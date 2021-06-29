I have been catching the show Crossing Lines on Ovation, and it is now one of my favorite shows, even if it did first air in 2013.

There are 3 seasons of Crossing Lines, 12 episodes per season. They show 4 episodes every Thursday night and we are halfway through Season 2. I’m sorry I didn’t think to mention it before, but better late than never, I guess.

They are not afraid to kill off regular characters on Crossing Lines, which adds to the realism, I suppose, but I wish they would check with me first before they decide to kill someone off. I won’t say more than that, but I hate the spoilers on Google. You start to type in something innocuous, like “is so-and-so” and they offer the suggestion “is so-and-so really dead?” or “why did so-and-so leave the show?

Google obviously doesn’t care, but I am well on the way to hating them lately. For a company whose early motto was “don’t be evil”, they are really fucking evil. Okay, back to TV.

Last week Ovation advertised a series called The Brokenwood Mysteries. I watched the first episode of the first season this evening, and I think it could be a good show. It’s from 2014 and I had never heard of it. Has anyone watched it? If you have, what did you think?

The detective in The Brokenwood Mysteries has a rumpled, disheveled appearance that reminds me of another detective from a show that was on a few years ago. Backstrom. I googled to make sure I remembered the name correctly. Apparently there is a Season 2 of the show after all, but it’s the Swedish version of the show that’s on Acorn, not the US version. I wonder if that one is any good.

I don’t mind older shows, how about the rest of you?

Totally open thread. Talk about these shows, TV, music, politics. Anything goes. (well, maybe not full frontal nudity – Cole would likely frown on that.)