request exemptions from vaccine mandates on religious or medical grounds.

      While the amendment was withdrawn, the debate itself underscored the unwillingness of some elected officials to aggressively push vaccines, even in the face of rapidly rising cases.

      As cases rise in Missouri, so have hospitalizations. While they remain under their winter high points, the current trends are concerning health officials who led overburdened doctors and nurses through a dark and chaotic winter.

      They are especially frustrated by rising case counts, given the widespread availability of vaccines. At Springfield-based CoxHealth, the number of virus patients in its southwest Missouri locations hovers near 100.

      “If you are making wildly disparaging comments about the vaccine, and have no public health expertise, you may be responsible for someone’s death. Shut up,” CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards tweeted Thursday. Source

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Adam L Silverman

      @craigie: Yep, and to answer AL’s question from the bottom of the post, I think that’s why that interview in Slate is legit. By the time the building they’re doing search and rescue on was built back in the late 1980s/early 1990s it had passed through several different companies. Every major building project, residential or commercial, in Miami, in Tampa, in Ft. Lauderdale, in Palm Beach, in Daytona, in Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, in Orlando, in Pinellas County (St. Pete and Clearwater and 8 or 9 other smaller municipalities), and other places in Florida are started, the developer declares bankruptcy, cuts his losses, sells the project to another developer to protect the initial investment and whatever profits have been made, and then the process repeats. Sometime three times. Sometimes five or six times. Sometimes even more. The attempt to build a Trump Tower in Tampa on the Bayshore overlooking where the Hillsborough River meets the bay was exactly like this. When Trump and his partners couldn’t make it work, their local development took that project into bankruptcy, sold everything to another developer, and it started over. That thing went through three or four iterations before the thing was finally built. And it was never built under Trump branding. Some of the people that made an initial deposit for a condo/apartment in the building kept their money in and after many repeated delays got the condo/apartment they wanted. Many pulled out and lost a lot of money. But this is how development is done in Florida. And remember, the developers are incentivized to operate this way because of specific tax breaks just for them and for specific portions of the bankruptcy code just for them.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Gvg

      @craigie: Bull. Florida gets some money from developers selling the dream to out of staters, but that migration slowed a lot starting….about 20 years ago. A majority live here and we’re either born or have been here for decades. We have jobs families and all the rest and everyone wants to buy a nicer house than they have, until they get older and downsize. Most of the real estate market here is just like the rest of the country, it’s just there is a very advertised extra layer of selling to the gullible. Beachfront condo’s now that is full of scams yes. But suburban neighborhoods with working and professional families who want good schools and a bearable commute are just like everywhere else and not full of the Florida dream nonsense. Well people do like orange trees for Florida  lifestyle, but there is no problem with that. Go down to Home Depot and get one.

      Reply

