I’m just going to fucking rip the bandage off today, because we are already grieving Rosie. I was going to make another FP write this for me (looking at you Adam) but it didn’t seem fair.

Bixby died in his sleep yesterday after a very brief, but intense illness. As many of you may remember, he had an adverse reaction to (or overdose of) Maropitant citrate two years ago that left him paralyzed. He was amazing and willed himself to recover, but his health was never robust after that and I truly knew I was treasuring each day I got with him after that. He gave me seven great years and the best hugs.

I’m about as messed up as I have ever been right now, but I needed to let you know because you’ve been on the journey since he was a pup and I’m not going to want to talk about it the rest of the week. Just hunker down with Scout and grieve our loss.

Hug your critters for me today…