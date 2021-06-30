Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Local Races Open Thread: Ohioans, Should I Donate to Shontel Brown?

Local Races Open Thread: Ohioans, Should I Donate to Shontel Brown?

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: ,

Don’t want to step on local toes, but I’m strongly tempted, because the NYTimes political desk is hot garbage, and no friend to actual Democrats:

On Tuesday, Mr. Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat, took aim at one of Mr. Sanders’s most outspoken acolytes, Nina Turner, a hero to the left who is surging in her campaign in Ohio to claim the Cleveland-based congressional seat vacated by the housing secretary, Marcia L. Fudge.

In a rare intervention into a party primary, Mr. Clyburn, a veteran lawmaker and the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, endorsed Shontel Brown, Ms. Turner’s leading opponent.

He said his decision to back Ms. Brown, the chairwoman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, was not about Mr. Sanders, or even Ms. Turner, who remains the favorite before the contest on Aug. 3 in the heavily Democratic district. But he took a swipe at what he called the “sloganeering” of the party’s left flank, which has risen to power with calls for “Medicare for all,” and to “abolish ICE” and “defund the police.”

The special election in Cleveland is highlighting the vast generational divide and ideological gulf that the Democratic Party faces as the entire House leadership heads toward the sunset. Mr. Clyburn, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House majority leader, Representative Steny H. Hoyer, are all octogenarians, leading an increasingly youthful, diverse and restive caucus. Ms. Pelosi even agreed to vacate her position after this Congress, and the next year will be an ideological battle over who will succeed her.

Ms. Brown has the backing of the Democratic establishment, including not only Mr. Clyburn but also Hillary Clinton; Richard Cordray, a former Ohio attorney general; Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus; and moderate Democrats like Representatives Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and David Trone of Maryland…

Ms. Turner is undoubtedly a divisive figure as well. A prominent surrogate for Mr. Sanders in 2016 and a national co-chairwoman for his campaign in 2020, she has never minced words about what she calls “corporate Democrats.” She has declined to say whether she voted for Ms. Clinton in 2016, and before Election Day in November, she suggested the choice between Donald J. Trump and Mr. Biden was the choice between a full bowl of excrement and half a bowl

Democratic leaders asking Democrats to vote for the Democratic candidate. Imagine the NYTimes‘ horror.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      I swear, we are moving rapidly in the direction of a European-style parliamentary system: overt legislative control of the leader of the Executive, and 4 parties — mainstream left (most Dems), mainstream right (most Repubs), far left / Green (Bernie Bros) and far right / fascist (MAGAts).

      About the only silver lining here is, the splinter left is FAR smaller than the splinter right — the latter would be more of a schism than a splinter.

      (Frist?  Yikes!)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Ms. Pelosi even agreed to vacate her position after this Congress, and the next year will be an ideological battle over who will succeed her.

      I thought Hakeem Jefferies was the odds-on favorite.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Don’t want to step on local toes, but I’m strongly tempted, because the NYTimes political desk Nina Turner is hot garbage, and no friend to actual Democrats:

      FTFY
      Nina Turner, in her own words.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: There will be a Twitter and Media fight, but Jefferies probably has the votes locked up already.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Buckeye

      I’ve not lived in that area of NE Ohio for many many years, but there’s no freaking way I’d vote for Turner if the option is an actual Dem.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      In a rare intervention into a party primary…

      Since when is it “rare” or an “intervention” for an elected official to endorse a candidate in a primary??

      Grr…

      I donated to her once already, weeks ago.

      Turner has roots there, has been elected there, and may do fine there. But bombthrowers who throw more bombs at Democrats than the other guys aren’t terribly helpful in building the party.

      Go Shontel.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dr. bloor

      Hard to imagine that Cleveland Dems want a representative whose headline committee assignment will be Sanitation and Engineering for the District of Columbia, but the heart wants what it wants, I guess.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      I like Shontel Brown a lot. She has a lot of respect amomg local Democrats because she works hard in local Democratic politics.

      I live on the edge of the district but not in it. The district stretches from Cleveland down into Akron. She is more Cleveland. Nina Turner is popular around here but that’s because we have lots of “Progressive Democrats” who are Bernie supporters.  Also Nina Turner has worked really hard to be in the national spotlight.

      Shontel Brown is running some great ads.

      Reply

