COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, June 28-29

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, June 28-29

When You are not the boss of me works in our favor:

Increasingly, frustrated teenagers are searching for ways to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent. Some have found their way to VaxTeen.org, a vaccine information site run by Kelly Danielpour, a Los Angeles teenager.

The site offers guides to state consent laws, links to clinics, resources on straightforward information about Covid-19 and advice for how teenagers can engage parents.

“Someone will ask me, ‘I need to be able to consent at a vaccine clinic that is open on weekends and that is on my bus route. Can you help?’” said Ms. Danielpour, 18, who will begin her freshman year at Stanford in the fall.

She started the site two years ago, well before Covid. The daughter of a pediatric neurosurgeon and an intellectual property lawyer, she realized that most adolescents know neither the recommended vaccine schedule nor their rights.

“We automatically talk about parents but not about teens as having opinions on this issue,” she said. “I decided I needed to help.” Ms. Danielpour wrangled experts to help her understand vaccination and consent laws, and she recruited teenagers to be “VaxTeen ambassadors.”

“I want teenagers to be able to say to pediatricians, ‘Hey, I have this right,’” added Ms. Danielpour, who gives talks at conferences to physicians and health department officials…

======

‘Nearly 100’ new cases (so far) at a summer camp in Illinois:

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      Vaccinations in Monroe County:

      59.9% with at least 1 jab
      56.3% totally vaccinated

      New COVID cases:

      72 new cases – I don’t know if that includes all of last week when the stats weren’t updated at all, or just yesterday. I’m hoping that includes all of last week because otherwise that many cases in a single day again is horrific. Children 0-19, 20 year olds, 30 year olds and 40 year olds all had 14 cases each.

      .5% test positivity

      Deaths now at 1332. We obviously aren’t getting all the drugs here that TFG got.

      35 people in the hospital, 10 in the ICU

      Matt McIrvin

      I am exceedingly annoyed at the way coverage of the Delta variant obsesses on breakthrough infections, which is giving the public the false idea that vaccinations are useless against it, when the most important and destructive thing it does is increase the number of people you are likely to infect if you are UN-vaccinated. The moment any expert tries to tell people that the way to fight it is to get vaccinated, they get these people coming back with “but you can still get it if you’re vaxxed” and the message is lost.

      People see outbreaks in countries with a lot of vaccination and assume this is primarily because vaccinated people are transmitting the virus, when it’s more likely that the R value for the unvaccinated got jacked up so high that it can spread rapidly even if the unvaccinated are a minority–with the breakthrough infections happening as splash damage from that.

