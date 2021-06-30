Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reinsurance and the ARP?

Minnesota has embraced several voluntary aspects of the ACA:

  • It runs its own marketplace
  • It, along with New York State, run a Section 1331 Basic Health Program (BHP)
  • It has a Section 1332 reinsurance waiver

The Section 1332 waiver mixes state funds with federal pass through funding to lower gross, pre-subsidy premiums.  Lower gross premiums are valuable to folks who are not eligible for subsidies.  This was a fairly large and potentially politically potent cohort prior to the passage of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) as someone earning 400% FPL would pay 9.86% of income for the benchmark silver plan while someone earning 401% FPL would pay the full  premium which could be, if the household was large enough, old enough and likely rural enough, be a quarter to a third of family income.  The ARP changed the subsidy table for 2021 and 2022 so that no one would pay more than 8.5% of family income for the benchmark silver plan.  The ARP has addressed most of the affordability concern as a function of family income.

Last night, Minnesota’s legislature passed along a budget to the governor:

 

I have a hard time understanding the policy rationale for not freezing the reinsurance program for 2022. I can get an abundance of caution that the ARP subsidies won’t be extended or made permament so having a reinsurance program on the books that can be readily re-activated in 2023 makes a lot of sense. However, lower gross premium levels leads to lower premium spreads which compresses affordability for subsidized buyers AND in the Minnesota context, lower gross premium levels also reduce the federal pass-through amount for their BHP program. The BHP is a per-capita block grant where the federal government sends Minnesota 95% of what they would have spent on individuals earning from 133% to 200% FPL on the Exchanges with the expectation that Minnesota can provide the same or better coverage for a little bit less federal expenditure. Lowering gross premiums lowers the federal funding share.

This is a head scratcher to me.

