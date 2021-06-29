Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just a Quick Weather Related Note To Reinforce AL's & WaterGirl's From Earlier

In Ann Laurie’s post on the heat earlier this morning, she included something on rhabdomyolysis, specifically this link to The Washington Post‘s reporting on it. Specifically that people are more at risk for it now, after a year of COVID related self confinement that may have limited their physical activity combined with the exceedingly high heat in parts of the US, as well as other countries, that don’t normally see temperatures get that high.

WaterGirl’s post was about thinking about and sharing ways to stay cool for people that don’t normally live in high heat and/or high heat/high humidity places, I wanted to add a point or two on the front page.

Think of it as Silvermansplaining!!!!

Just a quick caveat, I’m not a personal trainer and I’m certainly not YOUR personal trainer, but I have been a martial arts instructor of a very cardio intensive martial art and I was teaching it in places with high heat and humidity in the summer. And while several friends who are personal trainers have encouraged me to at least get certified as a TRX trainer, I have just never gotten around to it largely because I have no interest in training people, let alone running group fitness classes. It doesn’t help that I was considering doing the certification course that would have been held nearest to me on TRX’s certification schedule in 2020…

All of the above said, pre-pandemic, I was in the gym at least four days a week for between 90 minutes and two hours at a time, doing intensive strength and cardio training. During the pandemic, I maintained my regimen using my TRX, as well as using long walks with the dogs to maintain some level of cardio intensity as I did not initially have a weight set up at home. Nor an Arc Trainer, which is my preferred cardio fitness machine. This changed several months ago in the late winter/early spring when I got a used ArcTrainer from a fitness equipment supply company that has the account for the local Planet Fitness franchise. At just about the same time I got a set of the adjustable dumbbells so I could reintroduce free weights back in to my regimen. Basically I was feeling as if I’d hit a huge wall in my exercise regimen so that even as I was maintaining a somewhat acceptable fitness level, I was treading water given the resources at hand due to the pandemic.

And here’s where we get to the details. As I’ve indicated, I basically live in a cyprus swamp/wetland that was partially reclaimed with offsets decades ago when such things were still allowed. The average high heat index here over the past month, unless it has been monsooning all day, has been in the 101 to 104 range. And I’ve learned a few things I want to share that might be helpful in dealing with the heat if you’re exercising. The first is that I’ve shifted my workout times. If I’m up and have space in the schedule, I try to get my workout in as early as I can and certainly no later than 11 AM. In the Fall, Winter, and Spring, before the heat and humidity get high again, I’d often break up the day with a 1 or 2 PM workout. Now, I try to avoid that at all costs. Especially if I’m using the TRX as the mount is over the garage door facing out, so I’m working out in the driveway in direct sunlight. And the driveway faces west, so it’s getting full summer sun for a lot of the day! So I’m either working out earlier in the day or later in the day. My weights are on my screened in back patio. So no direct sunlight, but the full effects of the heat and humidity despite the fans. The Arc Trainer lives inside where it is air conditioned.

The second thing I’ve learned is to break up the workouts. When I used the gym, the reason my workouts would take 90 to 120 minutes is I started with the weights or TRX strength training and then finished with 40 minutes to an hour of high intensity cardio on the ArcTrainer every lift day except for leg day. That’s not happening right now. As I’ve written about here before, I used a lower weight, higher rep strength training system. Basically I want to lift a decent amount of weight as many times as possible before I feel like the next rep isn’t going to be possible – as in I’d have to drop the weight. So I’m trying to work each set of reps to failure. This usually means a 12 to 16 or 18 rep set, four sets per exercise, at least three sets per muscle group being worked, per workout. Regardless of TRX or free weights. I take water between every set of reps. Each 30 second to 1 minute rest between sets of reps means hydration! While this type of lifting produces some cardio effects, the real point here is that in high heat and humidity, by the time I’m done, I’m completely done. Doesn’t matter if I’m working out in the morning or the evening, So instead of weights/TRX strength training immediately followed by cardio, I do four days of weight strength training and three days of cardio training per week. I’m not piggy backing them because it’s neither safe, nor healthy.

There are a lot of reasons to be careful when exercising in high heat and high humidity, or just doing anything strenuous in high heat and humidity, and extreme cold can be just as dangerous – I’ve shoveled my fair share of snow over the years – but trust me, you DO NOT want to over stress your system to the point of getting rhabdo! Here’s a professional bodybuilder, strength, and fitness competitor explaining just what she went through when she got rhabdo last year:

And, of course, remember to hydrate! I’m not kidding. I will go through at least one 64 ounce water bottle per workout. And that doesn’t count all the other water I’m drinking per day!

I’ll be back later with a never before told true story of Bixby sure to entertain and scandalize the Balloon Juice community, as well as give Cole dyspepsia or something…

Open thread!

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      Soprano2

      I always make sure to drink plenty of water when I do cardio. I see people do a whole Jazzercize class and drink maybe once or twice. I don’t know how they do that!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Soprano2: I don’t get it either. That’s also how we do aikido classes. You don’t get off the mat unless you have to. Which given how we’re training and where we’re training is just stupid.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      This is the perfect post to read while eating several slices of pie.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      laura

      I’m an old and I lost a ton of muscle tone over the last year. I ventured back to the gym in the last couple of weeks and boy howdy did it feel good to climb aboard the rowing machine – conveniently located in a parking space in the garage complex. I started with 2 10 minute sessions and now I’m able to do 30 minutes uninterrupted BUT, I am struggling with taking the gym membership moolah and buying a rowing machine for home use. Space is an issue, but it seems like a good decision because it’s such a nice full body/core workout. Thoughts Mr. S?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Leto: Updated up in the post. And here, so you don’t have to strain yourself scrolling back up:

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jerzy Russian

      And, of course, remember to hydrate!

      You’re not the boss of me! Now, if you will excuse me, I need to lie down. I am feeling a bit light headed.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Adam L Silverman

      @laura: See if there is a fitness supply place in your area that sells used or refurbished machines. Usually they’ll have one or more contracts for supplying and maintaining the machines at the gyms in your area. If they do, you can usually get a really good deal on a machine in good condition.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      R-Jud

      When I was competing in weightlifting and training 10-15 hours per week, my coach nagged us if we weren’t drinking a liter of water every hour. It made a difference even though one doesn’t get that out of breath in a long lifting session, even when doing lots of light technical reps with short, timed rests.

      Drink your water.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ruckus

      Adam, you use the same type of program that I do, with the one difference being level of effort. 20 yrs ago I did a similar program but as I’ve aged the level has dropped somewhat significantly. But it has helped me keep my weight, and cardio, in a good range as I’m in my seventh decade. I also find my stress level has dropped just a bit in retirement. And that helps with life a lot.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      narya

      @laura: If you were in Chicago, I might hand off my waterrower to you. I used it a bit over the winter when the ice/snow was just too awful, but it mostly goes unused. I got it used 10 years ago–found it on craig’s list, i think.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      No A/C in the humble abode.

      Black coffee (no sugar) is my constant sippage during daylight hours, plus a 34 oz. insulated mug of water also within reach of the desk 24/7. When heated/overheated from being outdoors or having engaged in something strenuous, will supplement that with 16 oz. glasses of iced tea.

      As I never eat breakfast or lunch, a handful of peanut butter filled pretzels during the most oppressive parts of high temp days provides modest replenishment of salt, as needed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kathleen

      @Adam L Silverman:  I wish I could get the hang of the Arc because I know a lot of people think it’s a great workout. I never can get good form. My go to is the Stairmaster. Love that thing. I worked out all through the pandemic but like you felt I wasn’t pushing it enough. Unlike you I didn’t change my routine. I’ve just started to get back into running but I need to up my game.
      Also regarding hydration I’ll share what a doc told me after I bonked from dehydration for the fifth time during a marathon. He said I ‘m a person who sweats salt and if you sweat salt you need more than water to stay hydrated. So I made sure I upped electrolytes. I would also consider a little snack bag with a bit of salt. But today I consider 3 miles an accomplishment!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Adam L Silverman

      @narya: If you can go out and rescue a pet today, I’m sure we can get someone to drive the pet and the rower to wherever Laura is…//

      Reply
    19. 19.

      raven

      I’m 2 weeks out of surgery and have been walking 1.4 miles in 30 minutes in the morning. Unfortunately I’m not experiencing any improvement over what I could do pre-surgery. The doc said this might not do it and I’m hoping maybe over time it will. I can’t get back into the water for another month so that’s a bummer. I put on a good bit of weight, up to 218, and my fitness guru said I’m not going to be able to exercise my way out of that.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kineslaw

      Reposted from downstairs.

      One thing I used in Australia was a cheap homemade Air Conditioner.  Take a styrofoam cooler and cut two holes in the lid, one big enough for a small fan and one big enough for an elbow piece of PVC pipe.  Put ice and rock salt in the cooler, turn on the fan and cooler air comes out the elbow pipe.

      Depending on the size of the cooler and the room, it can take 10+ degrees off the temp.  You do have to choose a room, close the door and keep it running to get much benefit.

      This is the sophisticated version.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Adam L Silverman

      We’re #1!!!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ohio Mom

      Ruckus:
      I am continually amused by the way you work your retirement into every comment. Congrats to you on this marvelous milestone.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Cermet

      As in all things requiring endurance – start easy with short time durations. Slowly extend. I managed to be able to work on my roof (removed old one, and rebuilt a new one with all new material/wood), in the sun for most the day with temps never less than 90F (air temp, not roof temp.) I grew tolerant as I started with just weekends with shorts times only in the morning. Then lengthened through much of the afternoon and added days. After a few weeks I could handle five to six hours straight without overheating or having issues. I’m not in all that great shape, either.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      germy

      the “plan” for climate change in the US will be like its plan for coronavirus: let people die. the wealthy will move out of hot places just like they bounced to their second homes during the pandemic, & the poor will be left to languish under extreme temps & militarized police.

      — Wendi Muse (@MuseWendi) June 29, 2021

      Reply
    31. 31.

      zhena gogolia

      My gym got rid of all the arc trainers. I miss them, even though I haven’t been there since March 2020.

      Reply

