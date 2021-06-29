Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Crossing Lines and The Brokenwood Mysteries

I have been catching the show Crossing Lines on Ovation, and it is now one of my favorite shows, even if it did first air in 2013.

There are 3 seasons of Crossing Lines, 12 episodes per season.  They show 4 episodes every Thursday night and we are halfway through Season 2.  I’m sorry I didn’t think to mention it before, but better late than never, I guess.

They are not afraid to kill off regular characters on Crossing Lines, which adds to the realism, I suppose, but I wish they would check with me first before they decide to kill someone off.  I won’t say more than that, but I hate the spoilers on Google.  You start to type in something innocuous, like “is so-and-so” and they offer the suggestion “is so-and-so really dead?” or “why did so-and-so leave the show?

Google obviously doesn’t care, but I am well on the way to hating them lately.  For a company whose early motto was “don’t be evil”, they are really fucking evil.  Okay, back to TV.

Last week Ovation advertised a series called The Brokenwood Mysteries.   I watched the first episode of the first season this evening, and I think it could be a good show. It’s from 2014 and I had never heard of it.  Has anyone watched it?  If you have, what did you think?

The detective in The Brokenwood Mysteries has a rumpled, disheveled appearance that reminds me of another detective from a show that was on a few years ago.  Backstrom.  I googled to make sure I remembered the name correctly.  Apparently there is a Season 2 of the show after all, but it’s the Swedish version of the show that’s on Acorn, not the US version.  I wonder if that one is any good.

I don’t mind older shows, how about the rest of you?

Totally open thread.  Talk about these shows, TV, music, politics.  Anything goes. (well, maybe not full frontal nudity – Cole would likely frown on that.)

 

 

    1. 1.

      Roger Moore

      well, maybe not full frontal nudity – Cole would likely frown on that.

      A man who shares his naked mopping adventures on his blog has no right to criticize.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      hells littlest angel

      To best enjoy The Brokenwood Mysteries, turn on subtitles. New Zealanders use a completely different set of vowels than the rest of the English-speaking world.

       

      ETA: It’s a good show!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      sdhays

      I remember watching Backstrom and wanting to like it, but I just found the gross disregard for people’s rights very off-putting. Sure, disregard for the rules is a long-running toxic theme in American detective dramas (which is why I don’t like most American detective/crime dramas), but I recall feeling Backstrom took it even farther than usual, especially for current times. Also, they never really figured out, in my opinion, how to make Backstrom be a jerk and still have some redeeming qualities. They made him too much of a jerk and a loser, so it was hard to understand why he still had a job.

      I wasn’t surprised when they didn’t make a second season.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mike in NC

      1. Watched “False Positive” on HULU. It was creepy.
      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      Robin Givhan’s articles are often quite good. Here, she writes about the Vogue cover story on Jill Biden:

      The story, written by Jonathan Van Meter, is a fashion love song and a political treatise. In every turn of phrase, every admiring riff, there’s a subtle excoriation of the previous administration and an unsubtle mash note to the current one. Vogue has a crush on Biden, but her predecessor was never photographed for the magazine during her tenure in the White House.

      This refusal is never fully discussed in the August story. Biden is not placed into the context of this Trumpian void, which means that the full weight of Biden’s presence in the magazine is not made plain. This is Biden’s moment, but the narrative of this first lady is just one chapter in a story that began long before she was born and will presumably continue after she is gone.

      Trump’s omission from Vogue was a cultural statement more than it was a political one, which may be why it antagonized her supporters — as well as her husband — so much. The fashion industry, with its liberal leanings, was quick to voice its displeasure with the former administration. That animosity only grew over time. The former first lady was never acknowledged by an industry that still has the capacity to set beauty standards, validate gender norms, underscore feminine power, document fame and sate the ego with a portrait sitting that makes one look really, really pretty for the public record.

      No one thought she could keep teaching,” Van Meter writes. “But as I traveled with Dr. Biden through much of April, I saw just how much time her day job took up: In Albuquerque, New Mexico, the entire retinue of staff, Secret Service, and press held at our hotel until well into the afternoon, when the motorcade finally hit the road for a nearly three-hour drive and a long evening of events in Arizona — because Dr. B was teaching her classes over Zoom.”

      In one image, the teacher is at work, dressed in a Ralph Lauren skirt and blouse, a pencil clenched between her teeth as she sits hunched over a laptop in a work-from-home posture — an image that makes one wonder if the only ergonomically-sound desk in the White House is the one in the Oval Office.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @sdhays: That’s kind of how I felt about Backstrom, too.  I wanted to like it, but I wasn’t altogether sorry when it wasn’t renewed.  I think Steeplejack liked it, if I recall correctly.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sdhays

      @dmsilev: When I initially read this, I literally bristled that they had not photographed Michelle Obama. My brain just will not accept the idea that Melania is Jill Biden’s predecessor as First Lady.

      She’ll always be the Third Lady to me.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ha

      I like Brokenwood Mysteries.  People are kind and there’s a whole cast of people who repeat, including several Maori actors.  It’s cozy mysteries, so no thrill killers a la Hannibal Lector, nothing grim.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      frosty

      Ms. F is a fan of Brit and Commonwealth mysteries. My favorite was Foyle’s War. Brokenwood is good too. And the one with the blonde DCI and the three geezers working for her trying to solve cold cases. (New Tricks).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @AliceBlue: The article said there have only been 3 first ladies on the cover of Vogue.  Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, and Jill Biden.  Michelle was apparently on the cover three times!

      But every first lady (except the orange wife) has had photos on the inside of the magazine.

      I, too, had heard that the third lady had refused an interview where they got to ask anything they wanted.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      @AliceBlue: I believe it. I also recall reading that she insisted on being paid, basically treating it as a modeling gig. And then getting pissed when Vogue declined.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SkyBluePink

      Brokenwood Mysteries is one of my favorite shows!   Show has a pleasant vibe and beautiful scenery.

      Agree with the assessments of Backstrom- only watched a few episodes and don’t know if I will continue.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      And one bit from the actual Vogue article:

      She already misses her students, who were, for whatever reason, mostly men this semester. “Maybe two months ago they said, ‘Hey, Dr. B…. Can we ask you a question?’  ” I said yeah. They said, ‘When we write in our journals, can we curse?’  ”

      They were worried it was inappropriate because you’re the first lady?

      “I don’t know what they thought! We never said the words first lady ever. So I said, ‘Yes, you can curse.’ Because I tell them they can write anything. And here they are, these young men, like, ‘Yes! We can curse!’ I loved that. After that class, I felt…good. I’ve achieved what I wanted to achieve: They see me as their English teacher.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev: Thank goodness we don’t ever have to think of that creature again.  Totally suited to her husband.

      Just like Barack and Michelle are the perfect match, so are T**** and the third lady.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      debbie

      I want to thank whoever it was who recommended News of the World. Just watched it. I’ve also watched Moonlight and Spotlight this week. I should be caught up in maybe a decade. //

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Nelle

      I love Brokenwood.   I just finished the final season, final episode in tears.  It has a fair bit of Maori in it, which has a sound and rhythm familiar to New Zealanders, even if they don’t speak it themselves.    New Zealand has three officoal languages, English, Maori, and Sign.

      For that episode, the two most important words are whanau (family) and mokopuna (grandchildren).  And it really needs to be in Maori.

      I really thought i would continue to be popping back and forth between the States and New Zealand,  but first i had health issues and then, when i was about to book my flights in 2020, i began reading AL’s morning updates and decided to wait and see what would develop.   Quite proud of my other country and the way they have handled this.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      FelonyGovt

      I love Brokenwood Mysteries. Nice lead characters with no skeevy vibe between the older male and the younger female officers. Interesting, recurring secondary characters. Pleasant and enjoyable.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Elizabelle

      @dmsilev:   Good article about Dr. Jill. If I see Vogue on a newstand, might have to buy a copy.

      And:  the WaPost has a phenomenal interactive feature on how the Surfside Condo tower came down.  Don’t know why yet, of course.  Worth a click.

      Video, images and interviews deepen questions about role of pool deck in condo collapse

      Best of all:  to illustrate a controlled implosion (which part of the collapse resembled), there is footage of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City coming down.  Over and over in a loop.  LOL.  Well done, WaPost.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Darkrose

      In preparation for Leverage: Redemption next week, I’ve been rewatching the original. I’d forgotten how good it was, and how cathartic but infuriating at the same time. Almost all of the storylines were based on fact but toned down. The difference was that the team always got the mark in the end, but in real life, the white-collar criminals got away with it.

      Reading about the asshole from Tennessee funding the South Dakota National Guard deployment to the Texas border really, really makes me want to unleash Parker, Hardison, and Elliot on somebody.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Amir Khalid

      Some disappointing news for those following my GAS affliction: another online vendor has cancelled on me. My remaining options are to acquire either an Epiphone ES-335 at full price (RM2,405) or an Epiphone Dot (almost the same guitar, but RM500 cheaper and with dot inlays instead of block ones). Sigh. I had my heart set on block inlays.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Royston Vasey

      Brokenwood Mysteries, a New Zealand export, has been running for 7 seasons (since 2014), with the latest season finishing up in May 2021.

       

      RV in NZ

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Elizabelle

      This was new to me:  possible six minute to nine minute interval between when pool deck and garage area first collapsed and last part of building came down.  Collapse may have begun between 1 and 1:14 am.  It was not the three minute collapse it appeared to be, in the first widely available security footage from a neighboring building.

      WaPost:

      Sara Nir, a resident, told The Post that shortly before 1 a.m., she noticed loud “knocking” noises that she assumed were caused by construction work. Around 1:14 a.m., she heard a noise that she thought sounded like a wall crashing down, and she left her ground-level apartment [lucky duck] to complain to a security guard in the lobby.

      She estimated that about a minute later, while she was in the lobby, she heard a very large boom and saw that part of the surface-level parking area — and part of the pool deck — had collapsed into the underground parking garage. She and the two of her children who were home at the time then ran from the building.

      Nir’s son called 911 at 1:19 a.m., he said, a time that he said he confirmed by checking the time stamp on his phone. About a minute later, a dispatcher with Miami-Dade County Fire and Rescue called for an engine to respond to an alarm at the building, audio shows.

      According to additional EMS audio, the building collapsed between 1:24 and 1:25 a.m. while Engine 76 was en route.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      he is, apparently, a junkyard billionaire– does nobody remember Born Yesterday? Stay away from this guy– who has decided to enjoy his money and his sunset years marinating in Tucker Carlson, or worse

      They should make them go through the right channels, not let every nation walk across our borders when men died to protect America,” Johnson said, referring to border crossings.

      Johnson went on to call Biden an “idiot,” saying that the President “just wants to do everything that Trump didn’t try to do — he doesn’t care if it’s right or wrong.”

      So far, Florida, Nebraska, and Iowa have pledged to send law enforcement to Texas and Arizona.

      “People don’t respect nothing unless they work for it,” Johnson said, referring to the Biden administration’s policies.

      “You’ve gotta work for what you got, and you’ve gotta respect what other people has — but not shooting and killing and lying and raping and doing other kinds of stuff because they’ve got free money,” he added

      and like most trump fans, he’s deeply concerned about Covid

      “Everybody is tied down from COVID-19 but they let them come over with no shots, no nothing, no coverings over their face,” Johnson said. “They ship them out to all the states, like I’m in Tennessee, they ship them out to Tennessee and they don’t ask the governor.”

      “They just spread ’em everywhere and they don’t care about COVID-19,” he added.

      Reply

