On The Road – frosty – Giverny

by

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

This is our last submission in this Paris After Dark series, so starting tomorrow we are back to just the morning OTR for awhile.

frosty

After our tour on Normandy in 2014, we took a day trip to Mont Ste Michel, then headed back to Paris. On the way we stopped in Giverny for a few hours.

I’m a bit fuzzy on which part of the site these pictures were taken – the captions are my best guess. They are all from early August that year and they were all taken by my wife who has a better eye, not me.

On The Road - frosty - Giverny 7
August 4, 2014

Monet’s house and garden

On The Road - frosty - Giverny 6
August 4, 2014

Garden and walkway in front of the house

On The Road - frosty - Giverny 5
August 4, 2014

Garden

On The Road - frosty - Giverny 4
August 4, 2014

Garden from further away, house in the background.

On The Road - frosty - Giverny 3
August 4, 2014

Pond

On The Road - frosty - Giverny 2
August 4, 2014

Pond from the bridge that Monet painted.

On The Road - frosty - Giverny 1
August 4, 2014

Pond and water lillies.

On The Road - frosty - Giverny
August 4, 2014

Pond and water lillies.

  • danielx
  • frosty
  • Lapassionara
  • SkyBluePink
  • Tehanu
  • Uncle Omar
  • WaterGirl

    8Comments

    4. 4.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl: Same pond. I liked one of the previous OTRs that told how Monet diverted the local river to make it.

    8. 8.

      Uncle Omar

      Mrs. Omar and I were in France for a week in 2015.  One of our excursions was to the D-Day Beaches in Normandy.  The most moving moment of that trip, or any other I have ever taken, was the stroll through the cemetery where the United States servicemen who were killed by the Nazis during the D-Day invasion and Normandy Campaign are buried.  It seems as though the white crosses and Stars of David go on forever in that field.  Those men could not have died to allow the modern day descendants of the Nazis to take over the United States as they daily attempt to do.  If for no other reason than the memories of those dead heroes, the current bastards must be stopped.

