Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everybody saw this coming.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

There will be lawyers.

Reality always wins in the end.

The math demands it!

Wetsuit optional.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Women: they get shit done

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

We still have time to mess this up!

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Usually wrong but never in doubt

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Mactree – Osprey

On The Road – Mactree – Osprey

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

On the Road: Week of June 28 (5 am)

We are doing something a little different this week.  I gave Albatrossity and Bill a week off, and we have two new peeps with On the Road posts on Monday (Mactree) and Tuesday (Mawado), and then spend 3 more days in the Galapagos with arrieve.

Not to worry, though, we will be back to Spring in Flyover Country next Monday!

Paris in the Springtime: Week of June 28 (10 pm)

way2blue – Limeuil, France In June
Tom V – Paris in December

That’s it for After Dark for awhile, unless Paris/France photos show up on Monday or Tuesday.

🌺  And now we have some wonderful photos from new submitter Mactree.  As you can see, we still have birds today! :-)  May I just say that although I like to do lunch, I would rather not be lunch.

Mactree

Couple of Opsrey fishing & flying

On The Road - Mactree - Osprey 1
Salida COJune 18, 2021

Couple of Osprey

On The Road - Mactree - Osprey
Salida COJune 18, 2021

Osprey with lunch

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Van Buren

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.