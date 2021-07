In the past hour I made pudding, soaked my feet in epsom salt, and took a hot shower to loosen my back, which is what we in the business call the geriatric trifecta.

It’s pistachio pudding, btw, and I am so excited for it.

I made a ginormous bone-in ribeye that I will be eating for three days, and I gave Lily, Rosie, and Steve a lot because THEY’VE BEEN GETTING ALL THE TREATS the past few days.