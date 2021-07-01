I’m not a lawyer, but I think it’s safe to say the first ruling is disastrous for democracy, and it appears the second will remove a check on the flow of dark money that is corrupting our politics to the core. Here’s how Democracy Docket characterized the stakes in Brnovich v. DNC, the case concerning ballot collection in Arizona:

At a time when minority voting rights are under attack by Republican legislatures around the country, the outcome of this case will either expand or limit the tools available to those fighting voter suppression in court. It could also impact the scope of Section 2’s protections as we enter a crucial redistricting cycle. In short, the stakes could not be higher. A strong Voting Rights Act is necessary to protect minority voters’ right to cast their ballots and have them counted.

Emphasis mine. The Republicans on the court (let’s call them what they are) went with “limit.” Kagan wrote a blistering dissent. The ruling is here in PDF form.

The second ruling struck down a California law requiring disclosure of top donors, handing a win to the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center. [WaPo] Oh well. At least David Koch is still dead.

