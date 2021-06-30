Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, June 29-30

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, June 29-30

=====

Kim made the remarks as he presided over an extended politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party on Tuesday, accusing senior officials of neglecting their duties in carrying out measures needed to fight the global pandemic, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

“By neglecting important decisions of the party in its national emergency antivirus fight in preparations for a global health crisis, officials in charge have caused a grave incident that poses a huge crisis to the safety of the nation and its people,” the KCNA said.

The KCNA did not elaborate on what the grave incident was.

North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has enforced tight border controls and other antivirus measures since the beginning to ward off an outbreak on its soil.


Vaxx up before the autumn rush, citizens!

… “I think we will have a fourth wave, but it will be much more moderate than the previous three waves because the level of vaccinations is different compared to before,” Delfraissy told France Info radio.

French epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, who also advises the French government on scientific matters, told BFM TV on Wednesday that he expected France’s COVID-19 infection numbers to rise again in September or October.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier this week that the COVID Delta variant, whose rapid spread around the world has led some countries to reimpose travel restrictions, now represented around 20% of France’s COVID cases.

=====

Patients with COVID-19 in ICU were 40% more likely to die with a history of smoking, 54% more likely with high blood pressure, 41% more likely with diabetes, 75% more likely with respiratory disease, around twice as likely with cardiovascular disease or cancer, and 2.4 times more likely to die with kidney disease, than patients without these risk factors. Other factors associated with an increased risk of death were the severity of organ failure, needing mechanical ventilation (by 2.5 times compared to non-ventilated ICU patients), and also elevated white blood cell counts and other markers of inflammation.

Analysing the reasons for the associations, the authors say age may effectively represent frailty in COVID-19 patients which impacts on a person’s physiological reserve to overcome a critical illness. The risk factors of hypertension, smoking and respiratory disease may be linked by their association with angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) receptors in the body, as seen by the increased expression of ACE-2 receptors amongst smokers and patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The association between hypertension and cardiovascular disease and increased mortality may be linked to the risk of cardiac injury associated with the systemic inflammatory response to COVID-19 infection…

=====

  • Cermet
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • NeenerNeener
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Steeplejack
  • YY_Sima Qian

    7 Comments

    1.

      NeenerNeener

      It looks like my neck of the woods is only doing weekly case reporting now, instead of daily.
      I’m hoping we don’t need to go back to daily case counts.

    2.

      Cermet

      Really good news that India is finally getting its vaccination rates up to speed; however, the real challenge will be vaccinating the vast rural and medically under served segment of that population. So Covid will continue to be a serious issue till that population (the majority of India’s pop) gets vaccinated. Also, while Russian vaccine shortage isn’t good for them or other countries needing vaccine, conversely, it is good that so many Russians want shots that there is now a run on shots.

      The US really MUST get more vaccine to South America – this should be priority #1 even if one just views the self interest aspect.

      The Delta variant will certainly bite a lot of the stupid US people in their collective ass’s. The tragic aspect is the innocent that will suffer thanks to ass wipe rump and his enablers that have created the majority of this mess.

    3.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      On the tweets about Australia, I’ve been watching the devolution of a society into a xenophobic, authoritarian police state via its media, comments and reports of destroyed tourist industry. Looks like there’s roughly 70-75 percent of the populace that’s content to never see a foreign person from any destination ever again, don’t care about the notion that ScottyfromMarketing has no plan or goal for reopening with the world and are perfectly happy to accept prohibitions on public gatherings, commerce and even local movement for normal activities of daily living in order to achieve this goal. Can’t leave the country, can’t leave your state, can’t go more than a few kilometers from your home, can’t have gatherings, can’t work, etc.

      The people who have invested in resort properties, tour vending and the like (as well as those skilled, wonderful and welcoming people who work in those fields there) have taken notice and are shifting away from notions of resuming those activities in the indefinite future. Fact is, the travel industry and people with heavy money to spend have noticed it too, and are looking elsewhere to spend money in 2022 and beyond.  Don’t know what they’ll do there about the massive losses; some will quit the country altogether if they can.

    5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 6/29 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province did not report any new domestic confirmed cases.

      • Foshan did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Dongguan did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential building & a college campus remain at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 6/29, China reported 9 new imported confirmed cases, 9 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, via land border crossings
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all Mainland Chinese residents returning from Taiwan
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 2 confirmed cases, both coming from Indonesia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Cameroon (via Nairobi); 1 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese nationals returning from Qatar (via Muscat)
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese  each returning from Indonesia, the UAE & Guinea (via Paris CdG), all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Zimbabwe, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 13 confirmed cases recovered, 21 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 1,863 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 455 active confirmed cases in the country (393 imported), 11 in serious condition (10 imported), 481 asymptomatic cases (469 imported), no suspect cases. 15,044 traced contacts are currently  under quarantine.

      As of 6/29, 1,225.734M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 19.02M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 6/30, Hong Kong reported 2 new positive cases, both imported (from the UK, Namibia & Indonesia). As of 6/29, 1.4565M individuals have received both shots of vaccines in the city, & 2.2123M individuals have taken the 1st shot.

    6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      Until vaccination rates are high enough, elimination strategy makes sense, as Australia has demonstrated several times before. After containing COVID-19 for 1.5 years of the pandemic, it would be tragic to suffer a wave right before mass vaccination campaign. (See Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, etc.) In any case, NPI measures are decided by state governments, not federal government, correct?

      What is very puzzling is why has Australia’s vaccination been slow? Along with Taiwan, Australia is a wealthy country, w/ plenty of funds to purchase vaccines.

    7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Nevada and Arkansas #s are both climbing faster than Misery’s but they’ve got a long ways to go before they catch up with us. Nyah nah na nyah nah…..

