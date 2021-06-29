Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

This really is a full service blog.

This blog will pay for itself.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Just a few bad apples.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

What fresh hell is this?

The revolution will be supervised.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: A Little Scout

Open Thread: A Little Scout

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: 

A Little Scout

We’re doing okay here. I took Scout out for her first ice cream yesterday. She enjoyed it. We are just back from a very long walk to try and expend some of that Scout energy.

Thank you all for your kind words to both John and me.  I read every comment, a little at a time, because your kindness was both overwhelming and healing. Shared grief is always easier to bear. I am sorry I had to hit you with Bixby on the same day John had to let go of Rosie. I knew it would be gut-punch (reading about Rosie when I returned from the pet crematory was devastating). I almost didn’t post, but couldn’t face telling you later this week and doing the deep grief-thing all over again.

I will do my best to get you some happy ducks later this week, so we can all take a deep breath and laugh a little at their antics. Maybe I’ll be able to catch morning duck-zoomies on video.

This is an open thread to discuss whatever…I haven’t watched the news since last week, so I’m sure there’s something going on, LOL. Anyone have fun 4th plans? Do you need any cookout recipes? I can probably come up with some… 😏

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Argiope
  • Baquist
  • cope
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • ET
  • Jay
  • Leto
  • Lyrebird
  • Nicole
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • rikyrah
  • Scamp Dog
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • Tenar Arha
  • TomatoQueen
  • Zeecube
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    4. 4.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Love love love Scout. Hugs to you both.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tenar Arha

      Scout is adorable eating ice cream. Virtual hugs to you both.

      (Was so sorry to hear about Bixby yesterday. I was incommunicado for long enough yesterday I missed you posts until late last night. My condolences).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scamp Dog

      Sad and shocked to get the news about Rosie and Bixby yesterday! Meeca is starting to show her age now, but I made a vet appointment to figure out how to manage the situation.

      Love to all!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cope

      My wife is currently making the easiest recipe. A melted stick of butter, a tablespoon of Italian Seasoning and a half teaspoon of salt to start. Dunk some Saltines in the mix and toast in a 275 oven for 15-20 minutes. It’s her go to recipe for someone with a sick tummy and her sister is sadly suffering therefrom.

      Sorry about your dog. I have been a dog person from about the age of ten and that is some six decades ago. I have been through iterations of the end of life situations with beloved pets too many times to count and yet, what did we do last December?  Take in a terrier mix shelter puppy.  Continue to take solace in your other critters as you are so clearly doing.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Scout is beautiful. I love her markings (is that called “brindling”?) and I love that the perspective of that photo makes it look as though her head is about 20x bigger than your foot :-)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lyrebird

      Hello Tamara,

      I came to both of those threads way too late, so if you’re up for more condolences, here are mine! If you’re not, skip on down!

      Thank you for sharing so many of your great moments with Bixby through your photos and stories. What a fine pup. When I was little, I was terrified of most dogs, especially small nippy ones, but got on great with Great Danes! So good that you had your time with Bixby, and so good for him that he had you.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jay

      I am sorry that I didn’t comment to you or John, both posts just left me gutted.

      Just so much loss the past 2 years.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Argiope

      I’m so sorry about Bixby, TaMara.  And as for getting the grief over with, yes, thanks for ripping the whole bandaid off at once.  Much better that way, even though it’s a tough week for the blog.  I’m so glad you have Scout and the ducks and that John has the remaining ColePets to tend to–you can fall apart for just the right amount of time, and then get busy hanging with the rest. Caring for the survivors can keep us going in times of huge loss. Yay for ice cream and for Scout!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      All the dogs need all the ice cream.

      We love them, and all our pets so much, and we need to remember that their most of their little lives are too short, and that we have to see they have happy days, every single day they can. Dogs are so appreciative — most of them — of attention, of walks, and treats, and just being around us.

      I am seeing more dogs carted around in strollers these days. Happy little faces, and probably feeble little legs.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      TomatoQueen

      Good morning Miss Jean Louise. You are a beautiful girl who deserves ice cream and a kiss. Also just now the woods behind us produced a lone buck white tailed deer, whose antlers look to be prodigious later,  just ambling along at 11 am, munching the knotweed in this heat, a healthy glow about his bronze coat.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @SiubhanDuinne: She is a Silver Merle. A little different than a Blue Merle – her markings are more vivid, not dusty. She has a marking on the other side of her face that just stole my heart when we were looking for a pup after Bailey. But the best part is, when she arrived, it was clear she had angel wing markings on her back. And she’s been that for us ever since.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Nicole

      Don’t apologize; you needed to let us know when you could bear to let us know.  As I’ve said before, it’s a great tragedy of our lives, that they live for so much less time than we do, but it’s a great boon for our animals, because Bixby didn’t have to know a life without you (yes, yes, parrots.  I know. I know, pedants).  I think being the ones to handle the grief is the gift we give our pets for all they give us.  I’m glad you took Scout for some ice cream.  And yourself!

      And I think animals can feel grief.  My aunt and uncle’s golden retriever was friends with my elderly gelding, and would go out to the barn in the morning to “help” my uncle clean the stalls (often involving helping himself to some of the horse manure).  After we had to have my horse put down (he lay down one night and couldn’t get up.  Like I said, elderly), their dog never went out to the barn again.  His buddy wasn’t there anymore.

      My soon-to-be-11-year-old requested to learn to ride a horse this summer (OH MY HEART.  YES!  OF COURSE!  CAN WE AFFORD IT?  I DON’T CARE; I’LL FIGURE IT OUT) and I signed him up for a first lesson today, but it was cancelled on account of the heat.  Darnit, Global Climate Change; NOW it’s personal.  But he has another scheduled for over July 4th weekend.  July 4th is a great time to be in NYC because everyone else leaves. ;)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Leto

      TaMara, I just wanted to say again how sorry I am. I feel like we don’t ever have enough time with them, but the time we do have is so special. I hope in time that the grief fades and the wonderful memories are all that remain. Don’t worry about 4th recipes as it’s hamburger/hotdog/watermelon season. Take your time. We’ll all be here when you return. /hugs

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baquist

      Tamara, so sorry for your loss.  I missed the blog the last few days and ran into this.  Scout is beautiful, give her extra hugs in the coming future.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Not as bad as Bixby with Bailey – I take comfort he is reunited with his first love.

      She is much quieter and very clingy.  But she’s resilient and she will get through it. She just needs some extra attention.

      Everyone, including the ducks*, is missing him. He was a big presence.

      *they all came to the patio door at sunset yesterday and made such a racket – I could even distract them with lettuce. If I had to guess, they were looking for Bixby. They’ve never behaved that way before…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.