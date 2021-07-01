Rumsfeld will be buried in the area around Tikrit and Baghdad and east, west, south and north somewhat.
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 30, 2021
Rumsfeld's "unknown unknowns" has been a much punchier legacy than "creating a secret taskforce inside the Pentagon whose job was to cherry pick bad intelligence in order to deceive the American people, congress and our allies into supporting a pointless war."
— Reinstated Doorknob Licker (@agraybee) June 30, 2021
I worked with Donald Rumsfeld as Poland's minister of defence during the Iraq war 2005-2007 and I agree with this assessment. The man was a spiteful prig who landed the U.S. and its allies into a sea of unnecessary trouble.https://t.co/6jud3ijR0N
— Radek Sikorski MEP (@radeksikorski) July 1, 2021
Because there’s been too much terrible history to remember since the Iraq War, a refresher from George Packer:
… Rumsfeld was the worst secretary of defense in American history. Being newly dead shouldn’t spare him this distinction. He was worse than the closest contender, Robert McNamara, and that is not a competition to judge lightly… Rumsfeld was the chief advocate of every disaster in the years after September 11. Wherever the United States government contemplated a wrong turn, Rumsfeld was there first with his hard smile—squinting, mocking the cautious, shoving his country deeper into a hole. His fatal judgment was equaled only by his absolute self-assurance. He lacked the courage to doubt himself. He lacked the wisdom to change his mind.
Rumsfeld was working in his office on the morning that a hijacked jet flew into the Pentagon. During the first minutes of terror, he displayed bravery and leadership. But within a few hours, he was already entertaining catastrophic ideas, according to notes taken by an aide: “best info fast. Judge whether good enough [to] hit S.H. [Saddam Hussein] @ same time. Not only UBL [Osama bin Laden].” And later: “Go massive. Sweep it all up. Things related and not.” These fragments convey the whole of Rumsfeld: his decisiveness, his aggression, his faith in hard power, his contempt for procedure. In the end, it didn’t matter what the intelligence said. September 11 was a test of American will and a chance to show it.
Rumsfeld started being wrong within hours of the attacks and never stopped. He argued that the attacks proved the need for the missile-defense shield that he’d long advocated. He thought that the American war in Afghanistan meant the end of the Taliban. He thought that the new Afghan government didn’t need the U.S. to stick around for security and support. He thought that the United States should stiff the United Nations, brush off allies, and go it alone. He insisted that al-Qaeda couldn’t operate without a strongman like Saddam. He thought that all the intelligence on Iraqi weapons of mass destruction was wrong, except the dire reports that he’d ordered up himself. He reserved his greatest confidence for intelligence obtained through torture. He thought that the State Department and the CIA were full of timorous, ignorant bureaucrats. He thought that America could win wars with computerized weaponry and awesome displays of force…
By the time Rumsfeld was fired, in November 2006, the U.S., instead of securing peace in one country, was losing wars in two, largely because of actions and decisions taken by Rumsfeld himself. As soon as he was gone, the disaster in Iraq began to turn around, at least briefly, with a surge of 30,000 troops, a policy change that Rumsfeld had adamantly opposed. But it was too late. Perhaps it was too late by the early afternoon of September 11…
Fun Fact. Rumsfeld got the famed "Unknown Knowns" saying from a USAF 0-6 during a JFCOM visit. (He actually had her repeat it slowly, so he could write it down, but he never gave her credit.) https://t.co/duiBVJDCdJ
— Micah Zenko (@MicahZenko) June 30, 2021
Quintessential historical factoid about Donald Rumsfield: He bought Mount Misery – the plantation where Frederick Douglass was sent to be "broken" by Edward Covey – as a summer home.
— Rachel Hope Cleves (@RachelCleves) June 30, 2021
a thing about Rumsfeld is that he went from college republican in the Goldwater era to mid level Nixon staffer to professional NatSec guy, with the Iraq War being the crescendo of his career. very little about why he was awful was uniquely his; he was a movement product
— Gorilla Warfare (again) (@MenshevikM) June 30, 2021
yes, he and that whole crew taught america that you can have a suit and a tie and a fancy pedigree and a haircut to set your watch by and use all the terminology and have all the confidence and be completely incompetent at your job.
lotta people paid for that lesson. https://t.co/IPeLk1V1Nx
— World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 1, 2021
rumsfeld lived life like the factory guy who puts the WARNING: RISK OF DECAPITATION / DEATH label on lawnmower decks and continues to lose fingers shoving his hands into the blades
— kilgore trout, dna harvester (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 30, 2021
Was thinking this a week or so ago, reminded of it by Rumsfeld’s death: conservatives never talk about terrorism anymore.
Except to deny their own.
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 1, 2021
my guess is they wriggle through the crack by pointing out what was bad was the american troops he got killed but no biggie on all the iraqis so “let’s call it a wash, at least he tried”
— kilgore trout, dna harvester (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 30, 2021
But seriously:
The death of Donald Rumsfeld today drives home the urgency of another thing: accountability. It’s not just the detainees who are aging—so are the architects of the CIA’s torture program, and those who authorized it. They should be held accountable before they die. (2/2)
— Gail Helt (@ghelt) June 30, 2021
