The Bidens at Surfside pic.twitter.com/Rs16gK4PFN — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) July 1, 2021





President Biden spent last few hours with the families of Surfside residents. After giving brief remarks, he went from table-to-table to speak individually with the relatives — as did Dr. Biden. Biden stayed until everyone had a chance to speak w/him, per WH official. — Nancy Cook (@nancook) July 1, 2021

“We’re letting the nation know we can cooperate. When it’s really important … This is life and death.” — President Biden sitting next to Gov. Ron DeSantis in Surfside, Florida pic.twitter.com/RncG34Uxya — The Recount (@therecount) July 1, 2021

Biden tells emergency workers in Florida a joke about three political parties in Delaware: Democrats, Republicans and firefighters. “I just wanted to come down and say thanks,” he said. “What you’re doing now is hard as hell.” pic.twitter.com/jc5vcmzriZ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 1, 2021

Rescue operation at the Surfside condo collapse were halted early this morning because of worries about the stability of the structure, officials tell reporters. https://t.co/KLsRc38doi — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 1, 2021

"I don't think there is, at this point, any definitive judgement as to why it collapsed," Biden says when @nancook asked what he learned about why the Surfside condo building crumbled a week ago. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 1, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to Biden in Surfside, FL: “You recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one, and you’ve been very supportive.” pic.twitter.com/NCGHtREhYV — The Recount (@therecount) July 1, 2021

once again, basic decency is MAGA kryptonite — kilgore trout, dna harvester (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 1, 2021

Biden, in Florida, says he thinks the federal government may have the power to pick up 100% of the cost for the county and state's expenses on the Surfside condo collapse rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/L8CrRt2y47 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 1, 2021

I don’t know how much credence to put in this interview, because it so closely conforms to my worst fears. But I think it’s worth reading: