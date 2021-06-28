Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

RIP Bixby

RIP Bixby

I’m just going to fucking rip the bandage off today, because we are already grieving Rosie. I was going to make another FP write this for me (looking at you Adam) but it didn’t seem fair.

Bixby died in his sleep yesterday after a very brief, but intense illness. As many of you may remember, he had an adverse reaction to (or overdose of) Maropitant citrate two years ago that left him paralyzed. He was amazing and willed himself to recover, but his health was never robust after that and I truly knew I was treasuring each day I got with him after that. He gave me seven great years and the best hugs.

I’m about as messed up as I have ever been right now, but I needed to let you know because you’ve been on the journey since he was a pup and I’m not going to want to talk about it the rest of the week. Just hunker down with Scout and grieve our loss.

Hug your critters for me today…

 

    47Comments

    4. 4.

      Joy in FL

      Oh, TaMara, I am so sorry.

      You and Scout take care of each other.

    8. 8.

      JanieM

      Will be thinking of you…….

    9. 9.

      Spanky

      Oh jeez… So, so sorry, TaMara. Take what little solace you can in that he left on his own terms. Not that it makes it any easier on you or his pack. Hugs.

    10. 10.

      currants

      Oh, not Bixby too! Tamara, I am so sorry. I have so loved your Bixby (and then Scout, and duck…) posts, and … I’m sorry.

    12. 12.

      pika

      Oh dear–I am so sorry…I loved watching him so and was so moved by his journey in 2019. I am so very sorry for your loss

    15. 15.

      sherparick

      So sorry for your loss. Bixby was such a good dog and so splendid looking and such a good heart. His memory will always be a blessing. Tough way to start the week as both Bixby and Rosie cross the rainbow bridge.

    16. 16.

      CaseyL

      Oh my god.  Fuck fuck fucketty fuck.

      I worried about how much Bixby had recovered, but he seemed so energetic and strong again, and I was happy just to accept the miracle that he had recovered at all.  (Any slowdown was, surely, just age and maturity…)

      TaMara, my heart breaks for you; and for Scout, who has also lost her best bud.  Bixby was an amazing dog, a darling in every way.

      I am so, so sorry.

    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Oh no.  :-(  I’m very sorry.  Condolences to you and all of your furry and feathered family.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    20. 20.

      Wolvesvalley

      Oh, no! What can I say except that I feel your pain!

      I will hug my kitties for you. (And for me.)

    21. 21.

      Tom Levenson

      I’m so sorry, and yes, I am going to finish typing this and play with Tikka. Bixby was such a special creature, so clearly evident in your posts. I wish you joy in his memory, the more so when the immediate wretchedness of his loss does not dominate.

       

      Again, so sorry.

    23. 23.

      MomSense

      Oh my god NO.  Tamara I’m so sorry.  This is just heartbreaking.  Sending condolences to you and your pack.  Big big hugs.
      💔

    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      Oh, my god, TaMara.  Shocking and heartbreaking.  He had it all, a great mom, Scout, kitty friends, duck friends, a full and great life.  And now he’s gone.  I am so sorry.

    28. 28.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      I’m so sorry. He was a dear, sweet fighter. Hugs to you and your pack.

      Bad Monday here at Balloon Juice.

    32. 32.

      randy khan

      I’m so sorry.  I’m glad for him that it was peaceful, but that doesn’t really take the sting away.

    35. 35.

      Jackie

      Oh, TaMara!😢😢😢

      He was such a good doggo and a devoted duckling nanny. May he be at peace and pain-free.

      Go snuggle with Scout and let your tears go.

    39. 39.

      peter

      We lost an English Mastiff many years ago, and for us there was something especially hard about losing a dog who is bigger than you are. Your Bixby was a beautiful dog, Tamara. I hope you can relish the memories of the good times you had.

    41. 41.

      Betty

      So very sorry, TaMara. You shared his beautiful life with us and gave us all moments of joy. Losing a good friend always hurts, but so much more when it is too soon. I hope your remaining family can help you through this grief.

    43. 43.

      rikyrah

      Oh no
      I am so sorry
      He was a beautiful boy. 🙏🏽🙏🏽😪😪
      So dignified.
      He terrified me because of his size, but he was wonderful with the ducks.

    45. 45.

      Omnes Omnibus

      My condolences.

      Everyone else, wrap your pets in bubble wrap but leave space for them to breathe.

    46. 46.

      Anotherlurker

      I am so sorry, TaMara. Losing a loved one is never easy. I still morn for my Bella, Ginger and Buddy. I am so grateful that my sweet Addie is next to me on the couch, now.
      Smile when you think of Bixby. You were both very lucky to have known each other.

