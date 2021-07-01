Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

SCOTUS Rulings (Open Thread)

SCOTUS Rulings (Open Thread)

I’m not a lawyer, but I think it’s safe to say the first ruling is disastrous for democracy, and it appears the second will remove a check on the flow of dark money that is corrupting our politics to the core. Here’s how Democracy Docket characterized the stakes in Brnovich v. DNC, the case concerning ballot collection in Arizona:

At a time when minority voting rights are under attack by Republican legislatures around the country, the outcome of this case will either expand or limit the tools available to those fighting voter suppression in court. It could also impact the scope of Section 2’s protections as we enter a crucial redistricting cycle. In short, the stakes could not be higher. A strong Voting Rights Act is necessary to protect minority voters’ right to cast their ballots and have them counted.

Emphasis mine. The Republicans on the court (let’s call them what they are) went with “limit.” Kagan wrote a blistering dissent. The ruling is here in PDF form.

The second ruling struck down a California law requiring disclosure of top donors, handing a win to the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center. [WaPo] Oh well. At least David Koch is still dead.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Leto

      And we’ll be stuck with the McConnell judges (both SCOTUS and all the rest in the lower courts) for decades to come.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      I am curious: how does one get the Supreme Court to revisit improperly decided decisions? Some of this shit should not stand as precedent.

      Do you tailor a lawsuit likely to reach the USSC on narrow points of the disastrous decision?

      Last, any sign on Breyer retiring? He must. It’s not about HIM. It’s about us.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Middlelee

      Not just Republicans but Roman Catholics. Probably Opus Dei.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      @Leto:   I hope there is a way around that.

      Public opinion can develop against bad legislation and bad decisions.  The Supremes are political animals, too.

      I look forward to the Bidens’ visit to Surfside.  A head’s up, please, when that happens.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      This looks like a good day to be off the internets.

      Although:  Weisselberg awaits his arraignment this afternoon, right?  The trump Organization is under criminal indictment.  More to come.

      Searching has stopped for the time being at the Surfside collapse.  Possibility the remaining tower section is becoming unstable.

      People got through the Great Depression and WW2.  We can do it too.  Of course, our problem is that the  fascism is developing on our own shores, this time.  Fight of our lives in progress.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      guachi

      @Elizabelle:  The way around it was for Hillary Clinton to win and for RBG to have bought a clue and retired earlier.

      But neither happened and now we are really screwed. When we have six Republican Legislators on the Supreme Court who have made it clear they plan on ignoring the law and legislating from the bench there isn’t much we can do.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Leto

      @Elizabelle:

      Public opinion can develop against bad legislation and bad decisions.

      It can, but fairly certain this is where they’ll say it’s a “legislative issue” and that’s how to fix it. And we’re trying, but you know, blog favorite 11D chess players Manchin/Sinema/Feinstein are ensuring that we’re stuck in this current situation for however long that may be. Same as Breyer. As much as he wants to hang on to the “above the fray/petty political concerns” viewing of SCOTUS, that’s not reality.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Elizabelle

      @guachi:   Jim the Foolish Literalist can come tell me to fuck myself, TYVM Jim, but one of those events was under personal control.

      RBG needed to retire; she screwed the pooch there.  I don’t believe McConnell could have gotten away with 2 stolen USSC seats.

      I was looking at Supreme Court terms yesterday.  In recent years, some of them are a bit over 18 years, but 20 to at most 24 seems to be the sweet spot.

      Justices used to retire after 3 years.  Imagine that.

      Lifetime appointments gotta go.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Leto

      @Elizabelle:

      Although: Weisselberg awaits his arraignment this afternoon, right? The trump Organization is under criminal indictment. More to come.

      The indictments will be unsealed at 2pm EST, should know more about it by 3pm EST at the latest.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      Armando on Twitter says this ruling is tantamount to scrapping the VRA. I’m not a lawyer, so I don’t know if that’s an exaggeration or not. He is a lawyer, and Kagan’s dissent sure paints a dire picture. Wondering what our resident attorneys think.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      @NotMax:   Forgive me, what is at 2 pm today??  More than one event??

      ETA:  Leto answered.

      Albeit, big news all over the place today.  Nancy Pelosi appointed Liz Cheney to the January 6th Select Committee.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anoniminous

      The Grand Old White People’s Party knows they are steadily losing political power and their only hope is to re-introduce Jim Crow’s voter suppression.  Most white people seem good with this, by evidence of the 2020 elections although admittedly by a slightly lower margin:

      “While whites continued to favor the Republican candidate in 2020—as they have in every presidential election since 1968—it is notable that this margin was reduced from 20% to 17% nationally.”

      Which I take to be from the fact the core support for the GOWPP are old white bigots who quite naturally are dying off at a faster clip than other groups.  However, the reality is our archaic political system means white people will continue to exert vastly greater political power than their number warrant due to their majority in the low population “fly-over” states.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @Elizabelle: If she had retired, the voting rights decision would still have been 5-4 against us instead of 6-3.  Trump’s election was the far greater problem.  So let’s all move on. I don’t want to talk about her decision ever again.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      Excerpt from Kagan’s dissent:

      If a single statute represents the best of America, it is the Voting Rights Act. It marries two great ideals: democracy and racial equality. And it dedicates our country to carrying them out. Section 2, the provision at issue here, guarantees that members of every racial group will have equal voting opportunities. Citizens of every race will have the same shot to participate in the political process and to elect representatives of their choice. They will all own our democracy together—no one more and no one less than any other.

      If a single statute reminds us of the worst of America, it is the Voting Rights Act. Because it was—and remains—so necessary. Because a century after the Civil War was fought, at the time of the Act’s passage, the promise of political equality remained a distant dream for African American citizens. Because States and localities continually “contriv[ed] new rules,” mostly neutral on their face but discriminatory in operation, to keep minority voters from the polls…

      Yet efforts to suppress the minority vote continue. No one would know this from reading the majority opinion. It hails the “good news” that legislative efforts had mostly shifted by the 1980s from vote denial to vote dilution. And then it moves on to other matters, as though the Voting Rights Act no longer has a problem to address—as though once literacy tests and poll taxes disappeared, so too did efforts to curb minority voting. But as this Court recognized about a decade ago, “racial discrimination and racially polarized voting are not ancient history… Indeed, the problem of voting discrimination has become worse since that time—in part because of what this Court did in Shelby County.

      Good for her for calling the court out to its face.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Elizabelle

      On the bright side, and I always look for it — these whack-ass USSC decisions could help inspire our voters to turn out.

      Vote in 2022 and 2024 or give it up, infrequent voters.  Shit getting real.

      Quick NPR: the charitable contributions disclosure might infringe on [the money’s] free speech rights.

      Money is not speech.  This is so fucked.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      OK, I will shut the fuck up.  That ship has sailed sunk, anyway.

      I do think, however, that it could be an instructive point on which Stephen Fucking Breyer might reflect.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MattF

      @Elizabelle: I think it’s safe to assume that Cheney signed on at least a week or two ago— likely before the select committee was announced. And, hate to say it, but Darth must be on Pelosi’s side here, and I’m in favor of that.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Elizabelle: as I’ve said repeatedly, the list of people to blame for Ginsberg’s replacement is long, and I wouldn’t put her in the top ten.

      We have a difference of opinion. Your expression of it that night was thoroughly, gratuitously and aggressively obnoxious

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Elizabelle

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:   We have a difference of opinion, Jim. I bet you that is a decision that RBG rued throughout her final, desperate months and years.  And you told me twice to fuck myself.

      So you have much to say about “aggressively obnoxious.”  Ciao.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Elizabelle: If I had the energy and interest I’d go dig up the comment you made that I was responding to.

      You shot first.

      Don’t start fights you don’t want to get in to.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MattF: I’m ambivalent about her being on that committee, but credit where due, she seems to be about the only Republican, even Romney, who gets you can’t fight trump and remain an orthodox Republican, that you have to fight McCarthy and McConnell at the same time.

      See also:

      Ana Cabrera @AnaCabrera 1h
      Rep. Kinzinger reaction to McCarthy‘s threat on select committee: “who gives a sh*t”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MJS

      The Supreme Court is irretrievably broken, both in terms of who is currently there, and the appointment process. The only corrective is expansion, but we need better Democrats than Manchin and Sinema to achieve that.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      SFAW

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Ana Cabrera @AnaCabrera 1h
      Rep. Kinzinger reaction to McCarthy‘s threat on select committee: “who gives a sh*t”

      I think there was a typo in Kinzinger’s response. I believe the appropriate response is “Fuck him and everybody that looks like him.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Woodrow/asim

      We need to shore up Democracy in America to the point where it doesn’t depend on One People, or a handful of People, to work.

      That’s a long-term project. That’s a project where my personal desires, and opinions. might have to be put aside to get Collective Action going. And it’s a project where you might not see a lot of wins for a long, long time, because successful movements for change tend to move slow…until they don’t.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      dww44

      @Elizabelle:  In order to make SC term limits happen we have to win bigger congressional majorities  that actually last longer than an election cycle.  And we have to eliminate dark money.  After all it’s the dark money pipeline that delivered this Regressive  SC super majority. That happens only if we all vote.  It’s not gonna be easy but we must not get discouraged.  We have continue to fight.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      laura

      The culmination of John Roberts life’s work – starting with clerking for Rehnquist the old Arizona Poll pest is on display for all to see. He’s a country club racist bag o shite. I’m going to hate read the decision with a highlighter and red pen and then console myself with the dissent.

      What the fuck is wrong with white mostly male America and the slow rolling apartheid on black people? I’m feeling extremely stabby about the Court’s majority and wish each and every fucker the karmic justice and the Pat Robertson’s “Whip Handle.” I’m ashamed and angry and so pissed off I can’t feel my face.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Woodrow/asim: and we have to learn from the Right: It’s a long, slow, bottom-up process. It’s not about “a stroke of a pen” and saying “Why did we bother turning out last November?” in June.

      Also their use of language. “Pack the Court!” is dumb slogan and a doomed strategy. Again, bottom up, not top down. “Reform the courts”, and explain how the overworked federal bench slows things down locally.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Baud

      @Woodrow/asim

      And it’s a project where you might not see a lot of wins for a long, long time, because successful movements for change tend to move slow…until they don’t.

      Exactly. We have set bad expectations about change being quick and revolutionary.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Baud

      @laura
      The dissent is well done. I didn’t read the majority opinion, but I read the synopsis, which read like results-oriented garbage.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Baud

      Is this the guy that lost the primary last time around?

      Charles Booker makes it official, announces run for US Senate seat held by Rand Paul

      It would be cool to have two Senator Bookers.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Paul W.

      @Elizabelle: I don’t buy the “McConnell surely couldn’t have stolen a seat from a LIBERAL SCOTUS retirement!”

      Uh huh, so the 2 additional appointments under Trump were… what then? Obama was robbed, and didn’t make a big enough stink about it so there is plenty of blame to go around and frankly RBG is at the bottom of my list. That being said, Breyer needs to announce his retirement as soon as the infrastructure bills get through the Senate so that can be top priority.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      citizen dave

      “You say you want a revolution”  Yes please.

      These SCOTUS decisions seem so out of time and place with our diverse nation.  We the people will figure it out–asking–demanding to know which corps and rich dudes are funding the troglodytes.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Betty Cracker

      @Woodrow/asim: I’ve been thinking about collective action a lot lately. You’re right — that’s absolutely what’s needed, but we (Americans) seem to have lost the capacity for it, in ways large and small. The pandemic is a macro example, a societal failure to take collective action. Even the FL condo collapse was a collective action problem.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Elizabelle

      @Paul W.:   I don’t think McConnell could have stolen TWO USSC seats at one time.  But it is all unknown.

      I will not bring this up again. What’s done is done.

      In lighter news:  Megan McCain is leaving The View.  LOL.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      SFAW

      @Woodrow/asim:

      That’s a long-term project.

      Exactly. Depending on when one wants to mark the “start” point — Nixon? Reagan? Goldwater? — it was anywhere from a 10-year to 30-year (or longer) project for the Rethugs to get where they are. And, of course, it was more than just the political realm; their years of screamlying about the “L-l-l-l-l-l-l-iberal media” had its desired effect.

      I wish there were 100 Stacy Abramses out there, doing what she’s done, across the country. And she/they will need the “human infrastructure” to make it happen.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Soprano2

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: we have to learn from the Right: It’s a long, slow, bottom-up process.

      This is my biggest frustration with the Bernie people. They cannot accept any incremental win – it’s either everything or nothing with them. That’s a recipe for long-term failure. I think about the people who fought for civil rights – that was a long slog, and I’m sure there were many times some of them wanted to give up, but they didn’t. We have to carry on that fight today, even in the face of this Republican court.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      kindness

      We need a 13 member Supreme Court.  It won’t happen till we can elect more (and better) Democrats to the Senate.  Maine…..what is your excuse for re-electing that miserable failure Susan Collins?

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      we (Americans) seem to have lost the capacity for it, in ways large and small.

      I think the libertarians’ singular achievement has been in convincing a lot of non-libertarians to view government and public policy through the lens of a consumer in the marketplace.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      gvg

      @Baud: Sorry, but I will bring it up whenever I think it’s relevant. Ginsburg made a selfish decision that was wrong and is hurting other people to this day. I wasn’t even thinking about that right now, but now I am annoyed again with people saying shut up.

      I honestly don’t get the worship of her either. Well I don’t get most fan trends. She was a mostly good admirable person who made a mistake. So did the idiots who wouldn’t bother to vote with Supreme Court appointments in mind. I wish Beyer wasn’t also full of himself. Maybe the conservative justices will make the same mistake and even it out later.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:   Don’t know.  She apparently announced it on the show, which I don’t watch.  She’s leaving when this season ends at the end of the month.

      She had two years left on her contract.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Immanentize

      My head hurts.

      The Brnovich decision is bad and will make it VERY difficult to challenge voting restrictions as long as a state waves a “voter fraud!” Smudge stick.

      This in spite of the fact that Congress specifically amended Section 2 to allow actions against “discriminatory impact or effect.” That is where the court’s weird comment about not being able to challenge voting rules in place prior to 1982 comes from.

      I wonder — seriously — whether what conservatives felt during the Warren Court expansion of constitutional rights is what I am feeling now. I think it is different, because the Court then was expanding constitutional protections, not narrowly interpreting otherwise clear Congressional acts to restrict similar “rights.”

      My head hurts.

      And I really wish people would stop talking about retirements. Really it is nothing but booing from the cheapest seats.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:   You know, I avoid a LOT of stuff here, Baud.  I truly do.  My tongue, it is bitten a lot. FIDO.  I suspect that is true for a lot of us.

      I agree with the Thin Black Duke about not joining in on every argument one is invited to.  It must hurt to run around with one’s hair on fire, as some people do.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Eolirin

      @Immanentize: Let’s be honest though, no voting rights restrictions were going to be overturned with the current composition of the Supreme Court anyway, and if that composition changes this isn’t going to be binding.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      SFAW

      @Eolirin:

      and if that composition changes this isn’t going to be binding.

      Judicial Activism!!!!*

      *Applicable only to non-RWMF judges/justices

      Reply
    75. 75.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Elizabelle:

      In lighter news: Megan McCain is leaving The View. LOL.

      I can neither grieve nor celebrate that news, as I never watch the show. Once in a long while I’ll see some clickbait thing about Megan having a curse-laden meltdown and I’ll succumb to vulgar curiosity and watch the clip — but otherwise, the news of her departure doesn’t affect me.

      Have they said who’s replacing her?

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Cameron

      @gvg: I have no problem with that either, but there aren’t enough Senators who would go along with it.  I’d really like to see state races emphasized, too – we’re all getting a good look at the shenanigans that can be gotten into at that level.

      Reply

