Something to Celebrate!

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: ,

Between pets and political news, it’s been a rough week, but we have to pick ourselves back up for the fight, and we can still take time to celebrate what we have accomplished.

A Message for Subaru Diane and Everyone Else 1

Thank you all for getting us where we are.  The list of who to thank is long.

I thought we could maybe see the start of vaccines by June, yet here we are with a lot more freedom than we dared to hope for.

We have new and updated stickers from MazeDancer!

So stickers for everybody, even if you got one in a previous thread – if you’ve had a shot, choose a new sticker, and let me know which one you want so I can add it.

If you’re willing to play, name a person on our side that you are grateful for, and name one thing you can do this week that wasn’t even a possibility on the horizon in January.

Odoroki and Himesama, and Ric:

Nancy Smash and Dr. Fauci:


Henry, Samwise, and Baby Champ:

Open Thread: 1

Lily, Tikka, and Rosie & Thurston:

Open Thread: 4

Steve, Daisy, and Badger

Green balloons!

 

Joe and Kamala!

Max and Mr. Bear

Now with Dolly, Penelope and ducklings!

  I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 5

Badass Women: Katalin Kariko, Kizzmekia Corbett, and Dolly:

I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 3

 

Hamilton, Zooey, and Zevon

Stickers by MazeDancer!

    36Comments

    3. 3.

      Old School

      I’m grateful for Joe Biden. Just having someone in the Oval Office who doesn’t fill me with dread has made a huge difference.

      Something I can do this week that I couldn’t in January is visit my family. Obviously, lots of people were visiting in January, but I wasn’t one of them.

      I’ll take a Rosie & Thurston sticker.

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      Until I got the Hamilton sticker from MazeDancer, I did not know that Hamilton carried green balloons with him.  I learn something new every day on Balloon Juice.

    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      I am grateful to 46.

      I am sitting the same room as a childhood friend who lives in NYC.

      We are both walking underlying conditions.

      Now, we are both fully vaccinated.

      Before vaccination, this would not have been possible.

      🙏🙏🙏🙏

    9. 9.

      MazeDancer

      Got a Madam VP sticker for Shot 1, but never collected for Shot 2. Would like Mr. Biden, please.  Because thanks to him, in smart states like NY, MA, CT, which surround me, we are ready for anything.

      And people are still wearing masks when appropriate. No variants, thank you.

      But, everyday, I remain grateful for the Biden/Harris administration.

      And to celebrate, would like a Mr. Bear sticker, please. Because he is so handsome he is a celebration in himself.

    11. 11.

      The Thin Black Duke

      After struggling with putting words on paper for months, I finally crawled out from under that mammoth Writer’s Block and wrote a tribute to the late Ned Beatty the other day. The trials of a humble wordsmith ain’t worth a hill of beans in this crazy world, but it cheered me immensely.

    12. 12.

      JoyceH

      @WaterGirl:  I honestly don’t understand what we’re supposed to do with the stickers (I do have a St Fauci prayer candle and a ‘Got My Fauci Ouchie’ teeshirt.)

    14. 14.

      A Good Woman

      I would like a Biden sticker since we both drive convertibles and wear aviators.

      I appreciate Nancy Smash, even when she sets my teeth on edge. She has real guts and is willing to go toe-to-toe with the GOP.

      I can eat indoors in my favorite restaurants, and wouldn’t even be considering that without the vaccine and the effort to get shots in arms.

    16. 16.

      JoyceH

      @The Thin Black Duke: ​
       

      After struggling with putting words on paper for months, I finally crawled out from under that mammoth Writer’s Block and wrote a tribute to the late Ned Beatty the other day. The trials of a humble wordsmith ain’t worth a hill of beans in this crazy world, but it cheered me immensely.

      I know I’m impressed! I don’t think I could even call what I’ve got writer’s block – don’t you have to at least sit and stare at an opened document on the screen before you can call it writer’s block? But I’ve got a couple chapters of a WIP that I started… last SPRING, and there it sits.

    19. 19.

      pat

      I’m thinking of the woman scientist, Katalin Kariko, with the mRNA for the win!
      Could not decide among all the lovely pets.


    20. 20.

      MattF

      And here is the Federal judge’s order preventing enforcement of that ridiculous Florida social-media law. It’s… verrrry verrrry unconstitutional, he says.

    21. 21.

      Benw

      Fucking job, why do you keep giving me more work!?

      Give me Samwise, then back to emails!

      ETA: and why is the CERN webpage so dang slow?

    22. 22.

      frosty

      Something I’m doing this week (and next) that I couldn’t do in January: going to Happy Hour with a friend at a brewpub.

      Also, got together with my music partner and scraped the rust off our guitars last night for the first time since August!

       

      Nancy Smash with the shades, plz!

    23. 23.

      Amir Khalid

      I don’t think anyone who commented in the last I Got The Shot! thread, including me, got a sticker because of the sad circumstances. So make mine a Zooey or a Samwise, please.

    24. 24.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      I am forever grateful for Nancy Pelosi, but I got her sticker last time so Rosie and Thurston it is.

      I love eating in indoor restaurants again, even if it isn’t as much as I used to, and getting together with my vaccinated friends and family.

      Thank you, WaterGirl and MazeDancer!

    25. 25.

      JoyceH

      And since this is a celebration thread, I need to mention that I was accepted for a Book Bub promo for Mary Bennet and the Beast of Rosings Park for August 3rd. My last Book Bub promo in February went amazing and made me a bunch of money, so I really need to break out of this non-writing slump and write a sequel for my new readers.

    26. 26.

      Argiope

      I’m grateful to all the scientists everywhere, not just the vaccine developers, who quit doing their regular work to retool their labs to do All Covid All The Time.  I have family members in this group and they’ve had a helluva year trying to homeschool their kid and do this critical stuff.  Since one is an immigrant who gets the job done, Hamilton for me!

      I’m also grateful to Anne Laurie for all of the Rona threads that kept me informed and prepared.

      Things I’m glad I can do now: pick people up from the airport and see each other without quarantining first.  And from a purely practical standpoint, give vaccines without eye protection and masks, and eat and drink indoors when I’m doing vaccine clinics.  Back in Jan and Feb, none of that was possible. I ate quite a few lunches in my car before I was vaccinated myself.  Tomorrow I’m giving shots in a grocery store with only gloves, and of course a bunch of hand sanitizer.

    27. 27.

      mrmoshpotato

      Since I can only pick one person, I’m grateful for Dr. Katalin Karikó and her mRNA research.  I’ll take the sticker of her.

      Back in January, I wouldn’t think of visiting my parents, let alone hanging out inside of their house.  And now we can gather for the 4th (and Memorial Day before it).

    28. 28.

      La Nonna

      Still waiting for dose 2 of AstraZeneca here in Puglia, this 12 week wait between doses is just encouraging the delta variant to take hold, it has arrived in Brindisi and Bari, and young children still cannot be vaccinated here.  So, we are continuing to mask, stay away from crowds, practice hand hygiene, and hope that a rerun of Italy’s abysmal summer 2020 is not a repeat.  6 AM SWIMS STILL AMAZING AND CROWDFREE.  Is there still a sticker for half done? If so, I’ll have it…

    30. 30.

      cckids

      My husband and I actually went to a movie; In the Heights, in a deliciously cool, air-conditioned theater, with maybe 10 other occupants. It was lovely!  AND went out to eat in a restaurant and even a visit to the local tribal casino, where I won $500. This weekend, we’re getting together with some extended family for the first time in over a year. So yay for vaccinations on many levels :)

      I’d love the majestic Tikka, please!

    32. 32.

      Betsy

      I love Elizabeth Warren and I would like a Fauci.

      I’m thrilled to be flying to see dear family members I missed last year.  Some of whom may not have much time.

      Kissing my mom and my dad. Hugging my family teenagers, who tolerate me admirably.

      Even petting the kitties is less worrisome, if you worry about fairly remote risks as I do.

      Choosing a watermelon or ripe cantaloupe in a store (this is hit or miss).

      Hanging out and watching a movie with a friend.  Sticking our fingers in the veggie tray without obsessing over a need for separate tongs.

      Knowing that elder statespersons such as President Biden are safe from infection.

    34. 34.

      CaseyL

      I’m grateful to the voters who overcame so much – pandemic, vote suppression – to get out there and vote for Democrats, enabling us to *have* a President Biden, VP Harris, and a Democratic Congress.

      And I’m grateful to Biden/Harris, for also overcoming so much and hitting the ground running, enabling us to start getting our lives back.

    35. 35.

      Gin & Tonic

      I’m thankful I was able to take the train to go see my grandchildren, something that would have been out of the question six months ago.

