The text of the resolution is now available.
Highlights from Ryan Goodman:
Looks like it covers the bases, from what Goodman says.
Another open thread!
Adam L Silverman
It is exactly the same format and language that was used to create the Benghazi Select Committee. Which I’m sure was deliberate so that when McCarthy starts complaining to everyone that will put a video camera and microphone in front of him, Pelosi can say: “I modeled the whole thing on your Benghazi Select Committee, what’s the problem?”
@Adam L Silverman: Sauce for the goose…
sab
Am I naive (french bottled water spelled backwards) or do the Republicans in the House phuck themselves everytime they refuse to cooperate with Pelosi and let her do her own thing?
Baud
👍
Mary G
Sadly, there remains no prospect for additional votes from @SenateGOP to create the National Commission to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. Proposed legislation to establish a Select Committee was drafted & has now been introduced & sent to @RulesDemocrats.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 29, 2021
Mary G
January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. It's imperative we establish the truth and ensure an attack cannot again happen. The Committee will investigate & report the facts & causes of the attack and report recommendations for preventing any future assault.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 29, 2021
JMG
Pelosi said she is considering appointing a Republican member (for a 7-6 split) on her own. Liz Cheney come on down. Better yet, no Republican accepts such a poisoned chalice, proving it’s the party of Trump now and forevermore.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Excellent news!
Plus, when the Republicans complain, Dems can reply that they tried the bipartisan route and R’s rejected it
SiubhanDuinne
When do we start putting together our dream list of Select Committee members? I’d like to see some overlap with the Second Impeachment House Managers — Jamie Raskin in particular. I wonder who Qevin will choose to represent the minority party? And does Madam Speaker have veto power over his choices? If he tries to name Greene or Boebert or Crenshaw or Cawthorn, can she just go all Nancy STOMP on his ass and make him pick someone else?
Joey Maloney
NANCY SMASH
…that’s it, that’s my post.
Mary G
Senate Republicans did Mitch McConnell a ‘personal favor’ rather than their patriotic duty and voted against the bipartisan commission negotiated by Democrats and Republicans in the House. But Democrats are determined to find the truth. Read my statement: https://t.co/0KNpWzQkLH— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 29, 2021
Great coms. She knows where to stick the stiletto heel.
Bruuuuce
I sincerely hope she doesn’t fall into the trap of trying to appear bipartisan:
According to the resolution, the committee will be made up of 13 members.
Eight of those members will be appointed by Pelosi, five will be picked in consultation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. While Pelosi did not tip her hand as to who she plans to choose to chair or serve on the committee, an aide tells CNN that she is seriously considering a Republican as one of her eight picks.
@SiubhanDuinne: Good idea. Who would y’all like to see on the committee?
Bruuuuce
Best laugh of the day:
Marjorie Traitor Greene wants a seat on the Select Committee
Philbert
Will DOJ enforce any and all subpoenas? This is big, lately they have been optional.
Elizabelle
@SiubhanDuinne: Given that the Committee might end up investigating actions by some of those weasels, I do not see how they could land their unqualified butts on it.
Davis X. Machina
@SiubhanDuinne:
No one running for anything.
Let them get their own B-roll.
Adam L Silverman
@Cheryl Rofer: Without a doubt.
The only question is whether the GOP does for McCarthy what they’ve spent the last four days doing for McConnell.
If he tries to name Greene or Boebert or Crenshaw or Cawthorn, can she just go all Nancy STOMP on his ass and make him pick someone else?
The chair decides on subpoenas and whether a member gets to speak for more than five minutes, so I’d say if they want to load up the committee with trolls who only want to perform for their own personal benefit rather than respond effectively, let them.
Adam L Silverman
@SiubhanDuinne: She has final say on who is on the committee, including the people McCarthy picks.
My guess is that the chair will be Val Demings, which will amplify her ahead of her run against Micro Rubio.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
I’m out of the loop. What’s been going on with the Turtle?
Adam L Silverman
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): He spent Friday through today working the NY Times, WaPo, CNN, Politico, Axios, etc that Biden had betrayed the GOP senators and American by linking the bipartisan infrastructure bill with the Democrats only reconciliation infrastructure bill. The news media ate it up and their reporting used his framing without batting an eyelash at it.
@Elizabelle: Yep, the only proper response to that is “Republicans torpedoed the bipartisan commission because they know the truth is bad for them and they don’t want it to come out. Democrats don’t need to be partisan, to quote Truman, just tell the truth and they’ll think it’s hell.”
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Maybe she’ll even refuse the subpoena if called and will go to jail for refusing to appear
JoyceH
@Bruuuuce:
Best laugh of the day:
Marjorie Traitor Greene wants a seat on the Select Committee
Gee, maybe before her juvenile antics got her kicked off all the regular committees she was on, she should have considered the some day there might be a committee she would like to be on. Too late now, Empty Gee.
Bruuuuce
@Elizabelle: Are there really any Republicans you can trust in the House? Even Liz Cheney, out of favor though she is, is still a member of the party, and unlikely IMNSHO to do as good a job at investigating her peers as any Democrat.
Bruuuuce
@Elizabelle: Re MTG: We can only hope. It would be, as the old joke about lawyers goes, a good start.
The Moar You Know
If he tries to name Greene or Boebert or Crenshaw or Cawthorn
@SiubhanDuinne: There’s four. Gaetz will be the fifth. I’m serious. They will send their very worst.
debbie
He will say what Republicans around here always say: “Apples and oranges.”
@The Moar You Know: And the Speaker will just not appoint them.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Oh, that. I saw that and was infuriated at it. At this point, Biden and Dems should just go “fuck it”, and pass everything under reconciliation
Bruuuuce
@Adam L Silverman: Given Kinzinger’s recent high-profile repudiation of The Former Guy, he may not want the additional exposure to threats — or, vice versa, he might revel in the spotlight. I’d still rather have a Democrat.
Percysowner
@The Moar You Know: Or Jim Jordon, then Nancy will say, We’ve consulted and NO, pick someone who looks slightly sane. It will be interesting which Republican Representatives get on the committee. Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger would be acceptable.
Martin
@SiubhanDuinne: McCarthy doesn’t get to choose. My guess is at best, Pelosi gives him those 10 GOPs who voted for impeachment and has him pick 5. At worst, Pelosi picks 5 and asks McCarthy to identify any that should be referred to the ethics committee for whatever infractions cause McCarthy to want them off the committee.
JWR
I’ve been waiting all day for the Big News that was supposed to drop (plop) out of Arizona today, and all I got was this, about a new QAnon “film”.
Arizona audit boss claims CIA may have produced ‘disinformation’ on election fraud in new film
The CEO of the firm hired by the Arizona Senate to conduct an audit of the Maricopa County 2020 election was featured in a new film alleging the CIA may have spread “disinformation” about fraud in the contest.
Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan’s involvement in the movie, titled The Deep Rig, was confirmed at the film’s premiere on June 26 at the Dream City Church in Phoenix. The movie is based on a book by Trump supporter and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne and directed by Roger Richards, whose previous work involves a film claiming aliens were behind the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
As soon as I got to the bit about the CIA, I thought they were about to be outed as an election rigger. Sadly, no!
SiubhanDuinne
She would be a wonderful choice!
James E Powell
My guess is that the chair will be Val Demings, which will amplify her ahead of her run against Micro Rubio.
An excellent choice. Staff is critical and that will be mostly people we’ve never heard of.
Adam L Silverman
@Bruuuuce: That’s the rub on this. If she puts any of the three responsible Republicans on the committee, she just puts a larger target on their backs.
My guess is that McCarthy will want to put Gym Jordan on as the ranking member. Stefanik because he needs a woman he can trust to act like Gym. And then it’ll be three others who will also act out. My guess one would be Gohmert because he used to be a judge. And the former dirty cop from Louisiana. And then just pick any other one Republican with a law degree. Or whose good at the mic. They all act equally weird all the time.
NotMax
Ploy to take the focus off Benghazi.
//
marcopolo
@Davis X. Machina: How does that work when every member of the House is up for re-election every two years?
Adam L Silverman
@James E Powell: The staff will all be a bunch of former Federal prosecutors hired specifically for this. The junior staff will be attorneys working for Democratic organizations. That’s how these folks understand researchers and investigators.
Bruuuuce
They all act equally weird all the time.
FSVO “weird”=”batshit crazy authoritarian”, yes
@Martin: That would be some nice judo. Still prefer almost any Dem.
SiubhanDuinne
Gotta disagree here. Virtually every House member will be running for reëlection — unless, like Val Demings, they’re eyeing a Senate seat. And anyway, why should running for something be a deterrent to their serving on the Select Committee, or anything else? I’m not getting your objection.
Martin
@Bruuuuce: They don’t get out of this without taking Trump off the stage, and possibly some of their fellow House members. Trump isn’t attacking Democrats on his little tour here – he’s attacking Republicans. Their only out here is taking Trump down. Cheney can’t even use her name to get out of this.
It’s in Dem’s interests to help them.
Chief Oshkosh
@Cheryl Rofer:
Nemesis, Greek god of vengeance, with his sidekick, Shiva the Destroyer.
Ajabu
Damn. They’ve dug down so low that Devin Nunes doesn’t even make it to the top five scumbag list?
Davis X. Machina
@marcopolo:
I don’t mind the ones running for re-election — they all are, as you say. 80- 90% of House incumbents win anyway,
But — no one who sees “Senator So-and-So” when they look in the mirror every morning. They can get face-time some other way.
Too many past hearings have had their effectiveness diminished badly by people who don’t remember why there are hearings in the first place.
The five-minute speeches are the worst… The first impeachment hearings were, with a few exceptions, a train wreck.
Elizabelle
@Adam L Silverman: Not Gym Jordan. I get your reasoning but just — no!
Although: Jordan is actually a very loud and disrespectful knife to a gunfight. So there is that.
Imagine the world without Fox News to play to.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Imagine the world without Fox News to play to.
It would probably look a lot like this
We might not have had a Trump presidency
Villago Delenda Est
Is there a provision for mercilessly mocking MTG and Boebert at all times for being seditious shits?
Elizabelle
Michael Gerson (former W speechwriter) is following Jennifer Rubin’s path. Welcome.
WaPost: What’s striking about Biden’s crime plan? It actually focuses on reducing crime.
It ends:
This approach to crime may not be revolutionary, but it is rational, practical and well-devised. And it has already revealed a great deal about politics in the Biden era.
It has revealed that the president’s White House policy shop is skilled and serious.
It has revealed that the weed of ridiculous and ignorant partisanship has taken over the entire Republican garden. When asked about Biden’s proposal, the chairman of the House Republican Study Committee, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), could only sputter incoherent rubbish about “the Squad” and “the radicals” who want to disrespect and dismantle the police.
And it reveals a president who, against constant opposition, is trying to govern.
