Craven Idiocy Open Thread: GOP WannaBes Rush the (2024) Border

Craven Idiocy Open Thread: GOP WannaBes Rush the (2024) Border

The governors asked for it – literally!

The auto scrap billionaire who is funding South Dakota’s deployment of national guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border told TPM in an interview that he was making the contribution because “this President would rather help other countries than help America.”

“I fought in Vietnam and a lot of my buddies died over there,” Willis Johnson told TPM in a Tuesday phone conversation. “And now we’ve got people saying we can’t even protect our own borders.”…

“God gave America to us and God can take it away,” Johnson added. “If our people don’t protect it, then I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Johnson is the founder of Copart, an auto salvage empire that he has reportedly built since returning from military service in the Vietnam War.

Neither Johnson nor Fury would tell TPM what amount of money had been contributed to finance the deployment, though both said that the deployment would last between 30 and 60 days. Johnson told TPM that he had reached out to Noem about financing the deployment because Noem “stood up for America.”…

He went on to claim that COVID-19 restrictions weren’t being applied evenly to illegal immigrants.

“Everybody is tied down from COVID-19 but they let them come over with no shots, no nothing, no coverings over their face,” Johnson said. “They ship them out to all the states, like I’m in Tennessee, they ship them out to Tennessee and they don’t ask the governor.”

“They just spread ’em everywhere and they don’t care about COVID-19,” he added…

So far, Florida, Nebraska, and Iowa have pledged to send law enforcement to Texas and Arizona…

Bing-bing-bing…

Actually conservative conservative speaks truth:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    2. 2.

      Jay C

      Anybody with military/NG experience know how Gov. Noem’s mercenary deployment is going to actually be handled? Are those 50 lucky Guardsmen going to volunteers? Picked at random? The next 50 lucky souls reporting for their Guard weekend?

      And WTF are 50 NG actually going to be doing in Texas, anyway? Buffing up the Trump Wall…?

       

      ADD: and, as WaterGirl remarks in #1: ARE there any legal constraints on how State NG can be deployed? I know the Guard (from various states) often get turned out for help in “emergencies” (like natural disasters) across state lines: but for political stunts???

    4. 4.

      MazeDancer

      Isn’t every GOP Gov sending privately financed National Guard troops “to the border” just the beginning of amassing a military force for the next coup?

    5. 5.

      Torrey

      Reposting this from the tail end of an earlier thread. Beau of the Fifth Column has opinions on this subject. His focus is on the trust implied when someone signs up for the National Guard and the (reasonable) expectations about what kind of service they’ll be used for.

    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @WaterGirl: I am not a lawyer (should I make that part of my nym?) and neither is Tom Nichols, but apparently it’s legal

      Tom Nichols @RadioFreeTom 11h
      Guys, if a governor wants to exercise lawful authority to assist the governor of another state by deploying the Guard, she can. A guy saying “I’m making a contribution to the state for what that would cost” does not change anything. Even if it’s horrendous and corrupt.

      the fact that he’s a junk yard billionaire is just too on the nose

    8. 8.

      Baud

      I would like to see veterans push back against the junkyard guy for invoking their service to justify his actions.

    14. 14.

      dr. bloor

      I’m ready to go anywhere Soros sends me.  Been a while since he’s sent me a check for all those protest marches I was in.

    15. 15.

      ian

      Torrey at #5’s link brings up a extremely valid point, if any of these goofballs was CiC, why wouldn’t they deploy the US military in the same way?  Send troops overseas and into combat for political posture and political gain.  Wage war to distract from scandal.  This little instance seems harmless, but is indicative of a willingness to disrupt the lives of guard members for no valid reason.  Seems reasonable to assume they would have no qualms using the full structure of the US military for the same petty reasons.

    17. 17.

      Spanky

      I think Texas – and Texans – should be mocked for not being able to defend themselves. Loudly and publicly. They’ll like that a lot.

    20. 20.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      @Baud: do you want swift boat veterans for truthiness to make a powerful comeback?

      because this is how that happens.

    21. 21.

      Amir Khalid

      I haz a mystified: how does a governor have authority to deploy the state National Guard to another state?

    22. 22.

      Baud

      One solace is that Noem probably lie to the guy about how much this costs to make him fork over extra dough.

    27. 27.

      Almost Retired

      She really is vile, and I hope her Presidential aspirations are like an empty husk of an ear of corn used to decorate the Corn Palace (I had to kind of strain for a South Dakota-specific metaphor).

      She seems to be building her dubious reputation on Trump sycophancy, COVID-denial, and performative right wing red meat stunts like this one.

      This made me research why there are two Dakotas, since it seems to me the one would be sufficient.  Long story short, mutually hostile populations, separate trade and development routes, a dispute over the location of the capital, and undoubtedly a desire by the oligarchs for two additional Senators to support the Republican fetish at the times (tariffs).   It paid off.  And now we’re stuck with two of them.  And Nebraska.  Sigh.

    28. 28.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      @Baud: yes, but they tend to be quiet.

      just compare how john forbes surfboard talked about his vietnam service, or algore, for that matter, vs. how walnuts! mc cain did. neither gore nor kerry wrote a flags of my fathers.

      & now look at dan crenshaw v. jason crow, visavis iraq & afghanistan service.

    29. 29.

      Ruckus

      @MattF:

      Seems like it already is.

      Does anyone know where the money actually ends up? In the state budget, and how does that work? In the governors pocket, isn’t that nice…..

      They send them, what does the governor of the state getting 50 bodies do with them? Do they go for their yearly active week or do they go onto full time? What the hell do those 50 people do, they have to be assigned something, otherwise it’s just expensive posturing that doesn’t do anything for anyone.

      The reality is that the republican governors are grasping at idiot straws and doing completely asinine stunts, because that’s all they have left.

    31. 31.

      Michael Cain

      Re the financing.  Talk is cheap.  It is easy to say, “I will make a contribution to the governor to cover the cost of this Guard deployment.”  In most states it would be almost impossible to actually do that.  State legislatures tend to be paranoid about protecting their power of appropriation in order to control spending.  I really doubt that the SD legislature has authorized the Guard to accept and spend private contributions.

    32. 32.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @MontyTheClipArtMongoose: No, Johnson is using his service the way that the Swift Boaters did.  Pushing back against that is a legitimate thing to do. “We to an oath to the defend the Constitution, not one of fealty to a wannabe fascist dictator who would use us as mercenaries at the beck and call of anyone who writes a check.”

    35. 35.

      MattF

      @Amir Khalid: The governor of a state is the commander of the National Guard in that state— and it’s not unusual for the Guard from one state to be deployed in a different state, e.g., for disaster relief. But what Noem is doing is blatantly political and weirdly mercenary.

    37. 37.

      Elizabelle

      @MattF:   Cruel of me, but I rather hope some disaster befalls South Dakota and its people say:  We could use our National Guard.  Why are they down on the Texas border?

      This is a terrible initiative by Noem; I hope it blows up in her face and that she is not allowed to follow through with it.  Public opinion in the State — why should they pay the overhead costs for a Noem election stunt?

      Am thinking that DeSantis cannot pull this stunt, because hurricane season is upon us AND there are about 150 souls dead under piles of concrete and rubble in Surfside.  While it may be that specialized personnel — and not the National Guard — are better suited for that task, why should the NG be gallivanting off to the Texas border?

      This all strikes me as fundamentally aimed at Biden, too.  It is so damn disrespectful.  As intended.

      Maybe tourists could inform the SD tourism office that they decline to visit a state behaving in this manner??

      Money talks.  As we see with Mr. Salvage Fortune mouth.

    38. 38.

      Ruckus

      @Elizabelle:

      Didn’t know that, do not recall ever seeing it and I’ve been around here for 15 years. I do understand that there may be a few things I’ve missed over that time…..

    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:  Sounds like that may be the only recourse we have.  What a clusterfuck.

      I think someone like George Soros should pay for the national guard from some blue state to work a birthday party for one of his grandchildren in another blue state.  (assuming he has grandkids)

      Let’s see how the anti-democratic Republicans feel about that.

    40. 40.

      Elizabelle

      @Ruckus:   Well, now that you’re RETIRED, you have all the time in the world to go back at look at all the threads (no! don’t).  You will occasionally find a trackback, especially on Cheryl Rofer’s posts (cross-posted with Nuclear Diner).

    41. 41.

      Betty Cracker

      Does it strike everyone else as especially stupid for Noem to disclose the junkyard billionaire funding aspect of the story? Of course all the wingnut governors who are participating in this absurd theater will be asked about cost. But at least DeSantis was canny enough to mumble something about TX paying FL back in kind with guard services the next time a hurricane razes the state or another building collapses. Bringing the mercenary angle into it seems really dumb.

    43. 43.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      What’s to stop some rich factory owner from paying for National Guard troops to break a strike? Or some super star to pay for them to be guards at a concert? Nothing? That’s astounding.

    46. 46.

      Ohio Mom

      I know we like to joke about checks from Soros but one of the things we like about him is that he’d never pull a stunt like this one — there is deep thinking behind what he chooses to support. He’s not a frivolous guy.

      Which is what rankles about Patrick Chovanec’s false equivalency. I can assume he’s trying to speak the Far Right’s language but comments like his just reinforce dumb, counterproductive thinking.

      Did I mention I’m in a grumpy mood today?

