Bad news, America. “Soccer is boring” no longer works. Good news, America. “Soccer is communist” is still a go.

Staff should be allowed to finish early so they can watch the match. #euro2020 https://t.co/dvDpfgtuFc

Good luck to @England ahead of today’s game against Germany.

Playing at Wembley Stadium, and the English seem to be taking it quite seriously…

VIDEO: Before #eng and #ger play at #Euro2020, take a watch of the highlights from their 1966 World Cup final.

Since that game at Wembley it’s been a rivalry defined by English anguish and German glory https://t.co/fWBygzyFBi pic.twitter.com/MIGgtTe6bY

— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 29, 2021