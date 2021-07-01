Between pets and political news, it’s been a rough week, but we have to pick ourselves back up for the fight, and we can still take time to celebrate what we have accomplished.

Thank you all for getting us where we are. The list of who to thank is long.

I thought we could maybe see the start of vaccines by June, yet here we are with a lot more freedom than we dared to hope for.

We have new and updated stickers from MazeDancer!

So stickers for everybody, even if you got one in a previous thread – if you’ve had a shot, choose a new sticker, and let me know which one you want so I can add it.

If you’re willing to play, name a person on our side that you are grateful for, and name one thing you can do this week that wasn’t even a possibility on the horizon in January.



Odoroki and Himesama, and Ric:

Nancy Smash and Dr. Fauci:





Henry, Samwise, and Baby Champ: