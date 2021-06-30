Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Verified, but limited!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This really is a full service blog.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Not all heroes wear capes.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

The willow is too close to the house.

Good luck with your asparagus.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – arrieve – The Galapagos, part 4

On The Road – arrieve – The Galapagos, part 4

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

arrieve

Santa Cruz, unlike the other islands we’d visited previously, is inhabited. There are plantations in the highlands that have been there since before the park was created, and Puerto Ayora looks like any other tourist spot, with restaurants, hotels, and shops.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 4 7
Puerto Ayora, Galapagos

We were told that the fish market in Puerto Ayora was definitely worth visiting. This blue-footed booby clearly thought so as well. I love the “Nothing to see here, folks” attitude while he tries to get close to the fish.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 4 6
Puerto Ayora, Galapagos

Behind the counter at the fish market.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 4 5
Puerto Ayora, Galapagos

What happens when you hold an open air fish market surrounded by big birds who love love love fish and have no fear of humans? The frigatebirds flew in like an invading army — their wingspan can reach seven feet, so even though there were only half a dozen or so, it felt like a lot more. Fortunately they just circled around a few times and then left.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 4 4
Puerto Ayora, Galapagos

One of the frigatebirds who remained behind to keep an eye on the fish. It wasn’t mating season, so I never got to see them with their red pouches puffed out.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 4 3
Puerto Ayora, Galapagos

Puerto Ayora is also home to the Charles Darwin Research Station, dedicated to the study and preservation of the Galapagos species. This handsome fellow is Diego, the stud of the Galapagos. He was one of the last surviving Hood Island (now called Española) tortoises, and had been living in the San Diego zoo for decades, when he was brought back to the Galapagos in 1976 for breeding. He has since sired hundreds of offspring, and was recently released back into the wild on Española. In 2013, he was still living in the Charles Darwin center, gearing up for another breeding season.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 4 2
Puerto Ayora, Galapagos

I don’t know if this was one of Diego’s lady friends, but I loved that pose.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 4 1
Puerto Ayora, Galapagos

Products of the breeding program — these young tortoises were maybe a foot in length.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 4
Near Santa Cruz island, Galapagos

A sunset taken from the ship after the day in Puerto Ayora.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.