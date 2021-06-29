Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Mawado – Sea Ranch, California

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

We have another first-time submitter this morning for On the Road.  Welcome, Mawado.  This is how I picture an enchanted forest!

Mawado

In the 1960’s, Castle & Cooke (yep, the Dole Pineapple folks) formed Oceanic Properties. The goal was to develop the Rancho del Mar sheep ranch situated in northern Sonoma County, California. The property extends 10 miles along the Pacific ocean.

They assembled a team of soon-to-be heavy hitters to create the place: Lawrence Halprin, landscape architect; Charles Moore, Joseph Esherick, William Turnbull Jr., Donlyn Lyndon, Richard Whitaker, architects. Together, they built Sea Ranch.

The design book for it’s distinctive architecture is simple, timber-framed buildings. Most of the buildings are clad in rough redwood siding or shingles. Some are stained muted earth tones. They often appear to be upscale, modernist takes on agricultural buildings.

Exterior lights are baffled to reduce light pollution at night, and there are no streetlights.

Many of the houses now are short term rentals.

 

 

On The Road - Mawado - Sea Ranch, California
Sea Ranch, CA

The ranchers and shepherds of the nineteenth century planted rows of Monterey Cyprus (Hesperocyparis macrocarpa)  as wind breaks. They have grown into impressive, if a bit eerie, corridors.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Nina

      We stayed there for a Christmas, fifteen years ago. My sister had just gotten an amazing job that paid Silicon Valley money and she flew the whole family out for the holiday. The seas were angry and the skies were overcast for most of the time we were there, but there was one heartbreaking sunset on a quiet day.

      What I remember most clearly is the Sea Ranch Chapel – a building with Gandalf’s hat of a roof.

      Lovely place.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Darkrose

      I love Sea Ranch.

      A while back, my wife and a couple friends of ours rented a house for a weekend there. My wife took advantage of thr huge kitchen and made some amazing meals while we all hung out and read and wrote. Good times.

      Reply

