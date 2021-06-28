Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Tom V – Paris in December

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Tom V

My sweetie and I visited Paris in December of 2018 and had a little 3rd floor flat a block from the Pantheon and the Sorbonne.  It’s a great time to visit, uncrowded and relaxed, and the weather was only slightly colder than San Francisco. This is eight photos out of hundreds.  I hope you enjoy.

 

On The Road - Tom V - Paris in December 7
It’s Paris!  You have to have a picture of the Tour Eiffel!

On The Road - Tom V - Paris in December 6
Here is the view from the second level of the Tour.  We had been to the top in late afternoon and the weather was cloudy and grey.  As we were descending the weather cleared and we jumped out of the elevator at the second level to get this sunset shot.

On The Road - Tom V - Paris in December 5
The Cite de la Musique is on the North side of Paris in the 19th arrondissement.  There are several institutions there, including a fabulous museum of historic musical instruments.  This is the entrance to the main concert hall.

On The Road - Tom V - Paris in December 4
This is the Pantheon looking up Rue Soufflot.  Jacques-Germain Soufflot was the architect, so they named the street after him!  Is Paris cool, or what?  Out little flat was a block to the left of the Pantheon, the RER station a block behind.

On The Road - Tom V - Paris in December 3
This was an ad at a bus stop on Rue Soufflot.  The French seem to hold older women in higher regard than we in the USA.

On The Road - Tom V - Paris in December 2
Waiting for a train at the Gare du Nord.  We rode the trains everywhere.  Our fellow passengers were glad to help us navigate the system.  My sweetie speaks some French, but most people spoke English as well.

On The Road - Tom V - Paris in December 1
This is a snack bar in the Gare du Nord.  With the Euro at $1.15 and no sales tax, everything you see here is between $5 and $10.  This is representative of the quality of the food in Paris, even in a train station snack bar.

On The Road - Tom V - Paris in December
Of course if you want to stop for something nice to take home for dinner, there is a shop on every block, several really, that will have something to tempt you.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      MissWimsey

      Memories. I went in August 2019. My hotel faced the Pantheon. I ate breakfast and a couple of dinners at Le Soufflot Cafe. I loved every single minute of my first visit to Paris. I can’t wait to go back one day.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dan B

      The two egg in jelly / gelee items, the rabbit terrine, and the shrimp in aspic all look perfect for an evening in Seattle in June.*  I want to put one on the back of my neck, one under each arm, and a few more in other overheated body regions.  I’d probably feel better and smell better.

      * And we’ve got AC / heatpumps.  There’s heat coming through the ceiling which has a foot of insulation and a big attic fan.  108 degree air doesn’t cool the attic down much.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      All the photos are wonderful, but that first one, at twilight.  Wow.

      I’ve been to Paris several times.  Never visited the Eiffel Tower.  That must change.

      ETA:  And for France, and Germany:  I love that you can buy such delicious sandwiches at the train station.  And take them and wine (or mineral water and pastries) onto the train, and enjoy them as Europe slides past.

      That’s true for the US, too, on Amtrak and regional lines, not on subways, etc.  Too infrequent train service. It is such a lovely way to travel.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Elizabelle

      @Dan B:   My sympathies.  Unheard of, for the PNW.

      I worry what central Virginia weather might have in store for us.  We are in uncharted waters.  Climate change is here.

      Reply

