We have another first-time submitter this morning for On the Road. Welcome, Mawado. This is how I picture an enchanted forest!

Mawado

In the 1960’s, Castle & Cooke (yep, the Dole Pineapple folks) formed Oceanic Properties. The goal was to develop the Rancho del Mar sheep ranch situated in northern Sonoma County, California. The property extends 10 miles along the Pacific ocean.

They assembled a team of soon-to-be heavy hitters to create the place: Lawrence Halprin, landscape architect; Charles Moore, Joseph Esherick, William Turnbull Jr., Donlyn Lyndon, Richard Whitaker, architects. Together, they built Sea Ranch.

The design book for it’s distinctive architecture is simple, timber-framed buildings. Most of the buildings are clad in rough redwood siding or shingles. Some are stained muted earth tones. They often appear to be upscale, modernist takes on agricultural buildings.

Exterior lights are baffled to reduce light pollution at night, and there are no streetlights.

Many of the houses now are short term rentals.