The US reported +93 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, bringing the total to 619,424. Several states did not report. The 7-day moving average declined to 292 deaths per day, its lowest level since March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/87Jft3edLZ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 28, 2021





The number of Americans receiving their first vaccine dose continues to decline. The vaccination effort has hit a wall of resistance and all but stalled out. pic.twitter.com/m8E8bqM6Bo — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 28, 2021

Our chances, outside the scientific community, of drawing any sober, reflective lessons from COVID-19 is about nil at this point. It’s become a hobby horse for everyone to ride, to whatever destination they please. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 28, 2021

======

‘My mother is almost 100, yet she has taken both doses’: PM Modi asks India to shed Covid vaccine hesitancy on Mann Ki Baathttps://t.co/nM6lrKWgpg — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) June 28, 2021

India's vaccine shortage eases as inoculations outpace new registrations https://t.co/IYLrcPkPw7 pic.twitter.com/qMBAva4qEU — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2021

India reports 40,854 cases and 3128 deaths from black fungus, a potentially fatal infection—caused by the fungus mucormycosis. Of the total, 31,344 cases were diagnosed as rhinocerebral, meaning patients' sinuses and brain were affected https://t.co/szu9cc21BU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 28, 2021

The Red Cross says Indonesia needs to urgently increase medical care, testing and vaccinations as the number of new infections in the country has rapidly increased and left it “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe." https://t.co/ofSmpqmekV — The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2021

Hong Kong bans all incoming flights from UK over Covid concerns https://t.co/p9o0rNNptL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 29, 2021

In Israel, where Delta is becoming the dominant strain, and vaccinations are in over 80% of the adult population (>60% fully vaccinated total population), there is a rise in cases (today to 308) but without increase in hospitalizations or deaths pic.twitter.com/TPd5BU9kAr — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 28, 2021

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urges teenagers to get vaccinated for the coronavirus as a new outbreak spreads https://t.co/HTFsUukPkt — Bloomberg Asia (@BloombergAsia) June 28, 2021

Australia faced a grim and anxiety-inducing challenge on Monday: simultaneous outbreaks of the coronavirus in several parts of the country, most notably in Sydney, fueled by the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. https://t.co/1kNGiVv7zm — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) June 29, 2021

More Australian cities lock down amid outbreak of Delta virus variant https://t.co/BFifHNNrGJ pic.twitter.com/G0e1iOjUrk — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2021

New Zealand considers mandatory masks, scanning amid COVID Delta variant concerns https://t.co/KdKkt0k5tA pic.twitter.com/7FiDMCjZ18 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 28, 2021

A growing coronavirus outbreak in Fiji is stretching the health system and devastating the economy as the delta variant takes foothold in the Pacific island nation. https://t.co/7bz3REOFqX — The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2021

Covid vaccine gap: How South Africa hopes to bridge the divide https://t.co/HNm7Fglsob — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 28, 2021

#BREAKING Russia has confirmed 20,616 new coronavirus cases and 652 deaths, an all-time mortality record for the country since the start of the pandemic https://t.co/4EYDOpVxjq — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 29, 2021

Tournament organizers said the coronavirus surge in Russia's second city "changes absolutely nothing".https://t.co/KcYIWGjHUu — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 29, 2021

Moscow has rolled out one of the world’s most ambitious mandatory vaccination schemes. But how's it actually going to work?https://t.co/LZjMkRjy67 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 29, 2021

"I don't want to die because of what the government wants," said one vaccine sceptic who had bought a fake certificate online.https://t.co/dFc27S1iXE — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 28, 2021

St. Petersburg held its annual "Scarlet Sails" celebration for high school grads, the climax of the White Nights festival, this weekend. https://t.co/SW9gFiGcy3 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 28, 2021

Portugal’s battle to contain the surging COVID-19 delta variant has prompted it to put the United Kingdom on its red list for travel, speed up vaccinations in Lisbon and cancel school classes in the southern Algarve region, its main tourist destination. https://t.co/viIe691IuH — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 28, 2021

Final easing of lockdown measures in England still set for 19 July, new Health Secretary Sajid Javid says https://t.co/dj7XPRMnyS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 28, 2021

Mexico reports 1,661 new cases of COVID-19, 44 more deaths https://t.co/IIYqLZBlLT pic.twitter.com/Z4xtQefIYF — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2021

======

Human behavior during the pandemic is more important than any Covid variant. In fact, reckless human behavior helped drive the mutations that created multiple globe-circling variants https://t.co/H8VXjTGYXm — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 28, 2021

Some parents are forbidding Covid shots, but defiant teens are seeking ways to get them. Most medical consent laws require parental permission for minors. But some places are easing restrictions for Covid shots https://t.co/LR67h3qKZf — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) June 26, 2021



When You are not the boss of me works in our favor:

… Increasingly, frustrated teenagers are searching for ways to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent. Some have found their way to VaxTeen.org, a vaccine information site run by Kelly Danielpour, a Los Angeles teenager. The site offers guides to state consent laws, links to clinics, resources on straightforward information about Covid-19 and advice for how teenagers can engage parents. “Someone will ask me, ‘I need to be able to consent at a vaccine clinic that is open on weekends and that is on my bus route. Can you help?’” said Ms. Danielpour, 18, who will begin her freshman year at Stanford in the fall. She started the site two years ago, well before Covid. The daughter of a pediatric neurosurgeon and an intellectual property lawyer, she realized that most adolescents know neither the recommended vaccine schedule nor their rights. “We automatically talk about parents but not about teens as having opinions on this issue,” she said. “I decided I needed to help.” Ms. Danielpour wrangled experts to help her understand vaccination and consent laws, and she recruited teenagers to be “VaxTeen ambassadors.” “I want teenagers to be able to say to pediatricians, ‘Hey, I have this right,’” added Ms. Danielpour, who gives talks at conferences to physicians and health department officials…

Another variant: Lambda lineage of SARSCoV2 has the potential to become a variant of concern. Infections fueled by this variant have become problematic in Brazil https://t.co/UMBHMphkWU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 28, 2021

======

"Nationwide, 1 in 4 hospital workers who have direct contact with patients had not yet received a single dose of a COVID vaccine by the end of May." https://t.co/5qnVzw4wCX via @medscape — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 28, 2021

‘Nearly 100’ new cases (so far) at a summer camp in Illinois: