COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, June 30 – July 1

NOTE: I think we could all use a few days off, so I’m going to skip these daily updates for the bulk of the Independence Day weekend. There will be an Update tomorrow (Friday), none on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. After that, posting will (Murphy the Trickster God willing) resume on Tuesday morning, July 6th.

*Excellent* news!


Back in December, when every vaccine dose was liquid gold, Dr. Hasan Gokal scrambled to find nine more recipients before the last of a vial expired — with literally minutes to spare. Update per local station ABC-13:

A grand jury has declined to indict a Harris County doctor today who was accused of stealing nine doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news comes after two days of testimony in the case of Dr. Hasan Gokal, who was a Harris County Public Health worker, and months after a judge dismissed the case due to a lack of probable cause…

Gokal was accused of taking a vial that contained nine doses while working at the county vaccination site at Lyndsay Lyons Park on Dec. 29.

A week later, Gokal told a fellow Harris County Public Health employee, who then reported him to supervisors. Mishandling a vaccine can result in a loss of government funding to the county, according to Harris County Public Health officials, who first investigated the matter resulting in Gokal’s termination…

In addition to the charges being dropped earlier this year, The Texas Medical Board had also dismissed its investigation in March in connection with the case, saying in a statement that Gokal, “appeared to have administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to patients that were properly consented, in the eligible patient category, and they were given doses that would have otherwise been wasted.”

In its decision, the medical board acknowledged “there were no established/written waste protocols or waiting list on December 29, 2020” for Gokal to follow.


If only it were as simple as saying Make it so…

It’s not for lack of doses. All the American shots are ready to ship, the White House said. Rather, it’s taking more time than anticipated to sort through a complex web of legal requirements, health codes, customs clearances, cold-storage chains, language barriers and delivery programs. Complicating matters even further is that no two shipments are alike.

One country requires an act of its Cabinet to approve the vaccine donation, others require inspectors to conduct their own safety checks on the U.S. doses, and still others have yet to develop critical aspects of their vaccine distribution plans to ensure the doses can reach people’s arms before they spoil.

The White House declined to specify which nations were grappling with which local hurdles, saying it is working with recipient nations on an individual basis to remove obstacles to delivery…

Biden announced the 80 million target on May 17, saying, “This will be more vaccines than any country has actually shared to date — five times more than any other country — more than Russia and China.” Even while missing his goal, Biden has made the U.S. the largest global vaccine donor, delivering more doses than either Russia or China, who have at times sought to leverage their vaccines for geopolitical gain.

The 80 million doses are meant as a down payment on a far larger plan to purchase and donate 500 million vaccine doses for the world over the next year. That plan, relying on a purchase contract from Pfizer that will begin delivering doses in August, remains on track, officials said…

The U.S. recipients to date are Colombia (2.5 million Johnson & Johnson doses), Bangladesh (2.5 million Moderna), Peru (2 million Pfizer), Pakistan (2.5 million Moderna), Honduras (1.5 million Moderna), Brazil (3 million J&J), South Korea (1 million J&J), Taiwan (2.5 million Moderna), Canada (1 million Moderna, 1.5 million AstraZeneca) and Mexico (1.35 million J&J, 2.5 million AstraZeneca). All told, it’s enough vaccine to fully protect 15.9 million people…

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Spanky

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 6,988 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 758,967 cases. He also reports 84 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 5,254 deaths — 0.69% of the cumulative reported total, 0.76% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 65,453 active and contagious cases; 917 are in ICU, 445 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 5,580 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 688,260 patients recovered – 90.68% of the cumulative reported total.

      21 new clusters were reported today. Of the cumulative total of 2,865 clusters, 887 clusters are currently active; 1,978 clusters are now inactive.

      6,983 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 2,883 local cases: 279 in clusters, 1,619 close-contact screenings, and 985 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 988 cases: 467 in clusters, 331 close-contact screenings, and 190 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 692 cases: 254 in clusters, 265 close-contact screenings, and 173 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 542 local cases: 125 in clusters, 334 close-contact screenings, and 83 other screenings.
      Melaka reports 311 cases: 183 in clusters, 98 close-contact screenings, and 30 other screenings.

      Johor reports 269 local cases: 119 in clusters, 102 close-contact screenings, and 48 other screenings. Kedah reports 250 cases: 54 in clusters, 106 close-contact screenings, and 90 other screenings. Sabah reports 232 cases: 29 in clusters, 131 close-contact screenings, and 72 other screenings.

      Pahang reports 195 cases: 106 in clusters, 70 close-contact screenings, and 19 other screenings. Penang reports 174 cases: 92 in clusters, 34 close-contact screenings, and 48 other screenings. Perak reports 149 cases: 98 in clusters, 35 close-contact screenings, and 16 other screenings. Labuan reports 129 cases: 46 in clusters, 47 close-contact screenings, and 36 other screenings. Kelantan reports 108 cases: 43 in clusters, 53 close-contact screenings, and 12 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 50 cases: 24 in clusters, 14 close-contact screenings, and 12 other screenings.. Putrajaya reports 10 cases: five close-contact screenings and five other screenings. Perlis reports one case, a close-contact screening.

      Five new cases today are imported: two in Selangor, two in Sarawak, one in Johor.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      NOTE: I think we could all use a few days off, 

      I don’t know about “we all,” but you certainly do.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Biden announced the 80 million target on May 17, saying, “This will be more vaccines than any country has actually shared to date — five times more than any other country — more than Russia and China.” Even while missing his goal, Biden has made the U.S. the largest global vaccine donor, delivering more doses than either Russia or China, who have at times sought to leverage their vaccines for geopolitical gain.

      Good on Biden.  There will always be hurdles and setbacks.  The key is how you deal with them.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      I can foresee a new medical specialty in the making: MDs specializing in Long-Haul Covid.

      Reply

