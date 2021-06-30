Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Tucker Carlson Wants to Get People Killed

Preferably, of course, Those People, who are ‘dark’ and ‘dirty’ and ‘absolutely un-American’, people who ‘should never have been allowed’ to live in Tucker Carlson’s country in the first place. But if the victims turn out to include a few Good American Patriots, well: One, two, many Ashli Babbitts…



Everything old is new again…

When [press baron] Aitken acquired the Daily Express his political views seemed to Kipling to become more and more inconsistent, and one day Kipling asked him what he was really up to. Aitken is supposed to have replied: ‘What I want is power. Kiss ‘em one day and kick ‘em the next’ and so on. ‘I see’, said Kipling, ‘Power without responsibility – the prerogative of the harlot throughout the ages.’


Last week, the NYTimes‘ Media Columnist Ben Smith (formerly BuzzfeedBen):

Mr. Carlson, a proud traitor to the elite political class, spends his time when he’s not denouncing the liberal media trading gossip with them. He’s the go-to guy for sometimes-unflattering stories about Donald J. Trump and for coverage of the internal politics of Fox News (not to mention stories about Mr. Carlson himself). I won’t talk here about any off-the-record conversations I may have had with him. But 16 other journalists (none from The Times; it would put my colleagues in a weird position if I asked them) told me on background that he has been, as three of them put it, “a great source.”

Mr. Carlson was particularly well positioned to be a source about the Trump administration. His Fox platform, where in May he had a nightly average of three million viewers, made him someone who mattered to Mr. Trump, a close follower of television ratings. He has a former reporter’s eye for detail and anecdote, and his observations can be detected in the lurid tales of Mr. Trump’s chaotic court and Fox’s own tumultuous internal politics….

And Mr. Carlson’s comfortable place inside Washington media, many of the reporters who cover him say, has taken the edge off some of the coverage. It has also served as a kind of insurance policy, they say, protecting him from the marginalization that ended the Fox career of his predecessor, Glenn Beck, who also drew a huge audience with shadowy theories of elite conspiracy.

“It’s so unknown in the general public how much he plays both sides,” marveled one reporter for a prominent publication who speaks to Mr. Carlson regularly.

Another Washington journalist in his orbit said he thought Mr. Carlson benefited from his value to the media.

“If you open yourself up as a resource to mainstream media reporters, you don’t even have to ask them to go soft on you,” the journalist said…

Carlson excretes juicy chunks for the media mudlarks; they’re not going to look a gift horse in the… let’s say, mouth.

Possibly related to Smith’s column:

Also:


Cynical note from an ex-Republican spinmeister, who knows how the game is played:

One way to read the Ben Smith story is as a remorseful decision by one of the journalists who did business with Carlson to yank some of the protection bestowed by the transaction. But such transactions provide another benefit too, and this one cuts across the story Smith tells: Carlson’s “information” also buys him credulity. When reporters call Carlson for uncheckable anecdotes about his conversations with former President Trump, they make the following calculation: I know he regularly lies to his fans on television, but he would not lie to me on the telephone.

The evidence of that November 2018 incident at Carlson’s D.C. house suggests that the calculation is radically wrong…

And yet even now, reporters pretend they are in control of this dangerous game. They are not. People who turn to an untrustworthy narrator for fabulous anecdotes get … untrustworthy anecdotes. The door was not cracked. No one threatened Carlson with a pipe bomb. The Times did not plot to terrorize Carlson’s children. And the self-aggrandizing, self-exculpating story just dispensed to the journalist looking to add a splash of color to the otherwise sinister record? If you can’t check the story, check the source.

But to circle back to Carlson’s #FauxNewsRwanda performative outrage… As many cynics have pointed out, if the NSA were ‘eavesdropping’ on Tucker, it would presumably mean that Carlson was communicating with overseas agents the NSA feels are hostile to America. Note from another journalist:

  Another Scott
  Enhanced Voting Techniques
  JMG
  ruemara
  sab

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      So Fucker Carlson sees himself as the new Roger Ailes, but he can’t keep his story straight?

      ruemara

      The rehabilitation and empowerment of this dangerous motherfucker is yet another crime the media is complicit in. Once again, I remind people of the Obama Whitehouse’s attempt to depower Fox and the way the media closed ranks to support them.
      Assholes & idiots.

      Another Scott

      Driftglass (from February)

      Your Periodic Reminder That Tucker Carlson…

      [ tweet ]

      …is the guy who lost his mind and milked a week of self-pity and ersatz outrage over of a handful of peaceful protesters standing on the sidewalk outside his house armed with a tambourine.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      sab

      @ruemara: People who want media jobs and don’t care what they have to do to get and keep them.

