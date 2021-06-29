newsbusters gimbus really upset that Psaki points out that every Republican voted against additional police funding. Gimbus cleanup on aisle 9! https://t.co/7whxlhk5xE — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 28, 2021





It’s only just over 100 degrees here north of Boston (80 degrees in our insufficiently air-conditioned house), and I am amazed that you Upper Left Coasters haven’t all puddled into incoherence yet…

I've been guilty of plenty of East Coast bias in the 15+ years I've lived here, so I'm not one to talk. But if DC or NYC were dealing with a temperature spike equivalent to what the Pacific Northwest is experiencing, it is almost literally all you'd be hearing about right now. — Stephen Thompson (@idislikestephen) June 27, 2021

Putting the Pacific Northwest heatwave in perspective— Portland, Oregon will be hotter than about 99.8% of Earth as it smashes its all-time temp record on Sunday ?? The only places (?) expected to be hotter: Africa's Sahara Desert, Persian Gulf, California's deserts ?? pic.twitter.com/ADIBN88ZWv — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) June 26, 2021

Canada sets record temperature of over 114 degrees amid heat wave, forecasts of even hotter weather https://t.co/mBg4pUQhmy — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 28, 2021

Why's it so hot in the Pacific Northwest? Meteorologists say a "heat dome," a strong ridge of high pressure, is causing the scorching temperatures more associated with Arizona than Oregon or Washington. https://t.co/lKxyLKf2Ff — The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2021

People in Sharjah are participating in ice bath therapy in the UAE desert to beat the summer heat. The practice is also believed to increase immunity and inner strength while helping with muscle recovery https://t.co/t5qrSrA6os pic.twitter.com/JBZ9etpsaB — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2021

And a warning, just in case: