Scorcher in Glasgow. Hope Sweden and Ukraine packed the factor 50. 😀 #SWEUKR #EURO2020 https://t.co/wgHauX0lYb
— Phil Gordon (@PJG_Sport) June 29, 2021
Sweden defender Lustig comes home to Glasgow to face Ukraine at #Euro2020
by @gdunbarap #SWE #UKR
https://t.co/HQcgn3juVW
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 29, 2021
Yesterday…
Spain beats Croatia 5-3 in extra time. #ESP vs. #CRO
Full story by @MattiasKaren: https://t.co/ec96YQORNY pic.twitter.com/1bs2kcfpBi
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 28, 2021
Even the Swiss keeper was shocked to have won.
(He did come off his line a bit there…)pic.twitter.com/3NMNxoRzkN
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) June 28, 2021
When a match ends 5-3 in extra time, 99% of the world can’t shut up about what a glorious affair it’s been.
The 1% is us, goalkeepers, who silently listen to pieces of our souls fizzle and dissolve in the boundless oceans of bubbling hate.
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 28, 2021
Matteo Pessina’s goal celebration becomes a sensation back in Italy.
Full story by @DaniellaMatar: https://t.co/YEkfP1cjJq pic.twitter.com/4bMX5iVFft
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 28, 2021
