We’re doing okay here. I took Scout out for her first ice cream yesterday. She enjoyed it. We are just back from a very long walk to try and expend some of that Scout energy.

Thank you all for your kind words to both John and me. I read every comment, a little at a time, because your kindness was both overwhelming and healing. Shared grief is always easier to bear. I am sorry I had to hit you with Bixby on the same day John had to let go of Rosie. I knew it would be gut-punch (reading about Rosie when I returned from the pet crematory was devastating). I almost didn’t post, but couldn’t face telling you later this week and doing the deep grief-thing all over again.

I will do my best to get you some happy ducks later this week, so we can all take a deep breath and laugh a little at their antics. Maybe I’ll be able to catch morning duck-zoomies on video.

This is an open thread to discuss whatever…I haven’t watched the news since last week, so I’m sure there’s something going on, LOL. Anyone have fun 4th plans? Do you need any cookout recipes? I can probably come up with some… 😏