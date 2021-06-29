Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Open Thread: Sweden v Ukraine

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Open Thread: Sweden v Ukraine

25 Comments

Yesterday…

    25Comments

    3. 3.

      LeftCoastYankee

      It’s time for the tall blondes in blue and yellow versus the tall blondes in yellow and blue!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I haven’t seen Ukraine play to date. For reasons of family heritage I’ve generally been pulling for Germany (mom’s side) and Sweden (dad’s side) though I will admit that Sweden’s style of play in this tournament has been pretty hard to watch despite its effectiveness so far. So far early in this one they’re generating more pressure than they have been though so maybe things are looking up.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Also Germany’s defense has been atrocious so I am not exactly surprised that caught up with them today.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Holy crap, what a goal.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      So much for that vaunted Swedish defense. Sigh. Total breakdown there.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tony Jay

      Patient build-up, lovely passing, great finish.

      Got to say Id much rather face the team that could only beat the fantasy kingdom of Makedon in their group to the team who topped Spain’s group and didn’t lose a game.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Leto

      Personally I’m pulling for Ukraine just as a repudiation of Putin/Trumpov, and as a country that’s trying to free itself from the shackles of Russia’s orbit. But as long as it’s a good game I’m happy for either side.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Leto

      @Tony Jay: the ESPN announcers have been laying out some interesting facts: the man who scored Ukraine’s first international tournament goal (Euro 2012) is their current head coach. Also if it wasn’t for Sweden winning their final game, Ukraine wouldn’t have made it to this match. Ukraine is trying to not repay the favor :P

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Leto: Some funny memes going around Ukrainian social media a few days ago thanking Sweden for getting them in the round of 16.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JML

      I have no rooting interest in this one, but I’ve enjoyed watching both these teams play. I’m still staggered by how well Sweden defended against Spain in group play, but Ukraine has been fun to watch too.

      I do like the fact that every Ukraine win grinds Putin’s gears a little more, but I think Sweden is probably the superior team? I feel like Isak has a signature moment coming that could be the difference-maker.

      Reply

