President Biden spent last few hours with the families of Surfside residents. After giving brief remarks, he went from table-to-table to speak individually with the relatives — as did Dr. Biden. Biden stayed until everyone had a chance to speak w/him, per WH official.
“We’re letting the nation know we can cooperate. When it’s really important … This is life and death.”
— President Biden sitting next to Gov. Ron DeSantis in Surfside, Florida pic.twitter.com/RncG34Uxya
Biden tells emergency workers in Florida a joke about three political parties in Delaware: Democrats, Republicans and firefighters.
“I just wanted to come down and say thanks,” he said. “What you’re doing now is hard as hell.” pic.twitter.com/jc5vcmzriZ
Rescue operation at the Surfside condo collapse were halted early this morning because of worries about the stability of the structure, officials tell reporters. https://t.co/KLsRc38doi
"I don't think there is, at this point, any definitive judgement as to why it collapsed," Biden says when @nancook asked what he learned about why the Surfside condo building crumbled a week ago.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to Biden in Surfside, FL:
“You recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one, and you’ve been very supportive.” pic.twitter.com/NCGHtREhYV
once again, basic decency is MAGA kryptonite
Biden, in Florida, says he thinks the federal government may have the power to pick up 100% of the cost for the county and state's expenses on the Surfside condo collapse rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/L8CrRt2y47
I don’t know how much credence to put in this interview, because it so closely conforms to my worst fears. But I think it’s worth reading:
“Condos and the development of condos and the mortgage brokers that help get the financing, the insurers that insure, the realtors who sell, the investors who buy and flip—if Florida has one main driver of industry, this is it. That is what we do.” https://t.co/JgEy91R6AR
