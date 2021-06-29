Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

This fight is for everything.

There will be lawyers.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Are you … from the future?

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Wetsuit optional.

You are here: Home / Absent Friends / Just So Weird

Just So Weird

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: 

My house feels so empty right now. Yes, Lily is below me in her dog bed, and Steve is behind me, but you just don’t realize what a presence an animal has until they are gone.

For the last six months, Rosie was no real joy. She was having potty issues, getting stuck everywhere, just being a general nuisance. But now that she is gone, it is dawning on me how much of my time she consumed. At least ten times today I have stopped what I was doing to listen for Rosie to see if she was in distress somewhere or couldn’t get up the stairs. I haven’t mopped once today, but I still keep turning on all the lights everywhere to make sure I have not stepped in anything. I don’t smell Murphy’s oil soap or nature’s miracle.

It hit home last night as I was getting ready for bed. I didn’t need to shut my office door so she couldn’t get stuck underneath the desk. I didn’t need to close my bedroom door so she could not pee on the floor and have me step in it first thing in the morning. And I know this sounds weird, but not having to do those things makes me sad.

I just feel like the tribe is incomplete. I wonder when I am going to be sent my next stray and what it is going to be.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Benw
  • Betty Cracker
  • Captain C
  • CaseyL
  • chrisanthemama
  • cmorenc
  • Damned_at_Random
  • Elizabelle
  • geg6
  • J R in WV
  • Jager
  • John Cole
  • Kelly
  • kindness
  • laura
  • Mary Ellen Sandahl
  • Mary G
  • MazeDancer
  • Medicine Man
  • moonbat
  • NotMax
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      geg6

      Aww, John. You didn’t even mention Thurston, who must be wondering where his buddy Rosie is. And another will find you. Rosie will make sure of it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I wonder when I am going to be sent my next stray and what it is going to be.

      We all wonder that, John. Whatever it turns out to be, it’s predestined to become legendary.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      @geg6:   Yeah.  And Thurston is not taking up the slack?  Where he be?

      Had not realized that Rosie was getting stuck everywhere.  Can you imagine if that dog had the gift of language?  Oy vey.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      John Cole

      @geg6: Thurston is downstairs- he really like sleeping on the back of the couch, perched like royalty. He does not use doggie beds. He uses the back of the couch or a pillow on top of two blankets on the couch I have set up like he is the princess and the pea.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      I felt like that when my elderly cocker died.  The amount of free time I had on my hands was shocking.  She wasn’t sleeping through the night and would get me up out of bed at least twice to go outside.  You just do what you need to in order to take care of them, and you have no idea just how much you’ve been doing until you are not doing it anymore.

      I know you loved Rosie even at the times when you didn’t feel like you liked her, and now there is a big Rosie-shaped hole in your life.

      How are Lily, Steve and Thurston doing?  Sometimes the most heartbreaking part is how lost they are, the ones who are left.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      @John Cole: ​
       
      That’s hilarious because Lovey is exactly the same. Back of a couch or chair or propped on a pillow on the couch. But she likes her dog beds, too. She has about five because she steals all of Koda’s.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mary G

      That’s been the hardest part for me – the food dishes, toys, and litter box in their places and no one to use them. Picking them up and putting them away somehow makes the loss more real.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      Rosie was old and grumpy and sick, and a very good girl. Some relationships are like that. She loved you, in her way, and it is clear you loved her, very much.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Captain C

      John, you are a great animal daddy and Rosie was a Very Good Dog and lucky to have you as her loving human, even if she was particular about people like a cat.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      laura

      Years later, spouse and I still get a fleeting glimpse of the rear quarter panel of the ghost of Timmy, the gentlest tabby who ever lived. Just a leg and a tail heading around a corner or behind something. It’s oddly comforting to have this presence of absence.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      J R in WV

      The fur balls have their own opinions about what is all correct and proper, as Thurston does up on the back of the couch. He is all correct once he’s way up there.

      Our two elderly cats are on special thyroid diet cat food now, fed twice a day, but actually more often than that. They don’t finish a meal, never have really. So to keep the dogs from ingesting medically necessary cat food we pick it up, play keep away, but then when a kitty shows up we round up those partial servings for them.

      This morning Spike left her food with plenty left and went over to work on Punkin’s left overs. I’ve been feeding her on a kitchen chair, so she can glare at the dogs while she eats.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mary Ellen Sandahl

      John, I know exactly what you mean. All our lives – humans, pets, and other beings too, wild creatures, birds – form an interlocking daily structure. Being a self-involved human, full of concerns about present,past and future, means you’re likely to be, or become, pretty blind to the way that network is supporting the passage of each day. When our beloved pug Albert succumbed at 13 to diabetic complications some years ago, the emptiness of his absence just echoed.
      I didn’t learn about Rosie and Bixby until late yesterday, but I’ll add my sympathies to you both, along with all the others you got from everyone else. Love to you both and to all members of your households.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Damned_at_Random

      So sorry about Rosie. Sounds like her last few months were rough on everybody and you are fortunate that she couldn’t speak – imagine the stream of profanity she could have let fly.

      The salsa isn’t the same without jalapenos, but eventually you’ll get used to flavor again. And you did right by the salty old broad

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cmorenc

      @WaterGirl:

      I felt like that when my elderly cocker died.  The amount of free time I had on my hands was shocking.  She wasn’t sleeping through the night and would get me up out of bed at least twice to go outside.  You just do what you need to in order to take care of them, and you have no idea just how much you’ve been doing until you are not doing it anymore.

      Been there, done that over the last year of our dear Italian Greyhound “Florence’s” life – she passed away on April 27 just a month shy of 19 years old.  Her passing has been a double-edged major event – there’s a huge hole in our lives where a beloved dog who was almost like a third daughter to us, yet we now also have freedom to do things (particularly travel together at the same time) that was impossible for over a year prior to her passing, because we couldn’t in good conscience nor practicality try to foist a semi=incontinent dog on someone else to care for.  Even so, miss her snuggles greatly, and every time we eat some kind of meat she loved, we miss saving her some of it as a treat.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      It’s always the little things that get to me after a loss too. Hope that next stray finds you soon!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TaMara (HFG)

      No one ever tells you what to do with the leashes, collars, food dishes.

      I’ve never been able to bear using them for the next arrival, so I have a sad and weird stash of leashes and collars going back to my first Great Dane.

      We are all wondering about who will arrive next, John.

      Of course for me, it’s already a given…it’s just about the timing.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      moonbat

      @TaMara (HFG): ​

      @TaMara (HFG): ​
       
      I made a shadowbox frame when my dog Jake died with his collar and tags in the bottom frame and a favorite photo of him in the top frame. I can never bear to throw those things away or recycle them either.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jager

      Anze the Dog just turned 13, old for a German Shepherd. About 2 years ago I started helping him get in the back of the Jeep. I was walking him the other night, he spotted two bunnies in the neighbor’s yard, he gave a half-hearted tug on the leash, then said to hell with it. Not that long ago he could have pulled me over if he spotted a rabbit. Last year he was diagnosed with Megaesophagus, he’s on a liquid diet, I have to stand him up with my left arm and hold the bowl in my right to feed him. 11 times a day. I don’t care, he’s worth all the extra time and effort. And he still gives his Mommy all the kisses she needs.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      geg6

      @TaMara (HFG):

      We keep the collar and tags sitting on top of the boxes of our beloved pups’ ashes.  We opt for beautiful carved boxes and they are on our living room mantel.  It’s a little used room, but my heart grows large every time I glimpse that mantel.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kelly

      I still have leashes, collars, etc from Alice a Border Collie/Australian shepherd I put down in 2005. We were together nearly 15 years. My first wife was her favorite person. She was a great comfort to Sue during her 5 year illness and grieved terribly when cancer took her from us. Like Sue I had to help her stand toward the end and carry her on the stairs.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MazeDancer

      @TaMara (HFG):

      Of course for me, it’s already a given…it’s just about the timing.

      Goodness, you have already identified the next Lucky Dane?

      Or are you just assuming the Universe will reveal her plans when she’s ready?

      (Have to confess, I vicariously searched Rocky Mountain Great Dane Rescue website, because remembered how hard it was to find one in the past. They had some cute pups. But will not link out of respect)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      kindness

      My pups for the last decade have all come from the pound.  It’s heart wrenching looking at all of them but getting to save one of them and make them family is worth it.

      @CaseyL: Llamas are mean.  They spit and bite like camels if they don’t know you.  Alpacas are 3/4 a llama’s size and much more docile.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      CaseyL

      I had Shayna  the Siamese from high school through my second move to Seattle: nearly 20 years.  As she got really elderly, her favorite place was snuggled under the covers in the waterbed (cats adore waterbeds).  She was a tiny thing, and if the bed wasn’t made (which was always) it was hard to know where she was in there.

      After I almost laid down on her once, I would always lift the covers before getting into bed, to check and see where she was.

      I kept doing that for days after her death.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Benw

      Our beloved Cavalier’s ashes, collar, and favorite toys are in a memory box in our living room. Losing him still hurts. Our current big boy is my kids’ childhood dog and has worked his way into my heart more than any of our various beloved rescues, weirdos, and adoptees.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.