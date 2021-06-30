Spate Of Global Lockdowns As Countries Scramble To Contain Delta Varianthttps://t.co/J4K1Rmu4WD — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) June 29, 2021





The US administered nearly 1.1 million vaccine shots yesterday, bringing the total to 324 million, or 97.7 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose back to 875,000 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/dIRtrx4MCW — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 29, 2021

Public health officials struggle to convince the vaccine hesitant, as variant looms https://t.co/CxEUxZWJhj — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 29, 2021

The US had +10,754 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, raising the total further above 34.5 million. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 12,605 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/QXpER0oKSS — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 29, 2021

=====

India reported +907 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, its lowest figure since April 12, bringing the official death toll to 397,967, thought the real number is suspected to be a great deal higher. The 7-day moving average declined to 1,200 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/hbAQMD0wfY — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 29, 2021

20.3% of people in India have received at least one vaccine shot; 4.3% are now fully vaccinated. In terms of absolute numbers, India now has administered more vaccine shots than the US. pic.twitter.com/YI76CJUcFF — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 29, 2021

N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts https://t.co/ONmIm5v2mF — Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) June 29, 2021

… Kim made the remarks as he presided over an extended politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party on Tuesday, accusing senior officials of neglecting their duties in carrying out measures needed to fight the global pandemic, according to the Korean Central News Agency. “By neglecting important decisions of the party in its national emergency antivirus fight in preparations for a global health crisis, officials in charge have caused a grave incident that poses a huge crisis to the safety of the nation and its people,” the KCNA said. The KCNA did not elaborate on what the grave incident was. North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has enforced tight border controls and other antivirus measures since the beginning to ward off an outbreak on its soil.

Bali reopening to foreign tourists delayed as COVID surges -minister https://t.co/6u3XRSsUMV pic.twitter.com/TYZWG9W2NY — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2021

Thailand’s tourism industry has been devastated by the pandemic: Nowhere more so than Phuket where a plan known as the Phuket sandbox is set to reopen the resort island to fully vaccinated travelers even as virus cases rise elsewhere in the country. https://t.co/lIsRa8pDas — The Associated Press (@AP) June 30, 2021

focusing on vaccination numbers is a good strategy https://t.co/mY5JfQHrRR — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 30, 2021

Australia Covid: Seventh city locks down amid case spread and vaccine chaos https://t.co/t3D8HySwYd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 30, 2021

if the endpoint of your covid policy seems to be something like "we don't need foreigners," your covid policy is borked, I'm sorry — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 30, 2021

Russia reports the highest number of daily deaths from coronavirus since Dec. 24 as the Delta variant sweeps the country.https://t.co/0eFDvM7h9S — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 29, 2021

Russian’s health minister has approved coronavirus booster shots six months after the first vaccination. Russia registered 20,616 cases and 652 deaths — the nation’s highest confirmed daily death toll in the pandemic. https://t.co/CPCe7KsS6D — The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2021

Russia is facing an unfamiliar problem in its vaccination drive: jab shortages. With promises to deliver billions of Sputnik V doses around the world, can domestic production keep pace with rising demand?https://t.co/7IBP5i2s2t — Jake Cordell (@JakeCordell) June 29, 2021

⚡ Germany will ban Russian travelers from entering the country starting Tuesday to prevent the importation of mutated Covid-19 strains, the Germany Embassy in Moscow announced https://t.co/4EYDOpVxjq — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 29, 2021

France likely to have fourth wave of COVID – government adviser https://t.co/hWTuJK8MrD pic.twitter.com/17tuzUU1wY — Reuters (@Reuters) June 30, 2021



Vaxx up before the autumn rush, citizens!

… “I think we will have a fourth wave, but it will be much more moderate than the previous three waves because the level of vaccinations is different compared to before,” Delfraissy told France Info radio. French epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, who also advises the French government on scientific matters, told BFM TV on Wednesday that he expected France’s COVID-19 infection numbers to rise again in September or October. French Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier this week that the COVID Delta variant, whose rapid spread around the world has led some countries to reimpose travel restrictions, now represented around 20% of France’s COVID cases.

Guatemala has asked Russia for a refund over its failure to deliver doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on time, Reuters reported amid widespread reports of shortages across Latin America https://t.co/m59mkHaR9U — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 30, 2021

Covid-19 caused a significant decline in life expectancy in Brazil https://t.co/FLpYq0G9mm — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 30, 2021

=====

An analysis of 58 studies finds that male sex and obesity are not associated with Covid ICU mortality, but many other factors are https://t.co/gVLM9rAu2h via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 30, 2021

… Patients with COVID-19 in ICU were 40% more likely to die with a history of smoking, 54% more likely with high blood pressure, 41% more likely with diabetes, 75% more likely with respiratory disease, around twice as likely with cardiovascular disease or cancer, and 2.4 times more likely to die with kidney disease, than patients without these risk factors. Other factors associated with an increased risk of death were the severity of organ failure, needing mechanical ventilation (by 2.5 times compared to non-ventilated ICU patients), and also elevated white blood cell counts and other markers of inflammation. Analysing the reasons for the associations, the authors say age may effectively represent frailty in COVID-19 patients which impacts on a person’s physiological reserve to overcome a critical illness. The risk factors of hypertension, smoking and respiratory disease may be linked by their association with angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) receptors in the body, as seen by the increased expression of ACE-2 receptors amongst smokers and patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The association between hypertension and cardiovascular disease and increased mortality may be linked to the risk of cardiac injury associated with the systemic inflammatory response to COVID-19 infection…

Where are the anti-vaxxers? The Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation has developed a visualization tool in collaboration w/ @TheCOVIDCollab. It shows data on vaccine hesitancy for the entire United States. #DataViz #VaccineHesitancy @IHME_UW pic.twitter.com/YJPJnoRgmK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 29, 2021

=====

US counties w/ state prisons had 11% more 1st-wave Covid cases than counties w/out penitentiaries. Many cases were likely due to spread w/in prisons. It's estimated that 95k cases & ~3.3k deaths in the US were due to spillover from prisons into communities https://t.co/lKo5zXRUKS — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 29, 2021

In 4 of these 5 states there has been a notable increase in hospitalizations over the past 2 weeks. Nevada's case rate has climbed 93% in that time frame.

The absolute numbers are low, but this is an early indicator for vulnerable places that combine high Delta +low vaccination % pic.twitter.com/EJHoJzG9BJ — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 29, 2021