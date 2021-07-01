Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Criminal Charges for the Trump Organization & CFO Allen Weisselberg

I was afraid this was going to be a slap on the wrist with charges only related to free rent for family, etc.  But a 15-year tax fraud scheme ought to mean serious business.

Balloon Juice attorneys, what say you?

I need to find a better photo of the perp walk, but this will do for now.

Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg arraigned on multiple criminal charges as prosecutors alleged a 15-year tax fraud scheme  (Washington Post)

Prosecutors charged the Trump Organization with a 15-year “scheme to defraud” the government and its chief financial officer with grand larceny and tax fraud in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday, describing what they said was a wide-ranging effort to hide income from tax authorities.

In charging papers, prosecutors alleged that Allen Weisselberg, former president Donald Trump’s longtime CFO, had avoided more than $900,000 in taxes by concealing the value of benefits he got from Trump’s company — including a free apartment, free Mercedes-Benz cars, new furniture and tuition payments for his relatives.

In internal records, the Trump Organization treated these benefits as part of Weisselberg’s compensation, prosecutors said. But it did not report them to taxing authorities, allowing Weisselberg and the company to avoid taxes, the documents said.

Link to the Kurt Eichenwald thread reader post

Open thread.

    4. 4.

      jackmac

      About (bleeping) time.

    9. 9.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Grand Larceny (2nd degree?) sounds like a big deal to me, Daniel Goldman (chief counsel, I believe, to the first trump Impeachment managers) was kind of pooh-poohing it, speculating that Weisselberg is betting he can gut it out, as jail time would not be typical in a case like this.

    12. 12.

      JoyceH

      What astonished me was the two sets of books. How… trite! It’s like someone thought, well, this is how the mob does it…

    14. 14.

      germy

      A normal company would’ve given Weisselberg a raise to enable him to pay for his own lifestyle and his own taxes, reported it, and deducted the business expense. And a normal CFO would’ve insisted on that.

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 1, 2021

    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Daniel Goldman (chief counsel, I believe, to the first trump Impeachment managers) was kind of pooh-poohing it, speculating that Weisselberg is betting he can gut it out, as jail time would not be typical in a case like this.

      Yeah, he was on Preet’s podcast this week, saying that, so I wasn’t expecting much.

    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      Kurt Eichenwald has a really good tweet-thread up (it’s only 14 or so tweets; be brave, people!) about how this essentially spells the end of the trumpov Org as a business entity, since it’s been falsifying its records for (checks indictment) 15 years or more.

      Of course, it ceased to be a ‘normal’ business entity a long, long time ago.  But still, great news here.

    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      Huge opportunity here for Dems, btw: “This is how people like Donald trumpov and others get rich and stay rich – they do everything they can to avoid paying the taxes that they owe, sometimes to the point of breaking the law with these wacky, criminal schemes.  Unlike the rest of us!”

      Wouldn’t hurt to have a pitchfork handy, although it’s too dry for a torch.

    21. 21.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @germy:  So Trump basically expects his staff to commit fraud so he has something to hold over them. Makes you wander what else this guy was up too,

    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      btw I just saw a Lincoln Project clip featuring Qevin McCarthy raising all kinds of “questions” about what happened on January 6th and saying that the lack of National Guard deployment at the Capitol “caused” insurrection (much like having a single security guard at a bank “causes” it to be robbed, I guess?) and whew I am maaaaaaaaad.

      If he has “questions”…maybe a bipartisan investigation of 1/6 could have gotten him some “answers”??!!?

    26. 26.

      JPL

      @Jeffro:  According to the link

      because if he was president, he could hit up the Russians, Saudis, etc to bail him out. Now, with him toxic and a threat to the country, those nations know that any secret payments they make to him run a huge risk of being discovered.

       

      If that’s true, trump is done.

    28. 28.

      A Ghost to Most

      The indictments reference a co-conspirator #1, and Tom Winter was informed it wasn’t OA. Could be Jeff McConney, who apparently knew almost as much as AW. Is he the first to flip?

       

      Eta corrected McConney’s first name

    30. 30.

      hells littlest angel

      Covid’s silver lining: criminals no longer need to cover their faces with newspapers when being perp-walked.

    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      @Doug R:

      AW is acting like he’s more afraid of the Russian mob than a stretch in prison.

      I remember when Michael Cohen was indicted, there was video of him going down and meeting other mob members, who were very friendly.  Getting indicted and spending some time in prison is a known risk of the job.  Facing it well is an important way to prove to the rest of the gang that you’re able to keep your mouth shut when under pressure.  I don’t think they really trust someone who hasn’t done some time; I’m not sure I would if I were in their position.

    33. 33.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Jeffro: I hope he’s right. Reminds me of the scene in the Wolf Hall trilogy when More says to the Earl of Derby (IIRC), it’s one thing to fuck with the king, you’ve fucked with the bankers…

      also an undeveloped theme in Game of Thrones, at least the TV version

    34. 34.

      Ken

      @JPL: Done as in prosecutions will proceed, and he might be convicted of something in a few years?

      Or done as in has become a liability to various powerful people, and might have an accident where he falls backward onto the spire of Norwich Cathedral?

    36. 36.

      Roger Moore

      @Jeffro: ​
       
      I am less certain this spells the end of the Trump Organization as a business entity. Yes, it would be really bad if the Trump Organization were a regular business with loans from regular banks. But AFAIK, Trump hasn’t been in that kind of business for a while. He’s dealing only with the kinds of banks who know he’s doing shady shit, and the loans to him are probably part of complex money laundering systems. They aren’t going to pull their loans just because he’s been falsifying business records, because his business records aren’t what they really care about.

    37. 37.

      Baud

      I like that the charges are fairly simple to understand. It’s not hard to grasp keeping two sets of books.

    38. 38.

      germy

      @Roger Moore:  He’s dealing only with the kinds of banks who know he’s doing shady shit, and the loans to him are probably part of complex money laundering systems. They aren’t going to pull their loans just because he’s been falsifying business records, because his business records aren’t what they really care about.

      That’s business as usual when the lights are out, but with a spotlight pointed at the org, wouldn’t the cockroaches scatter?

    40. 40.

      germy

      I’m not optimistic that Weisselberg will flip but I am optimistic he’ll be convicted. The law is fairly clear on what is income & what is taxable. He’s a sophisticated executive; mistake is implausible. The company booked much of it as income. And juries hate rich tax cheats.

      — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 1, 2021

    41. 41.

      Ruckus

      @Roger Moore:

      If you are right, and it’s certainly possible because SFB never does business in any reasonable way, very likely is no where near normal business practices, like not within a million miles of them and if he is figuratively in bed with a foreign entity, because all other avenues of finance are closed to him and has been cooking the books (with oxy/acetylene torch level cooking) that will change a lot. But because he’s an idiot, he likely didn’t even do that well, so I suspect that he will be done. And after all, what was it that got Al Capone in the end?

    42. 42.

      scav

      Well, as the GOP and MAGAts always trumpeted they wanted government run as a business, it’ll undoubtedly be edifying to make abundantly clear just what businesses and business practices they had in mind as ideals.

    43. 43.

      dr. bloor

      @Roger Moore:  I’m not expecting the organization to close it’s doors either, although it will be interesting to see how many (and which) shady overseas entities want to be seen shopping at Don’s Famous and Extremely Well-Lit Money Laundering Emporium.

    44. 44.

      germy

      I've read the Weisselberg indictment. If we take its assertions as true, this is no ticky-tack, or foot fault, or debatable case of tax fraud. You might as well repeal the federal, state, and city income taxes as discover this sort of conduct and not prosecute it.

      — Daniel Shaviro (@DanielShaviro) July 1, 2021

    45. 45.

      dr. bloor

      @germy: ​
       

      If AW is determined to take one for the team, I hope at sentencing time the judge decides that he’s going to make sure AW takes one for the whole team, preferably with consecutive sentences.

    50. 50.

      germy

      The Trump Org operation seems way less sophisticated and much more stupid than the tax fraud scheme Fred Trump ran (which involved shell companies to launder expenses that were actually transfers of tax-free wealth to his kids)…like this family can't even tax evade right

      — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) July 1, 2021

    51. 51.

      Philbert

      Maybe most of his ‘lenders’ will hang on but there may be enough of them trying to appear respectable that will balk and call their loans, leaving him like a garage after a swimming pool fell through it.

    53. 53.

      catclub

      @Jeffro: ​
       

      and saying that the lack of National Guard deployment at the Capitol “caused” insurrection

      This reminds me that Kuwait was invaded because April Glaspie took the wrong attitude into a diplomatic meeting. Saddam had nothing to do with it.

    54. 54.

      catclub

      @JPL: If that’s true, trump is done.

      I was convinced in June 2016 that Trump could not survive the fall national campaign.

    56. 56.

      J R in WV

      @Roger Moore: ​
       

      Actually, banks involved in “funny” business might be more inclined to yank all support from someone going under a microscope, like TFG ans his company.

      More to fear from all the investigators examining the books, both sets!!

    57. 57.

      germy

      Prediction: the charges brought today in Manhattan are the tip of the iceberg. Note DA request for a protective order to keep discovery close to the vest while investigation continues.— Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) July 1, 2021

    58. 58.

      Ruckus

      @catclub:

      SFB has lived outside normalcy in most every way possible for his entire life. It’s the thing he’s best at. Of course his best is………

    59. 59.

      Baud

      @germy:

      Yeah, it’s hard to believe that the organization engaged in this simplistic tax fraud scheme but did everything else by the book.

    60. 60.

      Roger Moore

      @Ruckus:

      Obviously, a conviction will shut the business down.  But I think it’s going to take a conviction to make that happen, not just an accusation.  I think it’s reasonable to assume that any bank that has been lending money to the Trump Organization is well aware of its shady dealings and went ahead anyway.  It’s going to take a lot more to scare them away than an indictment.

    62. 62.

      Redshift

      I’m just amused at how much Weisselberg looks like Capone’s accountant in The Untouchables.

      Ms. Redshift says if the endless Trump scandals were Stupid Watergate, this should be The Stupid Untouchables.

    64. 64.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Redshift:

      Ms. Redshift says if the endless Trump scandals were Stupid Watergate, this should be The Stupid Untouchables. 

      Hahaha, bravo!

    69. 69.

      RobNYNY

      @JoyceH: Any well managed company has at least three sets of books: Financial accounting governed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, federal tax accounting governed by the IRS Code, and managerial accounting not governed by any body of law but whatever is best for the internal use of the company.  If a company is multistate or multinational it might have a separate set of tax books for each state or country.  The assertion that the Trump Organization had two sets of books is not indicative of any wrongdoing. I think that there is plenty of evidence of wrongdoing in this case, but having two sets of books is not evidence of that.

    71. 71.

      Brachiator

      In internal records, the Trump Organization treated these benefits as part of Weisselberg’s compensation, prosecutors said. But it did not report them to taxing authorities, allowing Weisselberg and the company to avoid taxes, the documents said.

      Not an attorney, but this seems like a stupid thing to do, something that can easily be checked.

    72. 72.

      Baud

      @RobNYNY:

      I hear what you’re saying, but the phrase “two sets of books” usually refers to fake accounting vs real accounting, not legitimate use of different accounting methods for different legal purposes.

    75. 75.

      catclub

      @RobNYNY: But all three sets of those books still agree on totals, just format them differently.  The point of criminal double books is that they don’t match.

    80. 80.

      mrmoshpotato

      @germy:

      A normal company would’ve… (my southpaw) 

      But we’re talking about a Soviet shitpile mobster conman here.

      Kids, if you too are a Soviet shitpile mobster conman, 1. Go fuck yourself! 2. Don’t be a dumbshit and run for high-ranking public office.

