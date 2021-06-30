Melania's assistant has to be checking the mail every hour to find this and hide it before she sees it. https://t.co/qO053FMtUY — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) June 29, 2021

Robin Givhan, at the Washington Post, is always worth reading:

The August Vogue cover with first lady Jill Biden is a classic. In these partisan times, that is a statement of both optimism and rebuke. The story, written by Jonathan Van Meter, is a fashion love song and a political treatise. In every turn of phrase, every admiring riff, there’s a subtle excoriation of the previous administration and an unsubtle mash note to the current one. Vogue has a crush on Biden, but her predecessor was never photographed for the magazine during her tenure in the White House… Biden is only the third occupant of the East Wing to appear on the cover of Vogue, which despite all its recent struggles and missteps in a world more demanding of inclusivity and less tolerant of hierarchies, remains a cultural touchstone. Hillary Clinton was the first presidential spouse on the cover in 1998 and the occasion celebrated her dignity in the face of her husband’s impeachment. At the time of publication, Editor in Chief Anna Wintour told The Washington Post that the goal of the story, for which Clinton posed in a velvet Oscar de la Renta gown, was to “give her her due.” Michelle Obama was the second. She appeared on the cover three times. According to one Vogue headline, Obama was: “The first lady the world’s been waiting for.”

But simply being photographed for the inside pages of the magazine has been a rite of passage for first ladies dating back to Lou Henry Hoover in 1929. They have been faithfully captured in regal portraiture, images that put a time stamp on the state of the republic… The omission was not an assault by the deep state. Instead, the willful gatekeepers of celebrity culture — the ones who celebrated Kim and Kanye, Beyoncé, Oprah and Lady Gaga — had slammed the entry shut. They ignored her. They declared her irrelevant. This was quite possibly an even more profound insult. Relevance — who is, what is not — has always been the brutal subtext of fashion, the engine that keeps it humming along. But now, the gates are open wide. Biden’s tenure thus far is most notable for her decision to continue working at her day job, as a community college instructor. Her work is discussed often in the story, as a point of accessibility, as evidence of her stubborn desire for a wisp of normalcy in her abnormal situation…

Worth a click, just for the photo of Dr. Jill Biden busy teaching her Zoom class.

JUST IN: The House voted to remove all Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol and replace the bust of the justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that said that people of African descent were not U.S. citizens.https://t.co/kXtsNzJMaT — NPR (@NPR) June 30, 2021

285-120, the House approves a measure to remove Confederate statues from the halls of the Capitol. It now moves to the Senate. All Dems voted for it. All ‘no’ votes were Republicans. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 29, 2021

But the sedition caucus will always have this moment. pic.twitter.com/bypupicu06 — Keith Barber (@KeithDB80) June 29, 2021

