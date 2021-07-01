Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – arrieve – The Galapagos, part 5

On The Road – arrieve – The Galapagos, part 5

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

arrieve

I’m skipping ahead to Genovesa, the last island we visited, because I have to start focusing on schoolwork rather than old pictures. Genovesa is known as Bird Island, and it is an amazing place. I would love to go back there.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 5 7
Genovesa, Galapagos

Genovesa is a tiny, horseshoe-shaped island surrounding a volcanic caldera which forms Darwin Bay. There’s rock and mangrove and lots and lots of birds.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 5 6
Genovesa, Galapagos

The boobies on Genovesa were mostly the red-footed, rather than the blue-footed, like these two. (The white morph is uncommon; most of the red-footed boobies are brown, like the one on the left.) The red feet might not be as striking as those of their blue-footed cousins, but they have one big advantage — they’re prehensile, so the red-footed boobies can perch on branches.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 5 5
Genovesa, Galapagos

This booby had been wrestling with a much bigger branch for several minutes, trying to yank it off the bush, before finally settling for this one.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 5 4
Genovesa, Galapagos

Unfortunately, the birds are back in the thicket so you can’t see them that clearly, but the booby from the previous picture was proudly displaying his branch to a potential mate. She does not look impressed.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 5 3
Genovesa, Galapagos

Apparently the whole “offer a lady a branch” strategy is often effective, because the mangroves were full of booby nests and: baby boobies!

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 5 2
Genovesa, Galapagos

Another baby in a nest.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 5 1
Genovesa, Galapagos

This booby has obviously not been out of the nest that long, but he thought he was more than ready to try this whole flying thing.

He waddled out of the tall grass to the open area on the trail, stretching out his wings and giving them a flap or two. This is it! Gonna fly now!

He tried over and over, managing only a brief hop or two.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 5
Genovesa, Galapagos

This time for sure!

