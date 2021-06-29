Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Too Hot!

It’s only just over 100 degrees here north of Boston (80 degrees in our insufficiently air-conditioned house), and I am amazed that you Upper Left Coasters haven’t all puddled into incoherence yet…

And a warning, just in case:

    4. 4.

      SFAW

      But Jim Inhofe brought a snowball into the Chamber on July 4th, so no global “warming,” libtard! Q, E, and touchdown, liberal snowflakes!
      If I ever invent a time machine, I’m going to go back and “explain” to the genocidal Party of Traitors members (which is all of them) how their obstruction has helped destroy the planet. [Said explanations will include, I hope, lots of 16-ton weights.]

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I blogged yesterday about working with a bunch of 6th graders on how to turn an idea into a story.

      Also yesterday, I went to a dermatologist about a mole that had started growing on my left breast. She took one look at it and said “For sure we’ll want to biopsy that one.” She shaved it off and sent it out. The whole thing was completely painless, even the numbing injection. So now I have directions for “wound care.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Al Z.

      I’m overwhelmed this morning. My middle daughter’s 18th Birthday today – no party – just the oath ceremony at West Point. I couldn’t be more proud but this is going to be a long 6 weeks.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      newsbusters gimbus really upset that Psaki points out that every Republican voted against additional police funding. Gimbus cleanup on aisle 9!

      Chis Wallace (yes, that Cris Wallace) did the same to Indiana’s Jim Banks the other day

      “Let me push back on that a little bit,” Wallace said. “Because [this week] the president said that the central part in his anti-crime package is the $350bn in the American Rescue Plan, the Covid relief plan that was passed.”

      Covid relief passed through Congress in March, under rules that meant it did not require Republican votes. It did not get a single one.

      Asked if that meant it was “you and the Republicans who are defunding the police”, Banks dodged the question.

      Wallace said: “No, no, sir, respectfully – wait, sir, respectfully … I’m asking you, there’s $350bn in this package the president says can be used for policing …

      “Congressman Banks, let me finish, and I promise I will give you a chance to answer. The president is saying cities and states can use this money to hire more police officers, invest in new technologies and develop summer job training and recreation programs for young people. Respectfully, I’ve heard your point about the last year, but you and every other Republican voted against this $350bn.”

      Turning a blind eye to Wallace’s question, Banks said: “If we turn a blind eye to law and order, and a blind eye to riots that occurred in cities last summer, and we take police officers off the street, we’re inevitably going to see crime rise.”

      Wallace asked if Banks could support any gun control legislation. Banks said that if Biden was “serious about reducing violent crime in America”, he should “admonish the radical voices in the Democrat [sic] party that have stigmatised police officers and law enforcement”..

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      Good run down of the new laws banning whole areas of study and discussion and reading in public schools, with the actual statutory language.

      For instance, it is currently illegal in the state of Tennessee for teachers to include any material in the classroom that promotes “division between, or resentment of, a race, sex, religion, creed, nonviolent political affiliation, social class, or class of people.” How is a civics teacher supposed to operate within those limits? Can she have her students watch a modern presidential debate? Evaluate a partisan campaign ad? Engage with virtually any polemical work of journalism or political philosophy? I don’t see how.
      Similar bills recently became law in Oklahoma and Texas. Both prohibit K-12 public school teachers from requiring or “mak[ing] part of a course” one of the proscribed concepts. Not “promoting” or “teaching as true” or “compelling students to affirm.” Just “make part of a course.”

      Kudos to Arizona for putting in a hefty fine for prohibited speech. Arizona has the lowest median pay for teachers in the country so of course they’re docking teachers 5k for each discussion offense.

      And these are just the ones that are already law. Similar bills are under consideration in Kentucky, Arizona, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Arizona’s bill is especially perverse, threatening to levy a $5,000 fine on any teacher who fails to “discuss controversial issues of public policy or social affairs…from diverse and contending perspectives without giving deference to any one perspective.” Language this vague, paired with fines this steep, will have a predictable consequence: self-censorship.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mali muso

      Gonna be a warm one today. Was updating husband on the Miami condo collapse last night and we were both marveling at how because rich people can’t bear the thought of being denied more riches (vis a vis the oil industry) climate change is going to destroy us all. Thanks guys!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      Seeking jackaltariat wisdom.

      Friend (honestly) asked me for info/opinion on something about which I know next to zilch. Wants to include an original equipment factory installed tonneau cover on a truck contemplating purchasing for light business use and is vacillating back and forth between hard tri-fold or hard roll-up (OEM for the latter comes with aluminum ribbing and a gear-on-rails rather than Velcro system). Price on both is identical.

      Any thoughts on or experience with pros and cons re: one or the other type appreciated. Again, not in my wheelhouse, however keeping in mind neither is 100% waterproof (nor expected to be), gut says the trifold will be a skootch more effective at keeping out rain.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      @Baud: I’m sensing a slogan. “Baud! 20XX!  Cancelling those who cancel to cancel cancel culture.”

      Might need two bumper stickers.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I’m not amazed it boomeranged. I thought it was inevitable it would because it was so poorly thought out and undefined. I’m amazed at how quickly it boomeranged. Boom! Right back at ’em.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Al Z.

      @Dorothy A. Winsor,  @OzarkHillbilly,  @MomSense,  @Baud:

      Thanks! Very worried about basic training in this heat. And unfortunately no contact for 6 weeks except maybe for one 5 minute call (or if she has a chance to write – yeah that’ll happen).

      I will add that recent comments by leadership (Milley) has made me breath a little more easy that her more progressive views will be respected.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Al Z.:

      My time at USAFA was pre-email. Just keep sending her supportive cards and letters, let her know you’re rooting for her and that she can do it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      germy

      How many people are going to die of heat exposure in the PNW while the great grandchildren of Standard Oil executives never have to work in their lives?— Dwight Rhinosoros (@rhinosoros) June 27, 2021

      Love the democracy season where a cohort of Federalist Society-anointed Ivy League lawyers tell us what rights we can have.— Dwight Rhinosoros (@rhinosoros) June 28, 2021

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Skepticat

      It’s cooler here in The Bahamas than at my island home in Maine? Thanks to a bout of sewer gas poisoning, which I may have been lucky to survive, I’m headed back to the States this weekend. Usually I head back to escape the heat during hurricane season, but that seems to be flipped. However, this trip is well timed because we’re in the forecast cone of something brewing. I’m too old for this.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MomSense

      @Kay:

      I think what all this demonstrates is that the  Republicans know how weak their argument is when it comes to systemic racism and our history.  They cannot compete so they are prohibiting discussion and levying fines to bolster their ridiculous laws.  They cannot compete.  They cannot win fairly.  They are telling everyone how inferior they are.

      Reply

