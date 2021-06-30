Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Refreshing Change of Scenery

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Refreshing Change of Scenery

57 Comments

Robin Givhan, at the Washington Post, is always worth reading:

The August Vogue cover with first lady Jill Biden is a classic. In these partisan times, that is a statement of both optimism and rebuke.

The story, written by Jonathan Van Meter, is a fashion love song and a political treatise. In every turn of phrase, every admiring riff, there’s a subtle excoriation of the previous administration and an unsubtle mash note to the current one. Vogue has a crush on Biden, but her predecessor was never photographed for the magazine during her tenure in the White House…

Biden is only the third occupant of the East Wing to appear on the cover of Vogue, which despite all its recent struggles and missteps in a world more demanding of inclusivity and less tolerant of hierarchies, remains a cultural touchstone. Hillary Clinton was the first presidential spouse on the cover in 1998 and the occasion celebrated her dignity in the face of her husband’s impeachment. At the time of publication, Editor in Chief Anna Wintour told The Washington Post that the goal of the story, for which Clinton posed in a velvet Oscar de la Renta gown, was to “give her her due.” Michelle Obama was the second. She appeared on the cover three times. According to one Vogue headline, Obama was: “The first lady the world’s been waiting for.”

But simply being photographed for the inside pages of the magazine has been a rite of passage for first ladies dating back to Lou Henry Hoover in 1929. They have been faithfully captured in regal portraiture, images that put a time stamp on the state of the republic…

The omission was not an assault by the deep state. Instead, the willful gatekeepers of celebrity culture — the ones who celebrated Kim and Kanye, Beyoncé, Oprah and Lady Gaga — had slammed the entry shut. They ignored her. They declared her irrelevant. This was quite possibly an even more profound insult. Relevance — who is, what is not — has always been the brutal subtext of fashion, the engine that keeps it humming along.

But now, the gates are open wide. Biden’s tenure thus far is most notable for her decision to continue working at her day job, as a community college instructor. Her work is discussed often in the story, as a point of accessibility, as evidence of her stubborn desire for a wisp of normalcy in her abnormal situation…

Worth a click, just for the photo of Dr. Jill Biden busy teaching her Zoom class.

======

Not so far away…

======

Note for the mildly curious: Euro 2020 is taking two rest days. Game posts will return, with the quarter-finals, on Friday.

    57Comments

    3. 3.

      Steeplejack

      Roger Taney—old news:

      In 2020, in the midst of the protests following the killing of George Floyd, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives eventually voted 305-113 to remove a bust of Taney (as well as statues honoring figures who were part of the Confederacy during the Civil War) from the U.S. Capitol and replace it with a bust of Thurgood Marshall. The bill called for removal of Taney’s bust within 30 days after the law’s passage. [. . .] After the bill reached the Republican-led Senate (S.4382), it was referred to the Committee on Rules and Administration, but no further action on it was taken.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      Finally found a list of the noes here. I’m surprised only two Ohio reps voted against it (Gym being one…of course).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      As I said over at OTB this AM,

      Cue up the queue for the latest rightwing grievance: Jill Biden makes cover of Vogue after Melania Trump was snubbed, The rending of garments begins in 3… 2… 1…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Princess

      I love the way the cover photo has not been over-edited. You can still see her wrinkles. They didn’t airbrush them away.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      debbie

      I think the slo-mo videos of Melania fawning over her surrogates’ White House Christmas decorations provided more than enough coverage, especially when you remember she didn’t give a fuck about Christmas.  //

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      [email protected]
      ·
      21h
      Replying to
      @Scout_Finch
      They’re hanging a framed fake cover in her bedroom right now.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      Michigan Democrats see a pattern:

      Joe F Spaulding Owl
      @beyond_process
      Traverse City, Grand Ledge, Hudsonville, Troy are where the fascism tourists are showing up to school boards in MI. These are electoral targets, not random. They are collecting data through school board recalls and trying to set a narrative locally.

      Big suburban districts, not rural or urban districts.
      A big part of Democrats retaking Michigan (and Pennsylvania) at the state level post-2010 was support for public education. It’s an area of real strength for Democrats state level, akin to the national advantage for Democrats on health care. The anti-CRT panic is a direct attack on that.
      Democrats need a plan. Two more far Right groups just plowed more money into ginning up localized anti-CRT panics. I don’t think academic discussions about how “equity” doesn’t mean CRT are going to do it.
      If it were me I’d attack it like this “schools are focused on recovering from Covid and here comes the Right dominating and disrupting that vital work with a manufactured crisis that is purely political – schools can’t get the real work they need to do done” because that’s a real thing- it’s what the schools themselves are saying in the local news articles.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      I like the dresses I’ve seen her in so far. Jill stands strong, defiant against invisibilizing women of a certain age!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      prostratedragon

      New series beginning today at the Guardian:
      Climate crimes: a new series investigating big oil’s role in the climate crisis

      The Guardian’s new series, Climate crimes, will examine these attempts to hold the industry accountable and investigate the tactics used by the companies to elide their own role in global heating. It will also interrogate the central question that emerges from these lawsuits: is the climate crisis in fact a crime scene?

      The first full installment:
      Big oil and gas kept a dirty secret for decades. Now they may pay the price

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Msb

      Vogue offered to do a profile of Mrs trump no. 3 but did not guarantee a cover, so she turned them down, according to her “friend”’s book.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: If it were me I’d attack it like “These people are lying sacks of shit so out of touch with reality they think trump is the reincarnation of Jesus.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      I’m very active locally in school issues and I haven’t hear a peep on a CRT panic. I think it’s because this is a 65% Trump county, so not a swing suburban target.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Right. Or that :)

      Good faith school discussions are earnest. They’re really nice people, which obviously is a challenge for me but I think “what would nice people find appealing?”  You know, if I were one.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Stephen

      As I say to the people complaining about that Vogue cover, you can see a lot more of Melania on the internet than you can of Jill Biden.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Misery congress critters who voted against the removal of Confederate statues from the Capitol:

      Sam Graves, Vicki Hartzler, Blaine Luetkemeyer, and Jason Smith

      Surprised that Billy Long isn’t among them. He must have been absent because he’s at death’s door in ICU somewhere.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      I turned them down for the same reason.

      Oh, bullshit. They turned YOU down after you insisted that the cover photo — hell, ALL of the photos — be of a pants-less you.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SFAW

      @WereBear:

      Well, at least the ones whose greatest fears are entirely imaginary.

      I’m tempted to start some kind of “rumor” wherein the Red states are being threatened by giant alligators — the offspring of those which inhabited NYC sewers after the baby-alligator craze of the 1920s or 1930s — with Jewish space lasers grafted onto their bodies by those socialist Demon-rats.

      I bet it could become a thing, especially if we got RoJo or Gohmert or Tuberville to mention it on Fucker Fishsticks or on Hannity, The Stupidest Man on TV.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      NotMax

      In the spirit of several posts of late, Heat wave: How people had to beat the heat back in 1911.

      Not only people, as well.

      Human beings were not the only sufferers from the sweltering weather. Numbers of horses dropped in the streets and had to be shot. Others kept the police busy reviving them by turning on the hose. The animals in the Central Park menageries, where the thermometer registered from 95 to 96 throughout most of the day, had two hoses playing on them constantly, and the cold water afforded them some relief.

      A big polar bear and a black bear shared the same quarters, in which there was a tank. Both insisted on lying in it at the same time, and as it was not large enough for both bears, and keepers had a busy day.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SFAW

      Note for the mildly curious: Euro 2020 is taking two rest days.

      I’m curious, because I didn’t know any currency had its own multi-day convention. Is that like COMDEX or SIGGRAPH (if those too even still exist)?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @SFAW:

      Right. “Rumor.” Totally made up. We are absolutely not beta testing the gator lasers at Area 51 right now.  Nothing to see here folks.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      During the 2019 tourism boom, condominiums at the Trump International Tower in Waikiki sold for an average of about $1.7 million.

      Since then, average sales prices in the tower have fallen below $650,000 ― despite the hot housing market in the islands.

      “At the same time this year, the overall market ― just resorts ― went up 27%. So Houston, we have a problem,” said real estate expert Ricky Cassiday. Source

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly: the pro-confederacy stance of folks in Misery always surprises me. St. Louis has some of my favorite Union statues and the US Grant one is just superb and perfectly situated. I also love the WWI memorial to sailors and soldiers. Is the renovation done on that?

      I need to get travelling again.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Spanky

      @NotMax:

      A big polar bear and a black bear shared the same quarters, in which there was a tank. Both insisted on lying in it at the same time, and as it was not large enough for both bears, and keepers had a busy day.

      That anecdote is nowhere near complete enough.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      TMP interviewed the billionaire who is paying for the South Dakota National Guard to patrol the Texas – Mexico border. Guy sounds like a complete nut bag and more than a little fishy “I didn’t see my buddies die in Vietnam…”. Anyway, my take away from this is even the GOP control legislators won’t pay for this shit.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      With the effects of climate change becoming more visible and the likelihood that many of us will have our time in the barrel with crazy hot temps, I added Tips for Staying Cool under Featuring in the sidebar.  It’s yesterday’s thread with tons of good advice from BJ peeps.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Immanentize

      @NotMax: hey friend! Yes he’s here, taking two classes this summer (linear algebra and a demographics sociology class). He is a young man in a hurry. But too thin…. I’m trying to fatten him up before he goes back.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kay

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I told you it’s just weekends, right? It is just weekends. He is going thru a temp agency. They call them “weekend warriors” which makes me sad. Why do people always have to attach stupid names to things Can’t they be dignified?

      Anyway, first weekend completed so he lasted thru that. He’ll miss the family festivities for the Fourth  but maybe not “miss” so much. We spent too much time together with Covid. He’s been out just about every day since he was sprung.

      They teased him about his clothes – he wore narrow black pants and a white collared shirt which is kind of a style for some of the boys in his group- and his coworkers thought it was amusing (dressed up) so the second night he wore shorts, t shirt and work boots. He’s always liked to “fit in”- he’s good at that- so I was happy he sorted out the dress code. I want him to keep the job thru the summer. He jumps around a lot. He’s gone from Wal Mart to a restaurant to this factory in just the last year. I want him to stick with something, stay for a period. It’s tempting for them now to jump around because the employment situation is so hot here right now- this temp job pays 20 an hour.  Everyone’s desperate for workers.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      NotMax

      @Kay

      narrow black pants and a white collared shirt which is kind of a style for some of the boys in his group

      The look of Mormon?

      ;)

      Reply

