Hotter Than Hell, Bitch About It Here, Share Tips for Staying Cool

Hotter Than Hell, Bitch About It Here, Share Tips for Staying Cool

Hotter Than Hell, Bitch About It Here, Share Tips for Staying Cool

Share your intemperate temps and bitch all you want.  The floor is yours.

For those of you who regularly experience hot weather, even if it’s not normally this hot, please share some tips with the folks from Oregon and elsewhere who aren’t used to living with temperatures that could pass for being in hell.

 

If you have any good links, please share them in the comments and I’ll add the best ones to the post itself.

Fine print: No gloating by the folks who have good weather.

*I was going to put this up yesterday, but it was a very bad day, and didn’t feel right. May today be a better day, even for everyone living with loss.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      The past two days were pretty bad here in Portland. I’ve put out water for the critters so that they have a chance to cool off.

      The winds were so hot – it was crazy. Being one of the hottest place on planet in a place where normally it would be in the 70s for most of summer with only a few days of 90s shows how quickly the climate is changing here.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Parmenides

      Kiddy pools with ice water, swamp coolers, cooling the house at night and then putting up thick, heavy black out curtains on the windows will keep the heat out for a bit. But I’ll admit my favorite is the kiddy pool with ice. Sit in it with a tasty drink and a book, make sure to put on sunscreen. So much blood runs through your legs making them cold will keep you cool. The other is to create a vest with lots of pockets that you can put cold packs in.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Keep your shades/curtains drawn all day.  If you wait until 10am it’s too late and your AC will most likely never be able to cool the space off.

      From SoCal (where we get several weeks of brutal heat every year, and last year was HELL)  If you have a bath tub, filling it with cool water to dunk in a couple times throughout the day helps.  It will warm up, but still feels good.

      Make icepacks and put them on back of your neck/head to cool off.

      In 100+ heat, there’s no silver bullet solution, but little things help.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Nelle

      I follow my mother’s practice of closing all the east side curtains and blinds in the morning, the west side in the afternoon, even with ac.  Drop all ambition.  Get lost in a mystery.  Hot Kansas summers without ac were reading times.  Lots of water, too.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Argiope

      I once tried to sleep in a 4th floor non- airconditioned apartment in Florence, Italy in late June. High 90s inside. Managed to drift off naked, covered by a bath towel soaked in cold water. Other tips: make your hat and/or neck gaiter (hand towel) wet with cold water. Keep your head and neck cool and your hair wet. Eat cold watermelon and other cold fruits. Stay in the shade if you must go outside. Plan to do a *lot* less and rest more. Add moving air to the cold/wet head and neck whenever you can. And, stay hydrated! (h/t Adam)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Argiope: The head/neck thing is crucial.  There’s a reason you always see tennis, football players with wet towels on their necks during the heat.  It makes such a difference.  I’ll put an ice pack on my pillow for my neck just to help me fall asleep on hot nights.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Hoodie

      Here in eastern NC it’s usually hot (90’s) and very humid from about mid-June until mid-September. Because of that, most everywhere is air conditioned. Thinking back to when I lived in Georgia and worked construction in the summers, the best things to do were to keep hydrated, stay out of the sun and move slowly. No alcohol. One summer I worked the night shift in the boiler room of an Atlanta hospital. That place was like a steam room. I did get used to it after a while, but I was in my early 20’s; it probably would be hell for me now. A guy I worked with there insisted that alternating cool (not cold) water and hot coffee kept him cooler. It seemed to help, but it could also have just been psychological.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      oldster

      This weather has me gloating about the solar panels we installed a year ago. Even when we run the AC pretty much nonstop, our solar panels generate more during the day than the AC consumes in 24 hours.

      If everybody did this, brown-outs would cease, and the climate would start cooling again.

      For various logistical reasons, solar alone cannot get us out of the hole we’ve dug. But it’s a big part of the solution.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lurkypants

      Lessons learned from 14 years in NYC (without AC), 7 years in Sacramento (with AC), and 4 years in Virginia (with AC):  If you have AC, use it.  Keep your shades down, your curtains drawn, and your windows closed.

      If you don’t, keep your shades down (and even cover the windows with tinfoil, shiny side out) and open the windows to create a cross-breeze.  Use fans.  If you have a box fan that can be pointed out a window, great.  Otherwise, use a vacillating fan to move air around the room.

      If you need to go outside, use an umbrella or big hat and cover your arms and legs. You’ve got dry heat; you won’t swelter to death. Don’t wear sandals, because the sun is your enemy right now and your toes will burn easily because you forgot to put sunscreen on them (ask me how I know). Also, it’s really uncomfortable.  Hit your ears, the bridge of your nose, and the back of your neck with sunscreen.

      Drink water with a pinch of salt and/or gatorade.  Lots of it; because of the dry heat, you’re not going to be as aware that you’re sweating as you would be in a more humid climate, and you can dehydrate easily (ask me how I know).  If you want to get fancy, try a salty lime soda: soda water with salt and lime juice.  I had them on a trip to India, and they’re not only delicious, they’re *genius* for dealing with heat and replacing lost fluids.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Benw

      Like a dumbass I signed up for a virtual 5k this month and put it off until now. So I have about 24 hours to do it. At least it’s not as bad here as the west coast, but it’ll probably be around 88 F when I head out. Probably with a sack of ice

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      I have recollections of being in a top-floor apartment in a ~ 100 year old 3-story brick building in Cincinnati during a heat wave in the ’80s. No AC. My memory says it was 100F at midnight, but I can’t find any weather records to back that up. Regardless, it was miserable. The bricks grabbed the heat during the hottest part of the day and slowly re-radiated it into the living spaces.

      Shade is your friend. Cold water is your friend. Otherwise, minimize activity and hope for a front to move through.

      Hang in there, everyone!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Percysowner

      If you have any kind of basement i.e. partially below ground, find a way to camp out there, get comfy chair or a futon, find some kind of outlet to recharge your laptop or run a large extension cord. Even if it is dirty and hasn’t been used, except for laundry, it is usually much cooler down there than in your living area and you can do a quick sweep to get the dust down.

      I’m in central Ohio where it can get warm in summer, although not as warm as the Northwest is now, and until I did laundry, I would always forget that how much cooler it is down there.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      randy khan

      We’re now in standard high-temp DC-area summer weather – 90s all week, with nighttime temps in the 80s, and a good bit of humidity.  It’s bad, but tolerable if you’re used to it.

      I saw the advice about drapes and shades above, and agree with it – our house is much cooler than it would be because we are amidst trees and have long eaves that tend to block direct sun, and the principle is the same.

      Otherwise, I’d say that if you have to be out, hydrate like crazy and don’t do any more than you need to do.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @Nelle:

      Drop all ambition.

      This is the single most important point.  It’s not too difficult to survive extreme heat as long as you stay shaded and don’t do anything.  It’s when you decide that you just have to do X regardless of the heat that you get in trouble.  Unless X is a matter of life and death, you can put it off until things cool down.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MazeDancer

      If you have to go outside, carry your own shade with an umbrella.

      Little ice packs really help, in your hands, in pockets as Parmenides mentioned. Used to do this when I had to go in the NYC Subway in the Summer. Huge difference.

      Damp towel around the neck is essential.

      Learned in Greece & NM the hard way: Open windows at night – if it is going to be under 72 – close them when you wake up. Keep fan on. You can survive much heat that way. Seriously, do not leave your windows open during the day.

      Wet a top sheet, wring it out, put it over you in extreme heat sleep.

      Do not ignore these suggestions in this thread, they really help.

      Big batch of good ideas in replies to this tweet

      Reply
    18. 18.

      schrodingers_cat

      Do the stuff you have to do outdoors before the sun is overhead. In Mumbai, that would mean your morning exercise, run before 8 am latest.
      Avoid afternoon sun. Stay hydrated and indoors if you can.
      If you want to go out, do that in the evening.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Hoodie

      @Roger Moore: This is really important.  Growing up in the deep south, you have to learn to embrace the suck that is a typical southern summer.  Avoid doing anything outside from about 11am until dusk.  The period from about 1-5 pm can be deadly.  Save outside activities for the early mornings and evenings.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TomatoQueen

      Dad’s method from his Navy days (San Diego): running cold tap water over your wrists and forearms, cooling effect lasts a long time. I persuaded my fellow Johnnies to use this method at the end of the academic year, in un-airconditioned dorms, when Annapolis is disgustingly funky, and it worked then. Keeping my Young Man comfortable, when adult wheelchair upholstery is all black (no more cute red chairs , means staying indoors. with the AC cranked.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      azlib

      We have lived in AZ for the past 21 years with temperatures at times approaching 120F. What we do to avoid the heat and keep our electric bills from being ridiculous is set the AC at 82F during the day and keep all the window blinds closed. We also use a ceiling fan to keep the air circulating in rooms where we are.

      What makes the heat worse is that it does not cool off at night in our urban heat island. When it is still over 100F at 10PM, you know it is going to be a long hot summer. We do get summer rains as the humid air from the Gulf of California piles up against the relatively cooler air above the mountains east of Phoenix and generates intense thunderstorms with sometimes torrential rains and often a lot of dust. They do relieve the heat for a while, but the relief is pretty transitory.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      NotMax

      Little thing; every bit helps. Eschew the antiperspirants and stick with plain deodorant. Perspiration is nature’s air conditioning.

      If you don’t have or are not running A/C, opening doors and/or windows to create a cross draft can help. Straight run through a central hall between a front and back door was a fixture in colonial era homes for a reason.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      RoonieRoo

      Bowl of ice in front of a fan.  Really.  Might not last long but it can help cool down an enclosed space that has no windows or well curtained.  This is helpful if you have gotten overheated and need time in lower air temperature.  Otherwise, keep all your curtains pulled, fans running (air movement really helps) and take the opportunity to read and not be physically active.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      cckids

      @lurkypants: Some good ideas, but what makes you believe that the PNW area has dry heat? It’s not Georgia-level humidity, but being right on the coast, yeah, it is humid.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      MazeDancer

      Obvious point I foolishly ignored yesterday: DO NOT USE YOUR OVEN. It will eat all your hard won AC.

      In Greece, they would cook for the day before dawn.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Spanky

      I remember an episode of Hill Street Blues, of all places, telling one of the elderly neighbors to fill the tub with cold water and get in it.

      Is that too simple an idea? When you have no other recourse it sounds like a good idea.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      cckids

      We’re in Everett (N.Seattle), in our 2nd floor, no-AC apartment. Thank FSM, today is supposed to be cooler, but the last 2 days have been brutal.  Our windows are all on the same side (east), so no cross-breezes going here. We went out yesterday & just wandered around Costco for 2 hours, then went to see In the Heights in a deliciously cool movie theater.

      I’m working from home for job #1, and my computer just stops working by 2 pm, when the temp in the apartment has been 95 degrees for an hour or more. So I’m working vampire hours – from about 4:30 a.m. till 10, then sign in again after 8 p.m. for another few hours. I’ll be very glad tomorrow when my end-of-month rush is over.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MazeDancer

      Obvious point #2 – Do not use your laptop on your lap.

      If you can’t put it on a table, put a magazine or book or something between its heat and you.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Hoodie

      @MazeDancer: Some old houses in Georgia would have summer kitchens for this very reason.  The old houses also had high ceilings to keep the warmer air above the living space.  My wife’s family in Louisiana would take afternoon naps on the floor.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      prostratedragon

      @Roger Moore:  It really is, followed quickly by the advice to shade windows from the sun. Even on just moderately warm days I make sure east-facing blinds are drawn by sunrise, since a couple of hours of that will heat a bedroom noticeably even with a/c. Eat cooling snacks, to give all that hydrating some company. Best are fresh fruits and vegs, the best thing about the season imo. I like to make a salad of watermelon and tomato with a bit of of basil and red onion, and some vinaigrette. I can eat gallons of that this time of year, or of gazpacho. The occasional kosher dill slice or spear is cooling as well.

      Watch something cooling after a long bath, at a theater if you know one where you feel comfortable. Hot weather helped me learn to appreciate slow cinema. Definitely the time to give Barry Lyndon a try. I’ve also been helped by The Big Blue and The Abyss, because, you know, blu-u-u-u-ue!.

      Foamy, frosty piano and splash cymbals, lots of splash cymbals:

      “Black Orchid,” Cal Tjader

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      No where near as hot as the PNW, but it’s been in the lower 90s for the past few days here. I recommend staying inside and keeping hydrated

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Elizabelle

      @Roger Moore

      We are all going to have much more respect for the siesta, and siesta calm.

      Those cultures were not indolent. They were adapting to and surviving their environment.

      I wonder if we will see home and building architecture adapt a bit, to when introducing airflow and shade was important. Lessons from the pre-air conditioning world. The old houses were built differently, and in many ways so much better.

      I worry so much for people when it’s hot as blazes and the power goes out. Suspect that all of us will experience that in the coming years, at least in spells.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Spanky

      If you’ve got them, spend time under shade trees. They actually provide cooling, and seem to even cool the breeze, which can otherwise feel like a hair dryer once it gets over 100.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @Benw: Be smart – I can write you a note.

      Please excuse Benw from the virtual 5k, as the weather is hotter than hell and not fit for living things.  He was going to do it in spite of the weather, but I made him stay home.

      Most Sincerely,

      WaterGirl

      Reply
    40. 40.

      MarkPainter

      If you don’t have AC, or it’s inadequate, try to get someplace that has good, cool AC and spend ~2 hrs/day there.

      Movie theaters were ideal for this purpose, pre-COVID, though things are different now. If not a theater, a museum or mall or any public venue. There is good medical evidence that your body copes much better with the heat the rest of the day if you give it a short “vacation” from the heat every day or two.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      FridayNext

      @Spanky:

      They did this once on M*A*S*H, too. Ordered a canvas bathtub from Abercrombie and Fitch (which used to be a outdoor supply company before they went for the mall tweener market) Originally they got it to cool off in, but then Radar got tonsillitis so they used it to bring his temperature down. While he was in there naked the whole camp learned about it and hilarity ensued…

      Reply
    42. 42.

      cain

      @cckids: ​
       
      One thing I learned as a kid while reading books – create a system of air flow by having a series of fans. In one window have a fan blowing out (exhaust fan) and then have one or two blowing air in – that way – you keep the air moving – always bringing cool air in and hot air out.

      Reply

