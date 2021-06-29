Kevin McCarthy on the House floor saying he supports removing confederate statues from the Capitol but “All of the statues being removed by this bill are statues of Democrats”
— Elise Foley (@elisefoley) June 29, 2021
it is absolutely astonishing how these fash keep showing up embedded in the republican party. the world’s unluckiest political organization. https://t.co/kCKyVJ8ZAr
— World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 29, 2021
Too many older white people think that if they can't define America like they want, then they don't want America
— Thomas E. Ricks (@tomricks1) June 27, 2021
And not just the ‘older’ white people…
NOBODY tells Paul Gosar not to cavort with white nationalists. https://t.co/KFAXhQYpHa
— SuspendedHat (@Popehat) June 29, 2021
"David Duke without the Baggage" https://t.co/5MGolsNQkK
— zeddy (@Zeddary) June 29, 2021
(‘David Duke without the Baggage’ was Scalise’s own self-description.)
Nick Fuentes is an open admirer of fascism and Republicans will do nothing to punish Paul Gosar over this collaboration.
I feel like despite the chatter about how bad the GOP has gotten we haven’t processed what a radical transformation this is for America. https://t.co/nCjt1B7ZV7
— Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) June 29, 2021
