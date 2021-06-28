On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

On the Road: Week of June 28 (5 am) We are doing something a little different this week. I gave Albatrossity and Bill a week off, and we have two new peeps with On the Road posts on Monday (Mactree) and Tuesday (Mawado), and then spend 3 more days in the Galapagos with arrieve. Not to worry, though, we will be back to Spring in Flyover Country next Monday! Paris in the Springtime: Week of June 28 (10 pm) way2blue – Limeuil, France In June

Tom V – Paris in December That’s it for After Dark for awhile, unless Paris/France photos show up on Monday or Tuesday.

🌺 And now we have some wonderful photos from new submitter Mactree. As you can see, we still have birds today! :-) May I just say that although I like to do lunch, I would rather not be lunch.

Mactree

Couple of Opsrey fishing & flying