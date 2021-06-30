I’m tired of leaky investigations that don’t amount to anything, so color me skeptical that this will yield anything:

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to charge the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with tax-related crimes Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The hope is that Weisselberg will drop a dime on the Trump Org’s fraud because he’s facing time in prison, but hasn’t Michael Cohen already pretty much done that?

As I was writing this post, news broke that Bill Cosby will be released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction on charges of sexual assault. I realize these cases are quite different, but Weisselberg has to believe that Trump’s attorneys will be able to delay his conviction by using their usual tactics, then appeal it and perhaps get him off, just like Cosby. Weisselberg has spent his career watching Trump get rich man’s justice (no consequences other than a little bit of inconvenience), and he might reasonably expect to receive the same.

