The text of the resolution is now available.

Highlights from Ryan Goodman:

.@SpeakerPelosi Bill to establish #Jan6 #SelectCommittee:



"The Speaker shall appoint 13 Members to the Select Committee, 5 of whom shall be appointed after consultation with the minority leader."



Maybe Members who vote against this Bill should be considered disqualified. pic.twitter.com/uWWUAFymQO — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 28, 2021

3. Judicious use of these powers👇 in public hearings could be an enormous benefit to the public and to truth-seeking.



Questioning for longer than 5-minutes

Questioning by staff of the Select Committee pic.twitter.com/W329ZxMbcZ — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 28, 2021

5/5 Link to full text of bill to establish January 6 Select Committee:https://t.co/m0LdQ5Thhv (h/t @kadiagoba)



Recommended reading alongside it (by @anne_tindall @g_tudor):https://t.co/PRW5BKATZH — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 28, 2021

Looks like it covers the bases, from what Goodman says.

