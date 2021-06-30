Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog goes to 11…

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The house always wins.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

There will be lawyers.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

The willow is too close to the house.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

This really is a full service blog.

I really should read my own blog.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Reality always wins in the end.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Everybody saw this coming.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Go ahead for all the good it can do — Have yourself a dime’s worth of talking

Go ahead for all the good it can do — Have yourself a dime’s worth of talking

by | 82 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m tired of leaky investigations that don’t amount to anything, so color me skeptical that this will yield anything:

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to charge the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with tax-related crimes Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The hope is that Weisselberg will drop a dime on the Trump Org’s fraud because he’s facing time in prison, but hasn’t Michael Cohen already pretty much done that?

As I was writing this post, news broke that Bill Cosby will be released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction on charges of sexual assault. I realize these cases are quite different, but Weisselberg has to believe that Trump’s attorneys will be able to delay his conviction by using their usual tactics, then appeal it and perhaps get him off, just like Cosby. Weisselberg has spent his career watching Trump get rich man’s justice (no consequences other than a little bit of inconvenience), and he might reasonably expect to receive the same.

(Also, sorry I didn’t respond to John’s call for posts the other day — I’m traveling and have some family stuff going on. )

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Cameron
  • Chetan Murthy
  • cmorenc
  • david
  • dearmaizie
  • Delk
  • Elizabelle
  • evodevo
  • Fair Economist
  • Feathers
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Glory b
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • L85NJGT
  • Leto
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mike in NC
  • oatler.
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Pennsylvanian
  • prostratedragon
  • randy khan
  • rikyrah
  • sdhays
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • stinger
  • The Dangerman
  • WaterGirl
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    82Comments

    1. 1.

      germy

      The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s conviction after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.

      The previous prosecutor? Bruce Castor aka Trump’s second impeachment defense attorney: pic.twitter.com/IuWrlUc0tF

      — The Recount (@therecount) June 30, 2021

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Leto

      but hasn’t Michael Cohen already pretty much done that?

      All the former federal prosecutors on MSNBC have said the same thing: singularly relying on the word of a former felon convicted for perjury ain’t gonna fly. His testimony is helpful, but you need more than him.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      @Leto: The prosecution is going after others, who accepted benefits from the organization, but didn’t claim them.   Maybe one person will flip.

      hope springs eternal.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JPL

      @germy:  Popehat said that Castor is having a big year.    From fucking up the Cosby case, to acting as trump’s impeachment attorney.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      stinger

      Was coming here to say that the front pagers really stepped up in the past couple of days. Just came back from a funeral, so loss and grief and still on my mind. It has been nice to have a lot of post options.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Feathers

      We need a definition of “innocent until proven guilty” that includes a way for a rape without witnesses to be successfully prosecuted.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Marc Maron said years ago, before Cosby was exposed, that word got back to him that he (Cosby) wouldn’t do Maron’s WTF podcast because of the vulgarity

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      I saw a term on Twitter today: “justice grifter.” I think I’ve blocked or muted most of them, but it’s a handy term for the people who are making a cottage industry of assuring us all that yep, Trump’s goose is cooked for sure this time. I mean, that’s fine if you (still!) really believe it, but a lot of folks are chasing donations and/or clout and using our understandable outrage to do it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Pennsylvanian

      Another rich serial rapist set free. Fuck. You just knew it was coming.

      Time for women to start killing these fuckers at the scene of the crime. If a “gay panic” defense can work because a man is scared enough to kill by another man flirting with him or touching him, why the fucking fuck can’t a woman kill a rapist in “panic”?

      SO, SO ANGRY!!!!!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JoyceH

      I honestly don’t understand why you need other people’s testimony. Seems to me the paperwork ought to be damning enough. If you value a piece of property at one price when applying for a loan secured by that property, and one tenth that amount for tax purposes, that seems pretty cut and dried. Trump’s signature would be on those documents and the value of the property isn’t some picky little detail hidden in a footnote.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Elizabelle

      Finally:  the reason for the PA decision:  ETA:  Source is NY Times:

      In their 79-page opinion, the judges wrote that a “non-prosecution agreement” struck with a previous prosecutor meant that he should not have been charged in the case, and that Mr. Cosby should be discharged. They barred a retrial in the case.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      PS: I also didn’t respond to John’s call for posts the other day, and I had nothing like your excuse, i.e., I’m just fed up with everything being fucked up and bullshit, and I couldn’t think of anything to talk about that wasn’t depressing on a day when the blog needed uplift. So don’t feel bad, M!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Elizabelle

      Bill Cosby’s career is ruined.

      He did serve time in prison, plus the humiliation of a public trial and guilty verdict.

      I just hope he does not succeed in a millions-dollar suit for damages against the State of Pennsylvania.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      L85NJGT

      DeSantis’s office has “made a direct plea” to the former president’s team, calling on it to postpone the Saturday event in Sarasota. One Florida Republican bluntly said Trump and his team need to “read the room.”

      🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
    21. 21.

      The Dangerman

      Making no judgements about Cosby…

      …but, from my limited reading on the overturn, what a monstrous prosecution fuckup (note, IANAL, but have watched a shitload of Law and Order AND stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @JoyceH: The prosecutors need to prove he knew is was dodgy.  Otherwise, he says “I trusted my underlings.  Shame on me for being so trusting.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elizabelle

      Psaki just got a question about Noem deployment of SD NG to the border.  She did not have an answer.  Said she would get back to the reporter.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Elizabelle

      @rikyrah:   Please share the best of what you find.

      Cosby’s rights may very well have been violated.  He is still a [date] rapist, with dozens of credible accusations.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Elizabelle

      Q re the Cosby PA decision:

      Don’t have a direct response. … Biden long an advocate for fighting against violence against women.  No specific comment.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Elizabelle

      @JPL:   And, please God, Breyer announces he will embark on his well-deserved retirement.

      Go Breyer Go!  Ruckus is enjoying retirement.  You can, too.  Scoot!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      cmorenc

      @Feathers

      We need a definition of “innocent until proven guilty” that includes a way for a rape without witnesses to be successfully prosecuted.

      Which is impossible to do in the US because of the Sixth Amendment “right to confront witnesses against [an accused person on trial]”, unless it fits within one of the exceptions to the hearsay rule that Courts have traditionally regarded as 6A-compliant, such as “dying declarations” made by someone while aware of the immediate likelihood of their death. It’s extremely unlikely such a general “rape” exception could pass even basic 6A constitutional muster – see Crawford v Washington: “Dispensing with confrontation because testimony is obviously reliable is akin to dispensing with jury trial because the defendant is obviously guilty.”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Leto

      @prostratedragon: Well I hope that all the other businesses that were found guilty of being fraud schemes (Trumpov University/ Trumpov Foundation) are factored into this intent. Not like he, and his company, don’t have a long history of fraud.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Pennsylvanian

      @Omnes Omnibus: Called for? I’m starting to think it is long overdue.

      That may actually be the only way that women who have been trafficked, raped, beaten, forced into sexual slavery or otherwise abused to get justice.

      Honestly, it feels like the only way women can stop the violence is to START by killing their abusers and rapists, not reporting the crimes against them. WTF good has that done? Then they just wind up having the entire lives raped over and over by the courts and the media and random assholes stalking them with death threats. Dead rapists can’t claim it was consensual or she was asking for it or that her skirt was short enough that it was ok.

      I wish he had been killed by the first woman he raped because it would have saved the ruin of dozens, maybe hundreds, of other lives.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Elizabelle

      Psaki is battling with “Peter” about defunding the police.  Is that the Doocey spawn?  He has a nice voice.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      @JoyceH: Listen to Preet’s podcast from last night.  You have to be able to prove that Trump knew that the shady stuff and he knew it was wrong. For that, you need someone to drop a dime on Trump, and the big money guy at the Trump organization refuses to do that.

      Without that, trump can say he just followed the advice of the money guys and the lawyers, and how was he to know that anything untoward was happening.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @evodevo: I’m limiting my excitement to the prospect that he may have to sell off his money-losing assets to pay off the loans that paid for them, and I’m not betting any money on that. Amazing to me that not only has he had the discipline to keep everything out of writing, but it would seem he managed to beat that into his kids and employees as well

      ETA: Tim O’Brien, who saw trumps books but can’t say what he saw, estimates that trump has $2B in assets and $1B in debt. Most of the golf courses, I believe, especially Doral and the properties in Ireland and Scotland, lose money.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      randy khan

      The Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision was always a risk for this prosecution.  And, yes, it’s all on the old prosecutor, who entered into the agreement for no good reason other than that I guess he believed Cosby instead of the woman Cosby raped.

      Obviously there isn’t justice here, but at least we did have the trial and 12 jurors who looked at the evidence and found Cosby guilty.  The conviction may disappear from the official records, but it won’t disappear from memory.  I give the current prosecutor a lot of credit for making the decision to press forward and make that possible.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Cameron

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I agree – I think a judgement against his company is about the best we can hope for.  That wouldn’t be insignificant, but certainly not as satisfying as being able to compare the color of his hair with the color of his jumpsuit.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Elizabelle

      Q re whether White House has any preparations for a potential Breyer retirement.

      Psaki says the retirement situation is entirely up to Breyer, and reiterated that Biden has promised to nominate an African American woman to the Court, which would be a historic event.

      Elizabelle translation:  Get your butt out of the way of history, Breyer!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      sdhays

      @Leto: I’m getting the feeling that, once again, the bar for establishing legal liability at the level Dump has been engaging in is a lot higher than the laws that bind the rest of us. This is my shocked face.

      White collar crimes aren’t really crimes, are they? //

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Betty Cracker

      @L85NJGT: DeSantis is walking on eggshells, but I think there’s a better than even chance Trump goes after him at some point since he (Trump — well, both, but this time I mean Trump) is such a narcissistic nut. Losing that recent straw poll to DeSantis had to hurt. Trump is yesterday’s news, and that’s painful for an egotistical baby. He’ll lash out.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Glory b

      Hey, I’m a Pennsylvania lawyer. Cosby had a civil trial and was taking the 5th amendment. The former prosecutor entered into the non prosecution agreement to force him to testify in the civil trial. Then the next prosecutor used that testimony against him in the criminal trial. The Supreme Court said that a prosecutor can’t make a deal, have the defendant rely on it to his detriment, only to have the next prosecutor use it against him. I understand that the prosecutor used his statements in the civil trial against him in the criminal trial, even though he made them because he no longer had the ability to plead the 5th.

      Somebody on Popehat’s Twitter page said it’s a good decision for a bad guy. That’s probably right.

      Supposedly,  the former prosecutor didn’t think they’d win the criminal case, and a civil judgment was the best that could be hoped for.

      If it helps, he had already done the minimum, he’d been in 3 years, the sentence was 3 to 10.

      We have a good, majority Dem, liberal Supreme Court here.

       

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Elizabelle

      WRT tomorrow’s possible charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Org:  do not forget.  This is the first of many, many cases in preparation.  It does seem like relatively small potatoes.  Being a (naive) optimist, I think other investigators will find plenty to prosecute.  And they are just getting started.

      Aren’t we getting a scad of new IRS employees to get the moneybags to pony up their share?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      sdhays

      @Elizabelle: I’ll just take this opportunity mention that it’s shitty that Supreme Court Justices get to decide who appoints their successor (unless they die). I appreciate that it makes sense to keep SC Justices “above the fray” with long terms outside the normal electoral cycle, but they should be further removed from the fray by not having any power over who their replacement is.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Glory b: FWIW that sounds about right.  It doesn’t make it less upsetting for people, but it was probably the right legal result.  Ernesto Miranda was not a good guy either.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Delk

      Can we at least get trump’s name off of the Chicago building? It really blows that when I leave my shrink’s office, feeling good and unburdened, and that’s the first thing I see.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Elizabelle

      @sdhays:   Agreed.  I would like to see term limits on the Supremes. Long terms, 18 years seems like a good long run.  20 even. But no more demographic bingo or — worse — tiptoeing around a demented “justice.”

      I like the idea of rolling replacements.  And of expanding the court.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      sdhays

      @Delk: While I’m not holding my breath on criminal charges for Dump, I am very curious what happens when his huge loans start to become due. There’s no credible evidence that he can cover his debt, and his line of credit seems finally be running out now that he’s no longer Preznit.

      Hopefully the banks will start seizing his buildings and try to rehabilitate them with less offensive names. Like “Satan’s Palace” or “Fuck Ye, All Who Live Here”.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Mike in NC

      Isn’t Cosby moving to Florida? Seems to be a favorite hunting ground for other sexual predators like Trump and Gaetz.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      germy

      @sdhays:

      Trump is an aggressive fundraiser.  He still has lots of fans who are happy to break their piggy banks to donate some cash.

      I’m not sure if that’s enough $ to settle his debts, but I believe he still has income.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      geg6

      From what I’ve read so far, the Cosby case was overturned on a technicality and the SCOPA did not address his guilt or innocence. He could be re-tried.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      sdhays

      Via Atrios, here’s a Twitter thread that argues that the verdict is shit:

      2. PA has a very specific process for being granted immunity from prosecution. AND IT CANNOT BE GRANTED BY A PROSECUTOR. Rather, a prosecutor has to ask a court to grant immunity IN COSBY’S CASE THE PROSECUTOR NEVER ASKED

      3. So we are basically going off of the former prosecutor’s (and Cosby’s) word that such an agreement existed. The record is shaky, but IT DOESN’T MATTER. The prosecutor has no power to immunize Cosby unilaterally

      4. The PA Supreme Court, obviously, knows the law about how people can get immunity in Pennsylvania But they claim that, regardless of the letter of the law, FUNDAMENTAL FAIRNESS requires them to enforce the “agreement” between Cosby and Castor

      5. This, to put it mildly, is BS. Cosby had the best lawyers money could buy. Cosby would not be tricked into thinking he had immunity when he did not have immunity. His lawyers were too good for that. Cosby knew exactly what he was doing and he knew he didn’t have immunity.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Fair Economist

      I’m with mistermix on the charges vs. Trump’s organizations: Show Me the Money. Tired of the tease. I’ll read about the actual charges if and when they get filed.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      JoyceH

      @germy: ​
       

      Trump is an aggressive fundraiser. He still has lots of fans who are happy to break their piggy banks to donate some cash.

      I’m not sure if that’s enough $ to settle his debts, but I believe he still has income.

      Income, yeah, but I think he also has pretty enormous expenses. Whether or not he’s a real billionaire, he lives like one. And those rallies must be incredible money hogs. I don’t think he charges for attendance because he wants the big crowds for his ego and his continued political clout, but even if he did, he couldn’t charge enough to cover the cost of putting them on.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Pennsylvanian

      @Glory b:This feels like the tip of the downward spiral where everyone should just be happy with the measly crumbs of justice that you get once in a blue moon, when what we all deserve is so much better. I’ll leave it there.

      I hope Cosby lives a miserable rest of his life and is shunned by the world, but we all know he’ll probably get a talk show or something and turn into a worshipped men’s rights activist. That sounds about par for the course.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      dearmaizie

      Lurker here. This topic is so profoundly infuriating to me, I have to come out from behind the tree and comment. Someone on Twitter this morning said this was another Cy Vance let-trump-off-the-hook move by running out the clock until his retirement, then dropping the whole case. Much like he did against Ivanka and DJTJ. I think this might be true. Trump’s never gonna see the inside of a jail cell after everything he did to this democracy and the people who own it, not to mention the 600K dead ones. Do you know how depressing that is?

      Reply
    72. 72.

      sdhays

      @JoyceH: I may not expect to ever see him in an orange jumpsuit, but I still hold out a flickering hope to see him forced to sell or lose his plane and most of his properties.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      JoyceH

      @Pennsylvanian:

      we all know he’ll probably get a talk show or something and turn into a worshipped men’s rights activist. That sounds about par for the course.

      Like OJ did? Come on, Cosby is a ruined man. And I suspect his multitude of victims will sue him if they aren’t already. Yeah, the court ruling sucked, but he’s never going to sell another pudding pop again.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      JoyceH

      @sdhays: ​
       

      I may not expect to ever see him in an orange jumpsuit, but I still hold out a flickering hope to see him forced to sell or lose his plane and most of his properties.

      That could easily happen. Well, probably not the plane, which I think is sitting in pieces in an airport, but all or most of his properties are money-losers, and nobody is going to go into business with him ever again. His ‘brand’ is toxic and so is his credit. However much he ‘owns’, he doesn’t have the liquid assets to cover the loans that are coming due in the next year or so.

      I have always thought that Trump pre-presidency lived off the loans from projects in development, because once the project was developed and in operation, it just turned into a money suck. But to maintain that lifestyle, you have to have a constant churn of new projects being developed and new loans coming in for those projects.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Prosecutors are not done with Weisselberg. They may have enough documentary evidence to indict him on multiple counts, and Weisselberg can consider cooperation right up until his trial. We will see if Weisselberg is made of the same stuff as Roger Stone. And even Stone, who is somewhat of a freak, could anticipate a pardon when he lied to and stoneealled Muellar’s team. I don’t think Weisselberg can count on one here.

      In his life as a career criminal, trump seems to have learned to use a very few trusted henchmen, and not to leave a paper trail. But there still may be people besides Weisselberg who can deliver the goods to prosecutors, and there are probably documents that incriminate trump organization members up to at least Weisselberg’s level. That Manhattan grand jury was empaneled for a term of several months, and the indictments anticipated for this week may only be a beginning.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.