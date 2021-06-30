I thought this was a joke–south dakota is at least 1,000km from the southern border of the u.s.–but it’s not https://t.co/nqFUCpsrp5

Kristi Noem says the deployment of our South Dakota National Guard to Texas “will be paid for by a private donation.” Kristi Noem has turned our military into mercenaries. It is morally wrong to deploy troops for political purposes using private funds.

The governors asked for it – literally!

In response, @GovAbbott and I sent a letter to all US governors requesting law enforcement support along the border in our states. 1/ pic.twitter.com/U0dywS6XBz

The # of illegal border crossings this fiscal year is already the most since 2006. This is a crisis, our law enforcement professionals need help.

The auto scrap billionaire who is funding South Dakota’s deployment of national guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border told TPM in an interview that he was making the contribution because “this President would rather help other countries than help America.”

“I fought in Vietnam and a lot of my buddies died over there,” Willis Johnson told TPM in a Tuesday phone conversation. “And now we’ve got people saying we can’t even protect our own borders.”…

“God gave America to us and God can take it away,” Johnson added. “If our people don’t protect it, then I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Johnson is the founder of Copart, an auto salvage empire that he has reportedly built since returning from military service in the Vietnam War.

Neither Johnson nor Fury would tell TPM what amount of money had been contributed to finance the deployment, though both said that the deployment would last between 30 and 60 days. Johnson told TPM that he had reached out to Noem about financing the deployment because Noem “stood up for America.”…

He went on to claim that COVID-19 restrictions weren’t being applied evenly to illegal immigrants.

“Everybody is tied down from COVID-19 but they let them come over with no shots, no nothing, no coverings over their face,” Johnson said. “They ship them out to all the states, like I’m in Tennessee, they ship them out to Tennessee and they don’t ask the governor.”

“They just spread ’em everywhere and they don’t care about COVID-19,” he added…

So far, Florida, Nebraska, and Iowa have pledged to send law enforcement to Texas and Arizona…