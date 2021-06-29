Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Open Thread: England v Germany

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Open Thread: England v Germany

27 Comments

This post is in: ,

Playing at Wembley Stadium, and the English seem to be taking it quite seriously…

    4. 4.

      Mike in NC

      Will they mention the famous Christmas Truce of 1914, when the Germans and Brits played football in No Man’s Land?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JML

      no Grealish again. I don’t understand Southgate’s plan to actually score goals, but maybe his plan is o try and get it to PKs and hope someone blows one badly enough to forget his missed pen?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      I’m sure everything will proceed swimmingly and the storied history of the occasion will not turn the bowels of these young men to dribbling waterbutts.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tony Jay

      @JML:

      Never mind, we can play the old familiar “How can we tell if ENGLAND’S HARRY KANE is playing if no one hears him fall?”

      And that’s what you call ‘buying a free kick’.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Leto

      This recent strat of a player laying down behind the wall is still… weird, to me. I understand it, still weird.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JML

      @Leto: I don’t love it. it makes some sense if you’re going to have your wall jump, but you still have a guy down who can’t get to a rebound.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tony Jay

      Already Saka looks like the only England player out there who isn’t concerned about setting off his rheumatism.

      Tempo! Pass forward!

      Good shot from Sterling.

      Weak header from Slabhead.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Just Chuck

      I like American Football and have no shame about it, but damned if it wouldn’t be better if they cut the play clock in half.  Make the no huddle offense the norm.  All those goddam pauses, that’s what’s boring.

      Sure there’s rugby, but it doesn’t feel the same.  Too much in the other direction perhaps.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Tony Jay

      @Leto:

      Maguire. Have you seen the size of his forehead? It’s like the rising belly of a Great White. Boris Karloff cosplays as him because it’s that towering.

      Pity he can’t use it to Head The Fucking Ball!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JML

      @LeftCoastYankee: England is doing a surprisingly good job controlling play, but the lack of service in makes me wonder why they even bother having Harry Kane at striker? Slabhead has more chances so far.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Tony Jay

      @JML:

      That’s ENGLAND’S HARRY KANE!!!! Don’t forget to lard it up with all the spare exclamation points and rising intonation you have lying around to make up for the fact he’s been a sleepy, snoozy absence so far this tournament.

      But Southgate simply will not drop him.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      LeftCoastYankee

      @JML:  Kane is decent in the air (probably better than Rashford), but I’d go with Calvert-Lewin if that’s the strategy.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      billcinsd

      @JML: Kane is pretty good at moving off the ball and opening space for others, which is one reason he plays pretty frequently

      Reply

