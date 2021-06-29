Kevin McCarthy on the House floor saying he supports removing confederate statues from the Capitol but “All of the statues being removed by this bill are statues of Democrats”

it is absolutely astonishing how these fash keep showing up embedded in the republican party. the world’s unluckiest political organization. https://t.co/kCKyVJ8ZAr

Too many older white people think that if they can't define America like they want, then they don't want America

And not just the ‘older’ white people…

NOBODY tells Paul Gosar not to cavort with white nationalists. https://t.co/KFAXhQYpHa



(‘David Duke without the Baggage’ was Scalise’s own self-description.)

Nick Fuentes is an open admirer of fascism and Republicans will do nothing to punish Paul Gosar over this collaboration.

I feel like despite the chatter about how bad the GOP has gotten we haven’t processed what a radical transformation this is for America. https://t.co/nCjt1B7ZV7

— Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) June 29, 2021