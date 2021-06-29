Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What fresh hell is this?

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Shocking, but not surprising

Verified, but limited!

Nevertheless, she persisted.

We still have time to mess this up!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

This blog will pay for itself.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Elect A Bunch of Clowns, Expect A (Fascist) Circus…

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Elect A Bunch of Clowns, Expect A (Fascist) Circus…

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

And not just the ‘older’ white people…


(‘David Duke without the Baggage’ was Scalise’s own self-description.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • dr. bloor

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      dr. bloor

      I see McCarthy has been taking American history seminars from D’ouche D’Souza.

      Also, too, I am endlessly amused by non-Aryans like Fuentes who march on not realizing that they will quite literally be victims of their own successes if they get what they think they want.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.