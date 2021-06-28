Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

RIP Rosie Cole (2005??-2021)

RIP Rosie Cole (2005??-2021)

by | 142 Comments

This post is in: ,

RIP Rosie Cole (2005??-2021)

In her typical inimitable form, Rosalita aka Rosie Cole, grumped her way off the mortal coil this morning at 11:15 am. She passed pleasantly under the care of the most wonderful vet staff in America. We first gave her a sedative to relax her and Rosie felt no pain for the first time in a long while. I realized then that it was the first time I had seen her truly relaxed and comfortable for months. I pet her and talked to her, rubbed her ears, and just let her be peaceful for a while. When we finally euthanized her after she was comfortable, her death was near instantaneous. From the time Dr. Stone pulled back and aspirated the needle, drawing a little bloom of blood into the poison, and then injecting the medicine, it took 3-4 seconds for her to pass. I had my hand on her and felt her sigh and she was gone.

As with everything involving Rosie, the decision to put her down was difficult. Truth be told, I probably should have done it a month agao, but I am of the belief if there are still good days to be had, you owe it to them. Unfortunately, we had reached the point where there just were not any good days left. She was almost if not completely blind, had a very difficult time walking, and was confused and getting stuck everywhere- behind the toilet, in the railings on the banister, in between the deck steps, in the wires under the computer desk, etc. This weekend, when she had a lot of difficulty getting up, I decided it was time.

It was a hard decision because Rosie never really liked me, and although I loved her, I didn’t like her that much a lot of the time. So my mind played tricks on me- if I put her down to early, was I doing it for me because she was a difficult dog? Would I put Lily down that early? And because of this doubt, I probably let her suffer more than I should have. It’s such a difficult decision.

But enough about the grim stuff, let’s remember the good things. As you may remember, Rosie joined the household over a decade ago as I was driving through the country and saw this white thing in the middle of the road running around in circles. I got close, stopped the Subaru, got out to inspect her (by now I knew it was a dog), and I chased her around the car and she jumped in the driver’s seat and said “Let’s go!” And so we did.

She had clearly been abandoned as she had no caller and this was a dumping zone, but I still made pictures of her and posted them everywhere for a ten mile radius, and stopped at every farm house in that zone, asking if anyone was missing a dog, and was told at almost every house “No, but congratulations on your new dog.”

Rosie had clearly been abused, ate while lying down because she had been crated so much of her life, was not leash trained, and had probably been kicked a lot based on the fact that she bit my foot every time I walked by her for the first couple of years. For the first year, my friends all tried to talk me into putting her down because she was vicious, and one friend named her Snarls Barkley and it stuck.

I disagreed with everyone, and didn’t think she was mean or vicious, she was just angry and needed space and to not be fucked with. She was never a problem with Lily or Tunch, and she and Thurston became good play buddies and she became downright BFF with Steve- they would share beds and cuddles for hours until one of them realized what they were doing and would fuck off in shame.

Over time, she calmed down a little, although she was eventually banned from the bed because she bit my feet every time I moved, and she became a pretty good dog. She liked to play, loved her treats and her food, and was adorable when she got the zooms. She became a good part of the pack.

RIP Rosie Cole (2005??-2021) 3

I can say without hesitation that she never really liked me, and on her best days I could expect her to tolerate me pretty well. She was not a lapdog, didn’t want my cuddles, would ocassionally suffer the indignity of me petting her, and we became pretty functional roommates with clear boundaries.

On the other hand, she did have her people that she ABSOLUTELY adored. She just loved my dad to pieces, becoming putty any time he came around.

RIP Rosie Cole (2005??-2021) 1

RIP Rosie Cole (2005??-2021) 2

She adored Gerald, and would race to him any time he came over and just be on him like ugly on an ape the entire time he was here. She really liked Devon, although at first Devon had to talk in a deep voice to her because if she used her normal voice Rosie got really angry. Over time, though, Rosie started to love her, too.

And then there was Tammy. Rosie just loved Tammy. Would spend an entire weekend following her around the house, wagging her tail. It simultaneously made me infuriated with jealousy and thrilled that she was capable of love. I guess Tammy just has a way with difficult people, which could explain our relationship.

I gave Rosie a nice bath this morning, in part to get her clean, in part because it is the only time she submits to me and I can touch her and talk to her without her just leaving me. Rosie was a SUPER SMART dog, and on bath days if I did not do her first, I would not see her for three days. But once I got her into the sink, she basically submitted as if to say “Alright you fucker, you got me, let’s get this over with.” So we had a nice talk, I dried her off and gave her some treats, and we went to the vet.

I will always have a place in my heart for her, and I love that she had such a strong personality that superceded her instincts as a Jack Russell Terrier. I would never have chosen her to be my pet, but the universe decides the animal you need is not always the animal you want.

Rest well, old friend. We did our best.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    142Comments

    4. 4.

      Antonius

      Very sorry John. It’s always so hard to lose family.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Rosalita

      I’m so sorry John. I remember the day you found her. You gave her the best life, even if she repaid you with a surly attitude. Letting them go just sucks no matter how you look at it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anotherlurker

      I am so sorry for your loss, John.  You gave Rosie a wonderful life .

      As Dr. Seuss said : “Don’t cry because its over, smile because it happened”.

      RIP, Rosie.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Nettoyeur

      The death of any canine companion, however quirky,  is cosmically sad. They are better beings than most humans.  We remember all of ours years later.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Butch

      Thinking of all the pets I’ve had and lost over the years; even the difficult ones become such a part of your life.  I’m so sorry, John.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Emma from Miami

      So I’m having a hard day, and then this happens. Dammit. I’m so sorry, John.

      Excuse me. I need to go bawl my eyes out in private.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Matt McIrvin

      It was a hard decision because Rosie never really liked me, and although I loved her, I didn’t like her that much a lot of the time. So my mind played tricks on me- if I put her down to early, was I doing it for me because she was a difficult dog? Would I put Lily down that early? And because of this doubt, I probably let her suffer more than I should have. It’s such a difficult decision.

      I’ve definitely been there, John–with a sweet, dopey cat whose chronic intestinal problems led to inappropriate peeing and pooping all over the house. Eventually it came to a point where he couldn’t defecate at all, and the best options were so radical that they’d probably have led to more suffering–and this cat was also just an endless hit to our quality of life. But because of the latter, I kept kicking myself because I was worried I was putting him down just because he was inconvenient.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Quiltingfool

      What a beautiful story about Rosie.  I’m sorry for your loss.  Rosie had a good life with you, and though she may not have been fond of you, you gave her security and love and space.  You’re a good man, John.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Falling Diphthong

      This was a lovely tribute.

      We lost a dog to brain cancer and the descent was very swift: I went out the day after the diagnosis to buy a ramp so he could still get into the van to go for walks in the woods, and he lost the ability to walk within the next 24 hours. The part about realizing there are not good days left really resonated for me.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      ArchTeryx

      You lost a family member today.  Perhaps a grumpy, stubborn and standoffish member of the family, but family nonetheless.  Take time to grieve.  You sent a friend home from the battlefield of life, and you have nothing to be ashamed of in giving Rosie a hell of a good life.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Falling Diphthong

      Also, one of my first memories of Balloon Juice was a post about you visiting your friend at the shelter and being informed by Lily that she was your dog.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      geg6

      Oh John, I’m so sorry to hear this. When I visited you a couple years ago, I found Rosie to be a sweet girl who was very friendly. It is so lovely that you let her leave the world in such a loving way. I’m in tears and send you and the rest of the pack my deepest sympathy and love. Poor Thurston especially!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      Damn, so sorry to hear Rosie is gone. Y’all had a good run though, and thanks to your compassion and kindness, she was well cared for and loved in a fashion she could tolerate.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      zeecube

      Man, that’s tough.  Always feels unexpected even when expected.  Sorry for your loss. Still, a good run for a good girl.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dmsilev

      Rest well, old friend. We did our best.

      You did indeed. Saving her, making her a part of your family, helping her in this final transition, and keeping her in your thoughts going forward.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      rikyrah

      So sorry, Cole 😪

      You gave her a good home and life..

      She didn’t have to like you, cause she loved you too 🥰

      RIP, Rosie 😪😪🙏🏽

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Beautifully written, John. I feel like I’ve been at one of those memorial services where everyone is telling fond stories and laughing through the tears. Those are treasured moments.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      MazeDancer

      Like most everyone, no doubt, saw the news and instantly started repeating “Oh, no, oh no, oh no…” out loud.

      Also, no doubt, like most everyone, had big tears in my eyes after reading John’s wonderful account.

      Thank you for taking care of Rosie so well, John. You did the right thing over and over, even to the end.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Nicole

      I’m so sorry. I remember reading your post the day you found her.  And I remember the posts where you thought maybe she wasn’t going to work out.  But you stuck by her.

      Seriously, John, she was the luckiest goddamn dog in the world, the day you drove her way.   You have the gift for meeting your animals where they  are, and not expecting them to be other than who they are.  And so an obviously very traumatized throwaway got years of security, and friends and people who loved her, who all accepted her as she was.  Lucky, lucky girl.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      hells littlest angel

      Sounds like she had a good life and a great companion. Condolences.

       

      And thank you for being such a profoundly decent human being.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Julia

      John, my sympathies on losing Rosie. I always enjoyed your stories about her. I had a very bad Jack Russell named Nathan Jr. for 16 years. He ruined all my furniture, was neurotic and badly behaved the entire time. BUT….he was hilarious, had more personality than any dog I’ve ever had, and my kids loved him to pieces. When he went to the Rainbow Bridge, I had the same thoughts as you…did I let him go too soon because he was so difficult? Looking back, I am confident I didn’t. He was sick and old, and I actually probably waited longer than I should have. I’d like to think that Rosie and Nathan Jr. are gamboling together at the Bridge right about now!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      RandomMonster

      So very sorry about the loss of your friend. It’s never easy, even when it’s a kindness.

      RandomMrs and I are anticipating having to do the same for our sweet girl soon, who’s rapidly approaching Rosie’s condition in which she’s mostly blind, often confused, and needs to be carried up and down the stairs.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Junker359

      I’ve been reading this site for 13+ years now and this is the first comment I’ve ever made. I’m so sorry to hear about Rosie, I remember those posts about you finding her all those years ago. I’m in tears because it makes me think of my own experience having to put a beloved dog to sleep a few years ago, and I’d never wish having to do that one anyone.

      I’m so glad you were able to give her a good home.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Sarah Wenk

      I’ve loved following Rosie’s adventure with you, John. RIP to a good, most of the time, dog, and good on you for taking her in.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      rattlemullet

      My heart aches for you John Cole – I do not know you but I know you have a big heart because of the love you show for dogs especially and all animals in general. The pet loving community that lives on this blog will give you comfort, this I know. Nothing I can say can ease your pain. Just know that Rosie’s luckiest day was when John Cole stopped his car and open the door, his heart and home to Rosie.  Both creatures were better off in life at that point in time. Roy Greene aka Rattle Mullet

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Laura

      I had a neurotic ankle biter for many years, though he did love me. THank you for loving ROsie and caring for her and giving her the life that no one else would have provided. SHe was a lucky doggie.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Humdog

      This is a beautiful obituary. I really value a love that embraces faults in the beloved.

      As I get older, a good death seems like a true gift. You gave Rosie the gift of a stable and loving home, lots of human and critter friends and took good care of her to give her a comfortable passing. Good on you, John, and sorry for your loss.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      jackmac

      So sorry for your loss. But take comfort that Rosie had a great life with you. You have a big heart John Cole.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      eric

      You, sir, are a mensch!  My thoughts are with you and Rosie today.  You are a cantankerous bringer of joy.

      Though not the appropriate place, I have been away from the site for awhile for a variety of reasons.  Just quickly….Emma recently had her last Chemo, and after two years, the port was removed from her chest.   She also had both shoulder joints replaced this Spring.  This is the first week in two years that she has no treatment or procedures.  So many of you offered kind words when it happened two years ago, a thanks to you all.

      John: you gave Rosie a great home and give all of us a great place to get away from whatever is driving us crazy in our lives.  Peace and light to you.

      eric

      Reply
    66. 66.

      laura

      Rosie knew love and kindness after having no love or kindness. You made sure she had no pain or fear. That’s not nothing. Condolences on the loss of your wee boon companion.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      SamInWa

      I’m so sorry for your loss.  Now I’m thinking of the pets I’ve lost. I’m holding my remaining little girl kitty close.   I guess it proves we still feel and can hurt and can love, so that is something to be grateful for.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      cmorenc

      @John Cole:

      The symptoms you described about Rosie’s final few days could identically describe the last few days of our almost 19yo Italian Greyhound – almost blind, increasing difficulty walking and then finally even standing, obvious doggie dementia (our IG got lost in bathroom corners too), her appetite progressively declined until she more or less completely quit eating and drinking anything the final two days, even if we held the food or water immediately in front of her face.

      One saving grace was that throughout her life, we speculated that if Florence could have chosen her final meal, it would be flounder – and it just so happened that three days before she passed, I brought her home some flounder from a seafood restaurant I ate out at, last thing she eagerly ate before she quit eating altogether a day or so later.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Paul in KY

      Delurking to give you my deepest condolences, John. Read many stories about her that would make me laugh out loud.  You did the right thing & were a true guardian to her.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Juju

      I’m sorry to hear about Rosie. She had a nice life with you and your family.  Even when you know it’s the right thing to do, it’s still very difficult.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      CaseyL

      Oh, John.  I’m so sorry.  RIP Rosie.

      You gave her an amazing life, space and safety to be who she was, and companions who brightened her days. (Your Dad must be some version of catnip for Jack Russells!)

      I’ll miss the stories about “What Cole Did to Piss Off Rosie This Time,” and cherish the ones you shared with us.

      I hope you cherish those memories, too.​

      Reply
    79. 79.

      cbear

      Aw man, I’m so very sorry, John. I’ve always loved Rosie, and her cantankerous personality, from afar. She was a character and your posts about her always brought a smile to my face.

      Peace, my friend.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      You let her be who she was and loved her anyway. The very definition of true love.

      RIP Rosie, you picked the right car to jump into…good girl.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      MomSense

      Oh Rosie, you were my favorite of the Cole pack.  I’m so happy you bonded with Steve.
      You were a survivor and you won the lottery when John picked you up.

      Thank you for giving her such a nice life, Cole.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @John Cole: That’s one of the hardest parts of grieving.  Those instinctive habits we form around them that suddenly have us awakened to the fact that they are gone, when we expect to see them.  A year later, I still expect to see our late dog Juniper, every time I walk back into the back yard (where she loved to lay in the sun).  My deepest condolences to you.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Amir Khalid

      I remember the post where you reported Rosie getting in your car and refusing to leave. She chose well.
      Rest in peace, Rosalita.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      dww44

      Thanks for sharing that great remembrance of Rose and her life. Most of us humans won’t get such a nice send-off as you just shared with all of us.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I am saddened.  She lived a very good life, with a very good companion.  She and Tunch are frolicking in green meadows right now.

      Hugs, John.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Miss Bianca

      Oh, Rosie. You difficult, but beautiful, soul. RIP

      Lovely tribute, John. You truly did your best by her.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Drunkenhausfrau

      What sad news… RIP Rosie. They take a piece of our hearts with them when they leave us. Especially those that made us work for their love.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Another Scott

      A beautiful remembrance.  Thanks for sharing it and her with us.  Condolences to you.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      way2blue

      John.  I’ve long admired your tenacity in integrating a difficult ‘rescue’ pet into your home.  BTW, the dogs in our neighborhood growl & nip at my husband on his walks.  Not me.  Don’t know if he gives off a ‘danger’ vibe or perhaps an odor that triggers them.

      Condolences on the loss of one of your tribe.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Percysowner

      I’m so sorry. Deciding the right time to let them go is a hard, hard decision. You loved Rosie and even if she didn’t like you, I’m sure she knew how lucky she was to have you be the one to take her.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Leto

      John, I’m so sorry. As many others have said, you gave her the best life possible and loved her for her. There’s not much more we can do in life than that.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I, of course, have never met any of your pets, but from your stories Rosie was always my favorite.  My condolences to you and the rest of your household.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      John, what a lovely tribute to a personality plus dog.  Never forget that you took her to a place where she was secure, had people to love and be loved by after the cruelty of her abandonment.  Ave atque Vale, Rosie, you gave those of us who read John’s tales of you much joy.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      bookdragon

      I am so sorry.  Letting go is always hard, but you gave her a wonderful life and even if she is gone, you remain  part of each other’s souls.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      K

      What a beautiful remembrance — rest in peace, Rosie, and condolences to all her extended family members.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      quakerinabasement

      John, I don’t think there’s another person alive who could do for Rosie what you did. You two could not have been more perfectly matched. You did right by her and I hope you find comfort in sweet memories.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Edmund Dantes

      Horrible news but also good. Glad you were able to give her such a great life, and also glad you were able to let her go no matter how hard a decision it was.

      Rosie definitely loved you. She wouldn’t have stayed if she didn’t.

      So sorry for your loss. you have written Rosie a wonderful tribute here.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Wolvesvalley

      So very sorry, John. She was a big part of your life for a long time, and you were probably the best part of her life. Of course she leaves a void. You will probably keep looking to see if she is stuck somewhere for a while.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Sandia Blanca

      @MazeDancer: This is exactly how I reacted. Rosie was joining the fam right around the time I started reading this blog, so she has a very special place in my heart. She definitely hit the jackpot with you, John Cole. Thank you.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Ruckus

      You gave her a life she wouldn’t have gotten any other way. You saved her when she needed it. And you took her out of pain when she needed that.

      You gave her friends and you took care of her and gave here a very good, long life. And you did the one thing for her that she couldn’t do for herself. You earned an atta boy for giving her a good life.

      Those of us who have had dogs know, in so many ways, they are mans best friend. The can bring out the best of us, even if we don’t want them to. They are great companions, even when they don’t like you. They have personalities, just like all of us. And often they are friends, not matter what they think of you. I’ve been reading your blog since before you found her and that act was one of the things that made it special. It’s been a long and very worthwhile time here with you and all your friends. Hope it continues for a lot longer.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      narya

      Adding my tears and condolences to the pile. Rosie is checking in with Tunch–and with Walter, too, I bet.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      West of the Rockies

      Oh, John, this is brutal for you, I’m sure.  Give your other four-legged friends hugs (carefully with Steve).  Be kind to yourself.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      kindness

      I’m so sorry John.  You did what a good Dad had to do.  You’re right.  Think of the good times now.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Chat Noir

      I’m so sorry, John. 😢

      I remember when Rosie became a member of your household. You did good by her and now she’s in a good place and is bouncing around at the Rainbow Bridge with Tunch.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      BellaPea

      So sorry to hear the news about Rosie. At least you gave her a peaceful end, John, hope that comforts you. I lost my older cat, Bella, in January. She was 17 years old and just slipped away at home. It is hard to lose them.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      mmolleur

      John, sorry for you loss. I remember when you found her, and how you wondered if rehoming her would have been best. I was on the “keep her” side because  I knew no one would treat her better than you did.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      SiubhanDuinne

      That is one of the most honest, clear-eyed dog obits I’ve ever read. Rosie knew what she was doing when she decided to plonk herself down in the middle of the road you were travelling. I’ve always loved reading about her. And — this goes without saying, but I’ll say it anyway — you gave her a much better and longer life than she ever would have had otherwise. I hope she doesn’t get stuck on the Rainbow Bridge. RIP, Rosie Cole.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      JeanneT

      Aw, Rosie!  It will be a long time before you are forgotten.

      John, she was lucky to have you taking such good care of her for so long!

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Ghost of Joe Liebling*s Dog

      I’m so sorry.  It sounds like you gave her the best that anyone could have, for as long as she wanted it.  If I were a dog I’d sign up for that.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      oldster

      “For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in:

      Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.

      Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink?

      When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee?

      Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?

      And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

      From one atheist to another: bless you, John, for doing unto one of the least of our brethren.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Juliet

      I loved loved loved the story of her finding you. That is one of the reasons I have kept reading this blog. Your consideration of what pets need and want. Hugs scritches and kisses to the rest of your household.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Graham

      I am  very sorry for your loss. She lived the dog’s life once you rescued her.  Much peace and love.

      Reply

